The CW Lays Off 30+ Employees Following Nexstar Takeover

By Wilson Chapman
 3 days ago

Roughly 30-40 employees of The CW were laid off on Tuesday by new owner Nexstar Media, IndieWire has learned.

The move is the first large scale overhaul at the CW after Nexstar, the largest television-station owner in the United States, took control of the channel’s operation on October 3. Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global, The CW’s previous owners, sold a majority of their unprofitable joint venture to Nexstar in June .

Among those laid off on Tuesday were Paul Hewitt, the CW communications chief since it formed from the merger of UPN with The WB in 2006. In his place, Beth Feldman has been named SVP of Network Communications, taking on the role in addition to her current duties as Nexstar’s executive director of communication, Networks division.

“For the past 20 years, I have been incredibly fortunate to have played a role, albeit a small one, in helping shape, influence and even define popular culture with the series we created and shared with our passionate fans,” Hewitt said in a statement about his exit. “This job has been an absolute gift, and I’m eternally grateful for all of my colleagues in our CW family, the producers and talent on the shows too many to list that I have had the pleasure of working alongside, and above all, a world-class PR team that I am proud to say has always been the best of the best in this industry. I’m looking forward to jumping headlong into the next chapter of my career, and I wish Dennis, Sean, Beth and everyone at The CW and Nexstar all of the best as they steer this network into its bold, new future.”

The news also follows the exit of The CW’s longtime CEO Mark Pedowitz, who left his position the day of the acquisition after serving as the channel’s head since 2011. He was replaced by Dennis Miller, a former exec for Sony Pictures Entertainment. Branding exec Rick Haskins and ad-sales head Mitch Nedick also left the company prior to Tuesday’s layoffs.

Reportedly, Nexstar’s revamp of The CW will dramatically cut its spending on original scripted programming, focusing on acquired programs, news shows, unscripted programs, and other projects aimed at the older viewers that actually watch broadcast television, as opposed to the younger audience many CW shows have targeted.

In May, 10 shows on the channel (“Naomi,” “4400,” “Batwoman,” “Charmed,” “Dynasty,” “In the Dark,” “Legends of Tomorrow,” “Roswell, New Mexico,” and “Legacies”) were canceled, constituting over half of The CW’s scripted programming lineup. In addition, four series — including its longest-running hit “The Flash,” “Stargirl,” “Nancy Drew,” and “Riverdale” — will conclude their runs during the 2022-2023 broadcast season.

For years, the channel was best known for its programming based on DC Comics shows, set in the world established by the 2012 hit “Arrow,” and featuring characters owned by Warner Bros. With these cancellations, only two DC shows airing on the network remain with the potential for future seasons: “Superman & Lois” and the upcoming “Gotham Knights.”

We do not yet know the fates of “All American,” “Walker,” “Kung Fu,” “Walker: Independence,” and “The Winchesters.” Unscripted programming that aired at the network include “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” “Masters of Illusion,” and the revival of improv-comedy series “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”

Tony Maglio contributed reporting.

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

CNN’s New Morning Show Is Not Off to a Sunny Start in Ratings

CNN’s new-look morning show needs an early jolt of caffeine. The ratings are in for “CNN This Morning” with Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow, and Kaitlan Collins, and they got off to a rough start, lagging behind not only rivals like “Fox & Friends” and “Morning Joe” but also its predecessor on CNN, “New Day.” “CNN This Morning’ debuted to an average of 387,000 total viewers, according to Nielsen numbers. Of that all-in tally, 71,000 came from the key news demographic of adults 25-54. On its final day of Halloween, “New Day” averaged 353,000 total viewers; of that number, 75,000 came from...
IndieWire

Matthew Weiner: It Was ‘Disappointing’ That HBO Didn’t Even Read the ‘Mad Men’ Pilot

After writing “The Sopranos” episodes, Matthew Weiner thought he was part of the HBO “family.” However, the “Mad Men” creator revealed that new executive management at the network following visionary Chris Albrecht’s exit led to him being ignored, per the new book “It’s Not TV: The Spectacular Rise, Revolution, and Future of HBO” by Felix Gillette and John Koblin. According to the oral history of the network, then-HBO President Carolyn Strauss “snubbed” Weiner and HBO did not even respond to the “Mad Men” pitch, despite “The Sopranos” showrunner David Chase urging “everyone at the network to give it a look.” Weiner recalled, “It...
IndieWire

Jennifer Lawrence Says Adele Told Her Not to Do ‘Passengers’: ‘I Should Have Listened’

Jennifer Lawrence is making her indie comeback with the upcoming Apple Original Film “Causeway.” That’s after some significant time away from small movies after her “Winter’s Bone” Oscar-nominated debuted. In 2021, Jennifer Lawrence led the cosmic Netflix hit “Don’t Look Up” and, before that, hung up her blue X-Men garb in 2019’s “Dark Phoenix.” Now, she’s steering back toward small-scale drama with Lila Neugebauer’s story of a U.S. soldier bringing PTSD back home from Afghanistan.
Deadline

The CW Floats $1M An Episode License Fee For Drama Series As Studios Wait For Clarity On New Business Model

Not counting the series that are officially ending this season, the oldest scripted series on the air at the CW is flagship All American, currently in its fifth season. All other shows are three-years-old or younger. That is significant as series tend to get more expensive as they age. And, as the new owners of the CW, Texas-based Nexstar Media Group, have demonstrated, cutting costs is a key element of their plan to make the independent TV network profitable, which involves reducing the volume and price tag of original scripted series and ramping up cost-effective unscripted fare. As part of the...
Deadline

HBO Max & Discovery+ Combo Service Launch Date Moved Up

The combined HBO Max and Discovery+ service is coming sooner than expected. Warner Bros. Discovery President and CEO David Zaslav revealed that the new service will launch in the U.S. in spring 2023. It was previously set to launch in summer 2023. The company added nearly 3M global direct to consumer subscribers in its latest quarter. “We expect a healthy inflection with the launch of our combined service and expanded global footprint. With that we are excited to announce that we have moved up our U.S. launch date from summer of 2023 to spring. We’ve been very hard at work. We can make...
Popculture

The CW Cancels Hit Show, to End After Upcoming Season

Nancy Drew won't be around much longer. The CW drama, which stars Kennedy McMann, will end with its upcoming fourth season. The news comes amid the network being acquired by Nexstar. Cast and crew members were made aware on Oct.26. Season 4 is currently in production. A premiere date has not been announced, but it's slated for release as part of the network's midseason lineup. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu expressed their gratitude.
IndieWire

Julie Powell, Food Writer Behind ‘Julie & Julia,’ Dies at 49

Julie Powell, the cookbook author and food writer whose blog posts about cooking Julia Child’s recipes spawned a 2009 film starring Amy Adams and Meryl Streep, has died. She was 49. According to The New York Times, Powell died on October 26 from cardiac arrest at her home in Olivebridge, New York. Powell came to prominence in 2002 when she started the Julie/Julia Project, a blog hosted on Salon.com chronicling her attempts to make all 524 recipes in Child’s influential cookbook “Mastering the Art of French Cooking” over one year. In addition to focusing on her struggles to find the correct ingredients...
OLIVEBRIDGE, NY
digitalspy.com

Supernatural's Jared Padalecki talks return for Walker spin-off

Supernatural star Jared Padalecki has been opening up about his involvement with Walker Independence, the spin-off/prequel to Walker, the reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger. In a recent conversation with TVLine, the actor teased he really wants to appear in the show, despite it being set in the 1800s, and we may see him beyond an executive producer role like we saw with Walker.
TEXAS STATE
IndieWire

Ryan Murphy Criticizes Netflix for Removing ‘Dahmer’ LGBTQ Tag: Not All Gay Stories Should Be ‘Happy’

Ryan Murphy is speaking out on Netflix’s decision to take away the LGBTQ tag on true crime series “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” The series, starring Evan Peters as the titular serial killer who preyed on queer men, had the biggest debut ever on Netflix and was originally categorized as LGBTQ content on the streamer. However, the tag was removed two days after its September premiere due to social media backlash. “I also don’t think that all gay stories have to be happy stories,” series creator Murphy told The New York Times. “There was a moment on Netflix where they removed...
Deadline

New CW Chief Brad Schwartz Talks Scripted Strategy, Unscripted Plans & Branding As He Seeks “Breakthrough Content” That Also Makes Money

As Nexstar announced Wednesday morning, former Pop TV president Brad Schwartz is returning to the network executive ranks as President of Entertainment at The CW. Reporting to new CW president Dennis Miller, he will be starting at the network in two weeks as he winds down his current role as CEO of The Capra Project, a startup entertainment venture focused on “authentic stories of family, faith, joy and hope” which was launched last year with investment from Lionsgate, UTA, Blumhouse and Tyler Perry. For Schwartz, who started his executive career in his native Canada as SVP & GM, The Much MTV...
Popculture

The CW Cancels Comic Book Series Amid Show's Third Season

The CW has canceled the DC comic book series Stargirl amid the show's third season. According to Deadline, the show will be allowed to finish the season, airing new episodes on Thursdays until Dec. 7. The outlet noted that there was an indication the Stargirl team had been made aware of the possibility of cancellation ahead of time so that they could craft an ending that would be satisfactory for fans. Deadline adds that it is believed the cancellation decision was made by Nexstar Media Group, which recently acquired the network.
WASHINGTON STATE
Popculture

HBO Max Adding Controversial 2022 Movie Next Week

Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling now has a streaming date. The film will hit HBO Max 45 days after its theatrical run began. Don't Worry Darling stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, and was beset with controversy in the lead-up to its release. Don't Worry Darling will be released to...
Decider.com

Is ‘Tár’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

Academy Award-winning actress Cate Blanchett is back on the big screen, this time starring as Lydia Tár in the new psychological drama, Tár. The movie centers on Blanchett’s character, who is one of the greatest living composer-conductors as well as the first female director of the Berlin Philharmonic, a major German orchestra. Here is everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch Tár: WHERE TO WATCH TÁR: As of now, the only way to watch Tár is to head out to a movie theater. You can find a local showing on Fandango. Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become...
Deadline

‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ To Launch Internationally On Prime Video

John Wick prequel series The Continental, which is slated for 2023 debut, will be housed internationally on Prime Video in all territories Amazon’s streaming service is available except Israel and the Middle East. In the U.S., The Continental, produced by Lionsgate Television, will launch on Peacock after it moved from Starz to the NBCU streamer earlier this year. As Deadline reported, the three-part action event series is more of a natural fit for Peacock, which also acquired the rights to the John Wick movies. The Continental explores the origin story and inner workings of the exclusive Continental Hotel, a centerpiece of the John Wick Universe which serves as a refuge...
TVLine

Walker's Jared Padalecki Is Determined to Appear on Prequel Independence 'In Some Way, Shape or Form'

Walker star and executive producer Jared Padalecki isn’t planning on letting something as significant as 150-plus years stand in the way of his appearing on the prequel spinoff Walker Independence, on which he also serves as an EP. The offshoot is set in the late 1800s and follows several ancestors of characters from the mothership series, which of course takes place in the present day. Even though the two shows feature very different and distant time periods, Padalecki isn’t ruling out the idea of a crossover of some sort. (After all, Matt Barr went from playing Hoyt Rawlins on Walker to...
TEXAS STATE
IndieWire

‘The Sandman’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

“The Sandman” is returning to Netflix. The streaming platform has officially renewed the Neil Gaiman series based on the DC Comics universe, expanding the franchise with new episodes based on other stories from the graphic novels. Leading up to Wednesday’s evening announcement, there was rampant speculation among Netflix subscribers about whether “The Sandman” would be renewed or was even canceled, despite its success, even leading Gaiman to dispute a tweet from a fan account online. And while Netflix has renewed “The Sandman,” it’s not exactly coming back for a Season 2, as the show will focus on other aspects of the...
Variety

‘Westworld’ Canceled at HBO After Four Seasons

HBO has canceled “Westworld” after four seasons, the network announced Friday. The news comes just under three months after the series aired its Season 4 finale Aug. 14. Variety is told a multitude of factors went into the decision to end the sci-drama, including the production’s hefty price tag, combined with dwindling viewership and an ongoing evaluation of programming across the board at HBO’s new parent, Warner Bros. Discovery. The David Zaslav-run company has been paring back spending as part of a plan to institute $3.5 billion in cost-saving synergies, which the business has promised to find over the next three years...
IndieWire

Warner Bros. Discovery Lost $2.4 Billion and Lionsgate Lost $1.8 Billion and It’s Not Even Dinnertime

It’s 5 o’clock somewhere — and boy, could the executives at Warner Bros. Discovery and Lionsgate use a drink. But first, they’ve got to get through these earnings conference calls. Perhaps we should refer to this round as “losses conference calls.” On Thursday afternoon, within a span of 15 minutes, Warner Bros. Discovery revealed it lost $2.3 billion in the July-September quarter of 2022 and Lionsgate reported an operating loss of $1.8 billion from the same time period. Better make it a double. The good news for Warner Bros. Discovery is that a loss of $2.3 billion is better than a loss...
IndieWire

IndieWire

