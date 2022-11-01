Close call for Smithville police officer, tow truck driver at crash scene

SMITHVILLE, Mo. — A close call for a Smithville police officer early Tuesday morning.

The officer responded to help after a driver hit a deer near US 169 Highway and Commercial Street. As a tow truck driver loaded the damaged car, the officer worked traffic control.

The police department said both the tow truck and the patrol vehicle were stopped with emergency lights on when another driver rear-ended the patrol car.

Pictures shared by the Smithville Police Department show the significant damaged the crash caused to the officer’s car. The other car suffered serious front-end damage.

According to police, the tow truck operator saw the driver coming and had enough time to move out of the way.

Smithville police said the officer was treated and released from a hospital, and no one was seriously injured in the crash.

The department is using the incident, and pictures, to remind drivers to be aware of their surroundings and to move over and slow down when emergency responders are at a scene.

















Pictures from Smithville Police Department showing damaged cars from crash on Nov. 1, 2022.

