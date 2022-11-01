ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fillmore, IN

cbs4indy.com

Indiana man who claimed state trooper poisoned, harassed him faces charges

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Bartholomew County man who said an Indiana state trooper was poisoning him and using power tools to intimidate him now faces legal repercussions. 38-year-old Alan Parker of Columbus was charged recently with a misdemeanor count of false reporting after a police investigation was launched into phony claims that he was being poisoned.
COLUMBUS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man who waited 2 hours to ambush murder victim sentenced to 64 years

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man who reportedly waited for two hours in order to ambush and gun down Marlin Kiser outside Carriage House East apartments in January has been sentenced to serve 64 years in prison after being found guilty of murder. Andre Johnson was convicted in September after...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

DOJ: Indy man sentenced to 5 years for armed fentanyl trafficking

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to five years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to fentanyl trafficking charges, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. Bradley Cagle, age 27, will serve time for possession with intent to distribute a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Mold forces Hancock County Prosecutor out of office

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — The Hancock County Prosecutor’s office staff will be scattered as the discovery of mold forced them out of their normal workspace. Hancock County Prosecutor Brent Eaton said Wednesday that the displacement comes after ongoing concerns over the years. The original portion of the building is almost 130 years old.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police arrest suspect in 2019 double homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have a suspect in custody in connection with a 2019 shooting that left two people dead. The shooting happened on October 7 at the Southport Crossing apartments. Neighbors in the area heard a series of gunshots and came outside to find one man dead in a car and a second man running for help.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Morales responds to questions over voting, residency records

INDIANAPOLIS – Republican secretary of state candidate Diego Morales is responding to questions about his voting and residency records. Morales is running against Democrat Destiny Wells and Libertarian Jeff Maurer for Indiana secretary of state, the office that oversees elections. Documents obtained through public records requests show Morales voted...
MARION COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Suspects wanted for robbery after Target theft, loss prevention officer tased in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities are asking for help identifying three female suspects wanted for robbery in connection to a crime that occurred at a store on the east side. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the Target at 10202 East Washington Street just after 4:30 p.m. on October 15 for a report of a disturbance with a weapon, according to a police report.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD make arrest after woman shot and killed Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has announced the arrest of a 27-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred Tuesday on Indy’s northeast side. Frederic Pipes was apprehended on Wednesday by IMPD Violent Crimes Unit and SWAT team. He is being held on a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Juvenile shot near motel on near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile has been shot on the near northwest side of Indianapolis. IMPD officers were called around 9:40 p.m. Friday to the 1700 block of Lafayette Road near the intersection of W. 16th Street along the White River. Upon arrival to the area, which is listed as...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

What voters need to know ahead of the general election Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday, November 8 is the general election day in Indiana. Here are a few things you will need to know before you cast your ballot. While November 8 is Election Day, it isn’t the only time you can cast your vote. People can vote early across the state.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Toy houses recalled for violating federal content bans

INDIANAPOLIS — Children’s busy houses are being recalled because they contain levels of lead and phthalate that exceed federal content bans. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Tangame busy houses. They were sold on Amazon from May 2022 through July 2022. The recall was initiated...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Silver Alert canceled missing 12-year-old girl from Attica

ATTICA, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 12-year-old girl from Fountain County. According to the Attica Police Department, 12-year-old Hannah Shelton was last seen at 5:42 p.m. on Wednesday in Attica. She was wearing a blue fleece hoodie and black leggings. Police said...
ATTICA, IN
cbs4indy.com

Woman hit by car on E. Michigan overnight, says IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle overnight on the east side of Indianapolis, police confirmed. According to IMPD, police were alerted of a person hit by a car on E. Michigan Street just before 1 a.m. It happened close to N. Colorado Avenue. A woman was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

North Split reopening probably delayed till early 2023

Closures and construction on the North Split will likely follow us into the new year, despite INDOT's longtime goal of having the interchange open by the end of 2022. North Split reopening probably delayed till early …. Closures and construction on the North Split will likely follow us into the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Pedestrian in critical condition after hit by truck on south side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in critical condition after being hit by a truck while trying to cross Madison Avenue on the city’s south side. Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, first responders were called to an accident with injury near the intersection of Madison Avenue and Lawrence Avenue just inside the I-465 loop.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

