ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithville, MO

Close call for Smithville police officer, tow truck driver at crash scene

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R0RP4_0iuudi1K00

SMITHVILLE, Mo. — A close call for a Smithville police officer early Tuesday morning.

The officer responded to help after a driver hit a deer near US 169 Highway and Commercial Street. As a tow truck driver loaded the damaged car, the officer worked traffic control.

The police department said both the tow truck and the patrol vehicle were stopped with emergency lights on when another driver rear-ended the patrol car.

Pictures shared by the Smithville Police Department show the significant damaged the crash caused to the officer’s car. The other car suffered serious front-end damage.

Plattsburg woman injured in Halloween night shooting

According to police, the tow truck operator saw the driver coming and had enough time to move out of the way.

Smithville police said the officer was treated and released from a hospital, and no one was seriously injured in the crash.

The department is using the incident, and pictures, to remind drivers to be aware of their surroundings and to move over and slow down when emergency responders are at a scene.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d8MJ4_0iuudi1K00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jh6ie_0iuudi1K00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e2bQz_0iuudi1K00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Tqa5_0iuudi1K00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ov59_0iuudi1K00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xKnh8_0iuudi1K00

Pictures from Smithville Police Department showing damaged cars from crash on Nov. 1, 2022.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Kearney Police take three into custody following brief overnight car chase

KEARNEY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers in Kearney, Missouri, were involved in a brief car chase overnight which resulted in three people being taken into custody. Police said they observed a suspicious vehicle and utilized stop sticks which caused the suspect vehicle to lose a tire and come to a stop in the median on southbound I-35. A 23-year-old male suspect from Kansas City fled the scene on foot but was quickly taken into custody by Clay County Sheriff deputies.
KEARNEY, MO
kmmo.com

LAFAYETTE COUNTY CRASH SERIOUSLY INJURES WOMAN ON HIGHWAY-13

A Springfield woman was injured in a Lafayette County in a crash on November 3, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 80-year-old Carolyn Tollard crossed the center of the road and struck a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Jarod Moenkhoff. Tollard’s vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Worker killed in county bridge collapse laid to rest

As loved ones paid last respects to construction worker and Marine Connor Ernst in California, Missouri, Clay County leaders said the bridge project that was under construction and killed Ernst when it collapsed Oct. 26, is on hold as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration continues its investigation. The bridge...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Prosecutor: Gun belt of Independence officer stopped round shot by suspect

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A 30-year-old man shot at an officer before police returned fire, striking and injuring him Thursday morning. A probable cause document indicated an Independence police officer had seen a disturbance at a BP Gas Sation in the 1100 block of South Crysler Avenue. A woman told the officer Ryland Polson of Independence had pointed a gun at her.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

One person dead in single-vehicle crash on Donahoo Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated a driver died Wednesday night after being involved in a crash. According to a crash report, a vehicle drove down an embankment in the 6700 block of Donahoo Road just before midnight and caught fire. When first responders...
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Pedestrian hit and killed in Johnson County

JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 23-year-old Olathe woman was struck and killed by a car Thursday morning in Johnson County, just south of College Blvd. in Lenexa. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, just before 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 3, a 2011 Chevy Camaro was driving south in lane five on I-35. When the vehicle was attempting to exit onto 119th St., a pedestrian crossed in front of the car and was struck.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Holden Man Injured After Motorcycle Hits Deer

A Holden man was injured Wednesday night in a crash that occurred in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2022 southbound Suzuki motorcycle, driven by 23-year-old Aaron D. Morrison of Holden, was on Route W at NW 100th Road (north of Kingsville) around 9:30 p.m. when he struck a deer in the roadway. This caused the deer to travel into the path of a northbound 2004 Mazda, driven by 18-year-old Edward J. Bartkowski of Kingsville. Morrison suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.
HOLDEN, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy