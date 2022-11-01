Mercury General: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Mercury General Corp. (MCY) on Tuesday reported a third-quarter loss of $98.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of $1.78. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 28 cents per share.

The auto insurance company posted revenue of $900.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.04 billion.

