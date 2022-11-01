Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
Indiana man who claimed state trooper poisoned, harassed him faces charges
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Bartholomew County man who said an Indiana state trooper was poisoning him and using power tools to intimidate him now faces legal repercussions. 38-year-old Alan Parker of Columbus was charged recently with a misdemeanor count of false reporting after a police investigation was launched into phony claims that he was being poisoned.
cbs4indy.com
Man who waited 2 hours to ambush murder victim sentenced to 64 years
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man who reportedly waited for two hours in order to ambush and gun down Marlin Kiser outside Carriage House East apartments in January has been sentenced to serve 64 years in prison after being found guilty of murder. Andre Johnson was convicted in September after...
cbs4indy.com
DOJ: Indy man sentenced to 5 years for armed fentanyl trafficking
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to five years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to fentanyl trafficking charges, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. Bradley Cagle, age 27, will serve time for possession with intent to distribute a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana man dressed as Pikachu ran from police on lawn mower, cops say
ROACHDALE, Ind. — A Roachdale officer may have wished he had a Pokeball in order to help him catch a wild Pikachu spotted driving a lawnmower recklessly through small town Indiana streets on Halloween night. In what Roachdale Police Department assured was a first, an officer found himself in...
cbs4indy.com
Shooting survivor reunites with man she says saved her life at east side barber shop
INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting at an east side barber shop claimed the life of a man, injured two others and left countless people to cope with the trauma of what happened. One of those people includes 68-year-old Glenda Woods, who was critically injured when she was hit by gunfire in both of her legs.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD actively searching for homicide suspect who court records claim shot at his best friend
INDIANAPOLIS– Police are actively searching for a person they believe shot and killed a man earlier this year on Indy’s east side. Just after midnight in late June, inside a home on north Gladstone, 28-year-old Gregory Ware was shot and rushed to the hospital. Police on scene that...
cbs4indy.com
Mold forces Hancock County Prosecutor out of office
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — The Hancock County Prosecutor’s office staff will be scattered as the discovery of mold forced them out of their normal workspace. Hancock County Prosecutor Brent Eaton said Wednesday that the displacement comes after ongoing concerns over the years. The original portion of the building is almost 130 years old.
cbs4indy.com
Police arrest suspect in 2019 double homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — Police have a suspect in custody in connection with a 2019 shooting that left two people dead. The shooting happened on October 7 at the Southport Crossing apartments. Neighbors in the area heard a series of gunshots and came outside to find one man dead in a car and a second man running for help.
cbs4indy.com
Family of man fatally shot by Lawrence police waits for answers: ‘I really just want to see the body cam’
LAWRENCE, Ind. — You can still see tire tracks and bits of debris more than a week after Carlos Trotter crashed a car before being fatally shot by a Lawrence police officer. It happened in the 3100 block of North Shadeland Avenue and has left Carlos’s family in despair with a lot of questions.
cbs4indy.com
Morales responds to questions over voting, residency records
INDIANAPOLIS – Republican secretary of state candidate Diego Morales is responding to questions about his voting and residency records. Morales is running against Democrat Destiny Wells and Libertarian Jeff Maurer for Indiana secretary of state, the office that oversees elections. Documents obtained through public records requests show Morales voted...
cbs4indy.com
Suspects wanted for robbery after Target theft, loss prevention officer tased in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities are asking for help identifying three female suspects wanted for robbery in connection to a crime that occurred at a store on the east side. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the Target at 10202 East Washington Street just after 4:30 p.m. on October 15 for a report of a disturbance with a weapon, according to a police report.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD make arrest after woman shot and killed Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has announced the arrest of a 27-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred Tuesday on Indy’s northeast side. Frederic Pipes was apprehended on Wednesday by IMPD Violent Crimes Unit and SWAT team. He is being held on a...
cbs4indy.com
Arrest made in case of IU student fatally shot while visiting New York City
NEW YORK — A Brooklyn man was arrested Thursday for the murder of an Indiana University student shot and killed while visiting New York City in 2020. Police arrested William Freeman, 26, in connection to the deadly shooting of Ethan Williams, 20. Williams, of Indianapolis, was sitting on a...
cbs4indy.com
Juvenile shot near motel on near northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile has been shot on the near northwest side of Indianapolis. IMPD officers were called around 9:40 p.m. Friday to the 1700 block of Lafayette Road near the intersection of W. 16th Street along the White River. Upon arrival to the area, which is listed as...
cbs4indy.com
What voters need to know ahead of the general election Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday, November 8 is the general election day in Indiana. Here are a few things you will need to know before you cast your ballot. While November 8 is Election Day, it isn’t the only time you can cast your vote. People can vote early across the state.
cbs4indy.com
Toy houses recalled for violating federal content bans
INDIANAPOLIS — Children’s busy houses are being recalled because they contain levels of lead and phthalate that exceed federal content bans. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Tangame busy houses. They were sold on Amazon from May 2022 through July 2022. The recall was initiated...
cbs4indy.com
Silver Alert canceled missing 12-year-old girl from Attica
ATTICA, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 12-year-old girl from Fountain County. According to the Attica Police Department, 12-year-old Hannah Shelton was last seen at 5:42 p.m. on Wednesday in Attica. She was wearing a blue fleece hoodie and black leggings. Police said...
cbs4indy.com
Woman hit by car on E. Michigan overnight, says IMPD
INDIANAPOLIS — A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle overnight on the east side of Indianapolis, police confirmed. According to IMPD, police were alerted of a person hit by a car on E. Michigan Street just before 1 a.m. It happened close to N. Colorado Avenue. A woman was...
cbs4indy.com
North Split reopening probably delayed till early 2023
Closures and construction on the North Split will likely follow us into the new year, despite INDOT's longtime goal of having the interchange open by the end of 2022. North Split reopening probably delayed till early …. Closures and construction on the North Split will likely follow us into the...
cbs4indy.com
Pedestrian in critical condition after hit by truck on south side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in critical condition after being hit by a truck while trying to cross Madison Avenue on the city’s south side. Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, first responders were called to an accident with injury near the intersection of Madison Avenue and Lawrence Avenue just inside the I-465 loop.
