Houston, TX

Houston cops seek shooters in Migos rapper Takeoff's slaying

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr., JUAN A. LOZANO
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wJlDc_0iuudJ9H00

HOUSTON — (AP) — The fatal shooting of the rapper Takeoff has Houston police asking for the public's help in identifying who opened fire outside a bowling alley early Tuesday, killing the 28-year-old member of the Grammy-nominated trio Migos and wounding two other people.

Kirsnick Khari Ball, known as Takeoff — one-third of the group along with Quavo and Offset — was shot around 2:30 a.m. An argument had broken out among a group of 40 people who were leaving a private party at the downtown bowling alley, Houston police said.

Police Chief Troy Finner said Takeoff was “well respected" and that he has “no reason to believe he was involved in anything criminal at the time.” The chief said most people fled after the gunfire began and asked anyone who knows or has video of what happened to come forward to help investigators identify the shooters.

At least two people discharged firearms and the two others who were struck have injuries that are not life-threatening, Finner said. They were taken to hospitals in private vehicles.

The shooting comes as violent crime has become a pivotal issue in the midterm elections, and as the Astros have focused a national spotlight on Houston with the most viewed World Series run since 2019.

“Let me just ask ... that anyone who has information on the shooter or shooters to provide that information to HPD and let us solve this situation," Mayor Sylvester Turner said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon. "Let us bring justice to this family.”

The shooting happened at 810 Billiards & Bowling, which is in a three-story Houston retail complex that includes high-end restaurants, a House of Blues and is near a Four Seasons hotel. Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene. An Associated Press reporter observed a body loaded into a medical examiner’s van around 10 a.m., more than seven hours after the shooting.

Security guards in the area heard the shooting but did not see who did it, a police spokesperson said. A spokesperson for 810 Billiards & Bowling said the shooting took place after the alley closed and said the business is cooperating with investigators.

Several fans gathered across the street from the bowling alley. Isaiah Lopez, 24, said he rushed from his home in the Houston suburb of Humble after hearing Takeoff had been killed.

“He was one of our favorites, mine and my brother’s. It’s all we would listen to,” Lopez said as he carried a dozen roses he hoped to place near the site of the shooting. “As soon as my brother called me and said, ‘Takeoff is gone,’ I had to come over here and pay my respects.”

Thomas Moreno, 30, lives about five minutes from the bowling alley. He said he met Takeoff at an event at a Houston bar and restaurant in June and called him “a real nice guy.”

“I feel it’s just another good person gone too soon,” Moreno said. “This happens every day, but it hurts even more when it’s somebody so talented and so young.”

By late Tuesday afternoon, fans of Takeoff had created a memorial with roses, candles and a teddy bear on the first floor of the retail complex. Yellow crime scene tape still blocked off stairs leading to 810 Billiards & Bowling

Takeoff's killing comes as crime has emerged as a major political issue, with many Republicans running on law-and-order platforms while Democrats try to balance public safety with calls for criminal-justice reform.

Homicides nationwide jumped almost 30% in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Violent crime seemed to level off somewhat in 2021 but did not drop to pre-pandemic levels, according to the latest FBI crime data, though record-keeping changes meant that report did not include some of the nation's largest police departments.

In Houston, the mayor and police chief acknowledged such concerns while noting that some violent crime rates are down from last year. Finner said he wants to meet with other hip-hop artists to talk about violence, although he didn't say Takeoff's killing had anything to do with is work in music.

“We all need to stand together and make sure nobody tears down that industry,” Finner said.

Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos, the rap trio from suburban Atlanta that also featured his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset. They first broke through with the massive hit “Versace” in 2013.

The group had four Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, though Takeoff was not on their multi-week No. 1 hit "Bad and Boujee," featuring Lil Uzi Vert. They put out a trilogy of albums called "Culture," "Culture II" and "Culture III," with the first two hitting No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. They also earned an ASCAP Vanguard Award in 2018, for their streaming success with multiplatinum songs like "Motorsport (featuring Cardi B and Nicki Minaj)," "Stir Fry," and "Walk It Talk It."

The trio also played a fictional version of themselves on an episode of the hit TV show “Atlanta,” but the group was not currently together.

Offset, who is married to Cardi B, released a solo album in 2019, while Takeoff and Quavo released the joint album "Only Built for Infinity Links" last month. Quavo posted links Monday on his Instagram to his and Takeoff's Halloween-themed music video, "Messy," along with a video of him and his friends driving around Houston.

___

Landrum reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writer Jill Bleed in Little Rock, Arkansas, Jake Bleiberg in Dallas and Lindsay Whitehurst in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

