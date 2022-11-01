Prudential: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) _ Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) on Tuesday reported a loss of $284 million in its third quarter.

The Newark, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 78 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.13 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.21 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $21.61 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.76 billion.

