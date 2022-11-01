Read full article on original website
wklw.com
KY Power Provides Grant Money to Help 6 Communities
Kentucky Power has awarded a $270,000 economic development grant toward helping six communities with downtown revitalization projects. One East Kentucky is the recipient of the Kentucky Power Economic Growth Grant and will use the money to hire a consultant to help with plans for Whitesburg, Jenkins, Hazard, Prestonsburg, Pikeville, and Martin County. The program is geared toward projects that promote the creation and retention of manufacturing and industrial investment and jobs.
wymt.com
BSCTC hosts post-incarceration workforce reentry simulation
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Department of Corrections is working to immerse employers in the institutional barriers that come with formerly incarcerated people trying to reenter the workforce. The department partnered with Big Sandy Community and Technical College and the EKCEP’s SITE program Thursday, hosting a workshop to discuss the...
wymt.com
One East Kentucky awarded $270,000 grant for downtown revitalization in six EKY communities
ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Six Eastern Kentucky communities will soon receive facelifts, thanks to some grant funding from a power company. Kentucky Power recently awarded a $270,000 economic development grant to One East Kentucky (OEK) for downtown revitalization plans in Hazard, Jenkins, Prestonsburg, Pikeville, Whitesburg and Martin County. The grant...
salyersvilleindependent.com
Company relocating HQ to Industrial Park
SALYERSVILLE – After years of waiting and building infrastructure to the Magoffin County’s industrial park, located off the Mountain Parkway at the Gifford Road exit, Magoffin County Judge/Executive Matthew Wireman announced this week that a business has committed to relocating its headquarters to Salyersville, with a $1.4 million investment creating 25 full-time jobs.
wymt.com
Early in-person voting begins in Kentucky
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Multiple county offices are up for grabs in Perry County. Three candidates are running for Perry County attorney, while others are putting their names in the hat for jailer, among other offices. ”I think everybody should vote, that’s your right, so if you live in the...
New, advanced ambulance services rolled out in Prestonsburg, Kentucky
PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — The Prestonsburg Fire Department has begun using “Class I ALS/BLS Ambulances,” which they say will improve outcomes for patients. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, BLS stands for basic life support and ALS stands for advanced life support. They say BLS ambulances are used for situations like lower extremity fractures, psychiatric patients […]
wymt.com
Disaster recovery centers are still open with assistance available
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The application to apply for FEMA and SBA assistance is closed, but disaster recovery centers are still open. The disaster recovery centers are located in Breathitt, Perry, Pike, Knott and Letcher Counties, as well as multi-agency resource centers in Floyd and Clay Counties. FEMA, Kentucky Emergency...
lakercountry.com
Flu activity widespread in Kentucky; some schools closing
Flu activity across the state is considered widespread by the Kentucky Department for Public Health with children ages 1-10 being the age group most highly affected by the flu so far this season. That increase in flu activity has led to a couple school closures, including one in a neighboring...
lanereport.com
Land acquisition company to relocate headquarters within Eastern Kentucky
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. — Leaders from Emerald Energy and Exploration Land Co., which provides Right of Way land acquisition and project management services, announced it would relocate the company’s headquarters to Salyersville alongside the recent Mountain Parkway expansion, with a $1.4 million investment creating 25 full-time jobs. The company...
wymt.com
‘Magoffin County is the place to be’: Energy company moving to Salyersville
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One new Eastern Kentucky industrial park will soon have its first tenant. On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Floyd County-based Emerald Energy and Exploration Land Company will move its headquarters to the recently opened Gifford Road Industrial Park in Magoffin County. “Means more jobs. Means...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY TO LAUNCH ‘OPERATION GREEN LIGHT’ IN SUPPORT OF LOCAL VETERANS
LAWRENCE COUNTY TO LAUNCH ‘OPERATION GREEN LIGHT’ IN SUPPORT OF LOCAL VETERANS. Lawrence County – In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Lawrence County announced that. county buildings would be illuminated green November 7th through the 13th as part of Operation Green. Light, a new national...
Three months after flooding, eastern Kentuckians worry about low voter turnout
This year’s General Election falls three months after catastrophic flooding destroyed lives and homes in eastern Kentucky.
Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash
HARLAN, Ky. — A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader.
Kentucky man arrested in ambulance theft
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A man is facing charges after allegedly stealing an ambulance in Pike County, Kentucky. According to Pikeville Police Department Public Information Officer Tony Conn, the incident happened between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. this morning, Friday, Nov. 4 at Pikeville Medical Center. The PPD says by the time hospital employees […]
wymt.com
Lockdown lifted at two Eastern Ky. elementary schools
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County Public Schools officials confirmed the lockdown at Black Mountain Elementary School and Evarts Elementary School was lifted. Officials added the two schools will dismiss on a regular schedule. The schools were placed under lockdown Wednesday afternoon due to a domestic incident in the...
wymt.com
EKY native remembered and honored for a life well lived
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - 55-year-old David Sanford will be remembered by his caring, compassionate and outgoing attitude. Sanford died on Thursday morning in a plane crash in Harlan County. He was a Middlesboro native and lived in Knoxville with his wife and children. People who knew him said he was...
wymt.com
Soft lockdown lifted at East Perry Elementary following outside threat
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 3:20 p.m. - The lockdown was lifted and students returned home as normal. Original story: We are following a developing story in Perry County. Officials with East Perry Elementary School posted on Facebook their school is in a soft lockdown due to what they call “a non-specfic threat outside the school”.
wymt.com
County clerks prepare for early voting to begin in Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - It is almost time for early voting to begin in Kentucky. Thursday is the first of three days of early voting. Laurel County will have 15 voting centers on Election Day. No longer do people vote in their precincts. You can vote early on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at the annex building across from the courthouse in downtown London.
Wolfe County food bank needs truck to continue serving people in need
Things were going smoothly for the nonprofit until October. God’s Country Ranch Ministries CEO, Michael Young, explained how the organization’s delivery truck overturned.
wymt.com
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - November 4, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The playoffs are underway and it’s time to see which of our mountain teams will be moving on to the next round!. All of the action from Friday night’s edition of the Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime can be seen in the playlist above!
