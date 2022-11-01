BlueLinx: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) _ BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $59.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Marietta, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $6.38.

The building products distributor posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period.

BlueLinx shares have dropped 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $70.38, an increase of 41% in the last 12 months.

