Angela Bassett Chicly Pairs Multicolored Trench Coat With Confetti Miniskirt & 6-Inch Pumps for ‘The View’

By Ashley Rushford
 3 days ago
Angela Bassett burst in color during her latest appearances. The Emmy Award-winning actress has been making rounds to promote “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which hits theaters on Nov. 11.

Bassett stopped by “The View” to discuss the highly-anticipated Marvel movie. The producer made a vibrant style statement, stepping out in a multi-colored trench coat that she kept draped over her shoulders. She wore the patterned outerwear over a blue button-down shirt and matching confetti miniskirt.

To place more emphasis on her ensemble, Bassett parted her hair in the middle and styled it in a low ponytail. For glam, she went with her signature bold red lip and shimmery eyeshadow.

Completing the entertainer’s look was a towering set of cobalt blue pointed-toe pumps. The silhouette featured a sharp, triangular pointed-toe, a high counter for extra support and sat atop a staggering ultra-thin 6-inch stiletto heel.

Bassett’s colorful streak didn’t stop at “The View.” While making her way into the “Tamron Hall Show” in New York City, the director was spotted out in a pink power suit. The ensemble consisted of a blazer jacket with matching pants. Both pieces were decorated with geometric print allover. To add another eye-catching element to her outfit, she tied her look together with neon yellow pumps.

Pointy pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the suede construction proves both luxe and durable.

Bassett is known for bringing the pizzazz on and off the red carpet. The “9-1-1” alum has an affinity for bold hues, monochrome moments, sophisticated classics and printed pantsuits. As for footwear, she will likely complete her wardrobe with sharp pumps, an open-toe silhouette, block-heeled sandals and towering heels.

PHOTOS: See how high heels have evolved through the years.

