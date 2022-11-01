Read full article on original website
More U.S. Companies Want A Piece of Formula 1
Formula 1 is becoming more integrated into U.S. culture — and American brands are buying in. There were 161 deals between U.S. companies and F1 teams in 2022, a 21.1% year-over-year increase and a 66% rise from 2020, per Sport Business. Oracle became a title sponsor to the Red...
Dapper Labs Cuts 22% of Workforce Due To Market Downturn
Dapper Labs founder and CEO Roham Gharegozlou confirmed in a letter to employees that it has reduced the NFT company’s workforce by 22%. Employees who worked on NBA Top Shot, NFL ALL DAY, and other digital assets took to social media this week to announce they’d been laid off.
Comcast Could Sell Sky Deutschland at Nearly $1B Valuation
Comcast is reportedly considering a sale of Sky Deutschland that could value the unit at $998 million. When Comcast posted its third-quarter earnings on Thursday, the media giant reported that lower sales in Germany and Italy offset its gains in the U.K. — and that it took an $8.6 billion non-cash charge on Sky due to “macroeconomic conditions.”
Women’s Soccer Is Growing and Drawing More Investors
As women’s soccer gains more fans, increased investment follows. Setting The Pace — FIFA’s benchmarking report covering women’s soccer — found that the number of women’s leagues with title sponsors has risen 11% from 2021 to 77%, while the number of leagues securing broadcasting revenue grew from nine to 10.
Microsoft CEO Deems Gaming ‘Resilient’ to Economic Uncertainty￼
Video games have become a bright spot for Microsoft amid challenges within the tech industry. “It’s proven over years, at times of economic uncertainty for families, gaming is somewhat resilient to those issues,” Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer said. Microsoft proved itself in 2008 during the Global Financial...
Paramount+ Reports 46M Subscribers Behind Live Sports
A Paramount Global streaming platform has emerged as the fastest-growing service in America thanks to its commitment to live sports. Paramount+ reported 46 million subscribers for the third quarter ending Sept. 30. The service — which launched in March 2021 — added 4.6 million subscribers in Q3 but lost 1.9 million.
F1, Braves Power Liberty Media’s Q3
Revenue increases across Formula One Group, Braves Group, and Liberty SiriusXM Group fueled Liberty Media’s third-quarter earnings, the company announced Friday. F1 reported a 7% year-over-year increase in revenue to $715 million, while operating income fell to $64 million from $68 million during the same period last year. During...
WWE Reports Record Third Quarter Under New Leadership
WWE slipped a chokehold of recent controversy to score record results in Q3 2022. The Connecticut-based company posted $304.6 million in revenue in Q3, a 19% increase year-over-year. The record results were driven by WWE’s domestic live events, which included “Extreme Rules,” “SummerSlam,” and “Money in the Bank.”
Amazon Stock Slammed on Weak Q4 Projections
Amazon posted its first profitable quarter of 2022, but its stock took a serious hit on a weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter projection. The tech and retail giant saw its total sales climb to $127.1 billion in the third quarter, a 14.7% increase year-over-year. Net income dropped 9% to $2.87 billion. Amazon’s stock dropped 18% in early after-hours trading.
A Network Dedicated to Just Women’s Sports Launches
Women’s sports are increasingly easier to find on TV as more broadcasters invest in its growth — and now there’s a 24/7 dedicated network. FAST Studios launched the Women’s Sports Network on Wednesday offering more than 1,000 hours of content, including documentaries. The LPGA, the WNBA, U.S. Ski & Snowboard, the Premier Hockey Federation, and Athletes Unlimited are among the 12 professional women’s sports leagues and federations that are content partners.
Fox Leaning Into Sports to Combat Lower Ratings
Fox Corp. saw revenue increases — despite sinking ratings — due to higher ad prices on its sports and news networks. The broadcaster brought in $3.19 billion in the fiscal quarter ending Sept. 30, a 5% uptick from the same period last year. Advertising revenue grew 8% to...
