WNDU
South Bend, nonprofits dedicated to renewable energy
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend and five local nonprofits held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate their new clean energy systems. Happening at The Clubhouse of St. Joseph County, the Energy Assistance Solar Savings Initiative, or EASSI, is an investment in South Bend’s commitment to be carbon neutral by 2050.
South Bend region committed to age-friendly inclusivity
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend and St. Joseph County are teaming up with AARP to make our area more accommodating for our elderly neighbors. Friday afternoon, community leaders engaged with senior citizens at the Charles Martin Youth Center. The South Bend AARP Age-Friendly Initiative is a five-year commitment...
City of South Bend hosting sign-up events for Energy Assistance, Utility Assistance Program
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you live in South Bend and need help with your bills, the city is lending a hand. The city’s Utility Assistance Program was designed to help people cover past-due water bills, as well as current and future electric, heating, and water expenses. The...
Habitat, Notre Dame team up to build house for local woman
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It was an emotional day for one Mishawaka woman as she received keys to her new home. Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County and the Notre Dame Student Build Chapter gathered for a key ceremony Friday evening for Shareen Dokali. Dokali said she thought she’d...
'Flock' surveillance system rolls out in South Bend with promising results
Neveah Foster led Marian with 30 points. A look at the numbers: Early voting trends in St. Joseph County. As of Nov. 1, 8,434 people have voted early in St. Joseph County.
abc57.com
South Bend Transpo to miss trips due to staffing shortages
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Transpo will not complete several trips on Friday due to staffing shortages, according to the South Bend Public Transportation Corporation. #3A - 6:18 a.m., 7:18 a.m., 8:18 a.m., 9:18 a.m., 10:18 a.m., 1:18 p.m. #3B - 5:45 a.m., 6:45 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 10:45 a.m.,...
Youth Service Bureau to build new youth homeless shelter
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Groundbreaking is set for Thursday on the new 22,000-square foot building that will house the Youth Service Bureau of St. Joseph County. The emergency shelter serves homeless youth ages 12 to 18 while the Young Moms Self-Sufficiency Program assists mothers between 16 and 24 years old.
Historic White Pigeon building saved from demolition
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A historic Main Street building has been saved from demolition for now!. Our partners at WOOD-TV report the former “The Tasty Nut Shop and Soda Bar” has been saved... at least until April. The dispute over the safety of the building led...
‘Largest solar farm in the nation’ headed to Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Groundbreaking ceremonies on Thursday marked the start of the next phase of a solar farm project that is so big, it’s simply called Mammoth, and it’s being touted as the largest in the nation. “Well, we like the pole position in Indiana, we...
Search underway for South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A search is underway for a South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident who walked away from the center Tuesday morning. The Indiana Department of Correction says Jessie Hanson, 37, was doing a work detail at a South Bend area business and was seen by a witness around 9:45 a.m. getting into a vehicle. A warrant has been issued and law enforcement officials are searching for Hanson.
hometownnewsnow.com
Leaf Pick-Up Cancelled by Forecast
(Michigan City, IN) - There will be no leaf pick up in Michigan City on Saturday. According to the mayor’s office, high winds in the forecast through the day is the reason for the cancellation. In other news, there will be no change in garbage pick-up in Michigan City...
Youth Service Bureau breaks ground on new building in St. Joseph County
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made a stop in Benton Harbor Thursday. It comes just days before the midterm elections. Baby boy killed in crash involving drunk driver in St. Joseph Co., Mich. Updated: 5 hours ago. It happened on Tuesday just before 7 a.m. in the area of M-60 and...
November is officially ‘Trans Awareness Month’ in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, Mayor James Mueller announced a new proclamation for the city!. November is officially “Trans Awareness Month” in South Bend!. Mayor Mueller presented the proclamation to Meghan Buell, the founder of the TREES Resource Center. The proclamation comes as part of the...
Gov. Whitmer visits Benton Harbor while on campaign trail
The next time the Irish take the court at Purcell Pavilion will be the regular season opener against Northern Illinois. Irish men's basketball wins scrimmage over Xavier (La.) 67-52 Updated: 7 hours ago. Notre Dame welcomed an NAIA opponent to town for a preseason exhibition Wednesday night. Northridge meets NorthWood...
WNDU hosts ‘Turkeys on the Table’ phone drive
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After two weeks of hard work, we hosted one last push Friday evening for our Turkeys on the Table Challenge. We held a phone bank with our friends from the Food Bank of Northern Indiana to take your pledges as we continue to help provide turkeys for families this season.
95.3 MNC
Four Winds South Bend hiring event
Four Winds South Bend is hosting a job fair. The casino is hiring multiple positions, including beverage servers, casino bartenders, cooks, housekeeping, finance, and more. Non-tipped positions start at $15 an hour and tipped positions are at $6.25. Some eligible positions will also offer a $500 sign-on bonus. Attendees can...
inkfreenews.com
Big Lots Marks Return To Warsaw In Revived Shopping Center
WARSAW — The revival of the MarketPlace of Warsaw shopping center reached a milestone Thursday, Nov. 3, after Big Lots became the third national business to open its doors there in recent weeks. Big Lots, which had a presence on Warsaw’s west side years ago, opened its newest store...
2nd Chance Pet: Maverick
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This Saturday, Zae Munn from Heartland Small Animal Rescue joined 16 News Now Saturday morning with a dog named Maverick!. Maverick is three years old and is a well behaved dog who is looking for a new place to call home. If you are interested...
abc57.com
United Way hosting food drive on November 9
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The United Way of St. Joseph County is holding a food drive in downtown South Bend to support People Gotta Eat. The food drive will be November 9 from 7 -9:30 a.m. at the Jon Hunt Memorial Plaza, 211 N. Michigan. People Gotta Eat is...
Police make arrest in connection to overnight shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police have arrested 20-year-old Byron Murray Jr. in connection to an overnight shooting in South Bend. According to police, they responded to the scene around 2:00 A.M. on Saturday at the 100 block of Woodside St. Two people were taken to the hospital and according to police they are in stable condition.
