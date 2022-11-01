Kentucky Power has awarded a $270,000 economic development grant toward helping six communities with downtown revitalization projects. One East Kentucky is the recipient of the Kentucky Power Economic Growth Grant and will use the money to hire a consultant to help with plans for Whitesburg, Jenkins, Hazard, Prestonsburg, Pikeville, and Martin County. The program is geared toward projects that promote the creation and retention of manufacturing and industrial investment and jobs.

MARTIN COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO