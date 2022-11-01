Read full article on original website
Related
Selena Gomez Showed A Clip Of An Interviewer Being Rude In Her New Documentary And It’s Eye-Opening
"I don't wanna do that ever again."
Lena Dunham reveals she built her home in her parents’ backyard: ‘Just as I always wanted’
Lena Dunham has revealed an inside look at her home, which just so happens to be in her parents’ backyard.The Girls creator, 36, shared intimate details about her Connecticut home in an essay for Architectural Digest’s December issue. In the essay, Dunham recalled how her family often moved apartments while growing up in New York City.“When I was a little kid, I used to dread the idea of ever leaving my parents’ home. I hated leaving for the day to go to school, much less the idea of going to college or getting married,” she began.Her parents, famed photographer...
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Says She's Dating After Kody Split -- What She's Looking For (Exclusive)
Christine Brown is single and ready to mingle more than year after her split from her husband of 25 years, Kody Brown. The 50-year-old Sister Wives star opened up to ET's Deidre Behar about her post-Kody life, where she described herself as "single." "I'm single now, right? So I kind...
US Magazine
Sister Wives’ Truely Brown Says She Hasn’t ‘Really Talked’ to Dad Kody Brown About Christine Brown Split: ‘I’m Fine With It’
Sharing her experience. Truely Brown, the 12-year-old daughter of Sister Wives personalities Kody Brown and Christine Brown, is speaking out about her parents’ split. “I haven’t really talked to dad a lot about the divorce. He just basically told me, ‘You found out about the divorce?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m fine with it,’ and he was like, ‘OK.’ So, it never really went beyond that,” Truely explains in Us Weekly’s exclusive clip from the Sunday, October 23, episode of the TLC series.
Chadwick Boseman's Wife on Living With Grief: "I Can't Believe That I Was So Lucky"
For the first time since his death in 2020, Chadwick Boseman's wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, is opening up about life after his passing. In an interview with Whoopi Goldberg on "Good Morning America," Ledward Boseman spoke about her marriage to Boseman, the legacy he's left behind, and how she's "making her way through the world without him," as Goldberg explained to her cohosts. "I met this person who is this wonderful man, and he then ended up being a global superstar and really, after 'Black Panther' came out, it did kind of happen overnight," she told Goldberg.
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Says Kody Brown Is ‘No Longer Acting as My Husband’ Amid RV Moving Drama: First Look
Not seeing eye to eye! Sister Wives‘ Janelle Brown and Kody Brown can’t stop arguing over the logistics of her RV being on their family land. “We should’ve never bought the RV because we’re going to be moving it all the time,” Kody, 53, says in Us Weekly’s exclusive clip from the Sunday, October 9, episode of the TLC series. “I’m struggling because I’m not optimistic about how this is going to come together.”
‘Married at First Sight’: Only Two Couples Reportedly Say ‘Yes’ on Decision Day in San Diego
Five couples said "I Do" on Season 15 of 'Married at First Sight,' with one couple choosing to divorce before Decision Day. It was the show's first season in on the West Coast in San Diego.
Meghan Markle Says 17-Month-Old Lilibet Has Started Walking: "I'm in the Thick of It"
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's youngest child is on the move. In the Nov. 1 episode of her podcast, "Archetypes," Markle revealed that 17-month-old Lilibet has taken her first steps and started walking. "I'm in the thick of it — toddling," the mom of two said of the princess's latest milestone.
‘Sister Wives’: Robyn Brown Hospitalized for COVID-19 in Season 17 Mid-Season Trailer
Kody Brown's fourth wife, Robyn Brown, ends up in the hospital battling COVID-19 after somehow getting exposed during 'Sister Wives' Season 17. Here's what we know.
The Reclamation of the "Tramp Stamp" Tattoo
Recently, TikTok user Callie Wilson posted a video to her 996K followers about the process of getting a lower-back tattoo. Ever since, countless clips have emerged in response, with one proclaiming, "Gen X girls, your time has officially come. Wake up, ladies; the tramp stamp is here." But is it? Just as fashion and beauty recycle trends, so, too, does the body art that go with them. With the 1990s resurgence in full swing and styles like low-rise jeans and crop tops abounding, the lower back is on display. This makes it the ideal time to bring back the lower-back tattoo . . . and TikTok just might have a point.
Bride-To-Be’s Friends Can’t Hide Disdain for Potential Wedding Dress: WATCH
Bride-to-be's usually look forward to showing off their wedding dress to their friends and family. However, one woman's big dress reveal didn't go as planned when her friends couldn't hide their disdain for the gown she picked out. She excitedly wanted to film her friends' reactions as she showed off...
Khloé Kardashian Is a Mom of 2 — See Photos of Her Daughter and Son
If there's one thing we can say about the Kardashian and Jenner kids and babies, it's that they're all absolutely adorable. Khloé Kardashian shares two children with ex Tristan Thompson, whom she dated on and off for several years until the former couple ultimately split for good in December 2021 after the NBA player fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.
Pals Of Armie Hammer's Wife Fear Divorce Is On Hold After Her Change Of Heart About 'Cannibal' Husband
Disgraced Armie Hammer's estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, once believed her "cannibal" husband belonged behind bars — but sources say she's now chewing over the possibility of reconciliation — RadarOnline.com has learned. Article continues below advertisement. The TV personality filed for divorce when the troubled On the Basis of...
‘Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown ‘Quiet Quitting’ the Family, and Kody Brown Won’t Notice Say Fans
Some 'Sister Wives' fans took to Reddit to share their beliefs Janelle Brown is 'quiet quitting' the show and most of all, husband Kody won't notice.
Popculture
'Sons of Anarchy' Actress Gives Birth to Baby Girl, Reveals First Photos
The Sons of Anarchy family just got a little bit bigger. Winter Ave Zoli, who starred on the hit Kurt Sutter-created FX drama as Lyla Winston, is a newly-minted mom of three after she gave birth to her daughter, Maple Winter Lucas, earlier this month. Little Maple marked Zoli's third child with her husband Csaba Lucas, the couple also proud parents to daughter 5-year-old Wilder Bella Lucas and 3-year-old son Anick Richie Lucas.
msn.com
Christine Brown makes final Sister Wives departure in new trailer
Sister wife, Christine Brown, officially said her goodbye in the latest midseason teaser. The TV personality, 50, announced her separation in November 2021 from husband, Kody Brown, whom she was spiritually married to in 1994. The special trailer obtained by People showed glimpses of the reality star's effect of leaving...
‘This is how you wedding’: Queer couple asks wedding guests to ‘upstage the bride’
Most weddings have a strict rule: do not upstage the bride. But one queer couple threw the “nonsense” rule out the window for their big day in Washington DC. TikTok influencer Libby Rasmussen posted a video of a wedding she attended in the city where the grooms called on their guests to “upstage the bride” with their outfits.
The Fate of Esther's Baby Is Revealed in Season 5 of 'The Handmaid's Tale'
Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale. The Republic of Gilead is crumbling before our very eyes, and we love to see it. After several seasons on-air, showrunners announced The Handmaid’s Tale is coming to an end. The penultimate chapter of the Hulu original series unfolds in Season 5, which sees a new batch of heroes emerge.
Fans Think the Walrus on 'The Masked Singer' Could Be a '90s Icon
The competition is fierce on this season of The Masked Singer, but there's still plenty of unmasking to go around. So far, judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke have figured out a few players, but fans think they're ready for more. Article continues below advertisement.
Travis Barker and Daughter Alabama Barker Mourn the Death of Their Dog Blue: ‘You Will Never Understand How Much You Helped Me’
All dogs go to heaven. Travis Barker and daughter Alabama Barker mourned the death of their French bulldog, Blue, with a touching tribute. “I love you Blue,” the 16-year-old wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, November 2. “You will never understand how much you helped me on my darkest days, you slept next to me, the way I would throw your ball and you would run with excitement, or the eyes you had that just touched everybody.”
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
74K+
Followers
23K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0