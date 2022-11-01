Read full article on original website
Ernie Johnson Hits the Nail on the Head Regarding the Kyrie Irving Controversy
Johnson’s words stood out as ‘Inside the NBA’ blasted Irving.
Reggie Miller Calls Out Hypocrisy Of NBA Players For Not Treating Kyrie Irving The Same As NBA Owners Robert Sarver And Donald Sterling
NBA Hall of Famer Reggie Miller believes players are showing hypocrisy after not calling out Kyrie Irving for his recent controversy.
Blake Griffin Took The Biggest Pay Cut In NBA History From $32 Million Last Season To $2 Million This Season
The veteran, formerly with the Brooklyn Nets, pipped Andre Drummond and Otto Porter to be the player with the biggest pay cut.
NBA Rumors: The Los Angeles Clippers Fear Kawhi Leonard Has Suffered Major Injury Setback
Clippers worried Kawhi Leonard may have suffered another setback to his injured knee.
Kanye West Attacks Shaquille O'Neal And Amar'e Stoudemire For Criticizing Kyrie Irving
Kanye West has laid into Shaquille O'Neal and Amar'e Stoudemire for criticizing kyrie Irving for his anti-semitic comments.
Reggie Miller Rips NBA Players For Response To Kyrie Irving
NBA players in the past have admirably come together to speak out against injustices and other wrongdoings. With this history in mind, a Basketball Hall of Famer is disappointed by players going silent in response to Kyrie Irving. Irving recently raised eyebrows when he took to his personal social media...
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to Kanye West’s shocking Kyrie Irving Tweet
Rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West had been absent from Twitter ever since posting an antisemitic Tweet last month that drew plenty of backlash and cost him business partnerships and major endorsements – including his massive deal with Adidas. But early Thursday morning, Ye returned to Twitter and sparked a fresh new controversy by sharing a photo of Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who is in the middle of his own controversy after sharing a link to an antisemitic film last month.
NBA Reporter Blasts Celtics For Allowing Nets To Interview Ime Udoka: "Celtics Turned Their Backs On Those Employees Whom They Said They'd Protect."
One NBA reporter is mad after the Boston Celtics allowed the Brooklyn Nets to interview Ime Udoka for their head coach job.
Yardbarker
LeBron James To Kyle Kuzma Amid Lakers' Rough Start To Season: "Miss You Bro!"
The Los Angeles Lakers haven't had the best start to the 2022-23 NBA season. The Purple and Gold were ready to return to the top of the league, but during their first five games, they couldn't do much to beat their rivals. After a five-game losing streak, the 17-time NBA...
thecomeback.com
Controversial recently retired WR defends Kyrie Irving
Cole Beasley, has made his opinion regarding the ongoing Kyrie Irving controversy, which led to a suspension, known. Beasley, who briefly played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022 before suddenly retiring, does not support the decision made by the Brooklyn Nets. Shortly after the Nets announced that Irving would...
‘We could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet’: Kevin Durant clarifies these comments after breaking silence on Kyrie Irving controversy
Kyrie Irving’s recent comments on Twitter has caused a massive stir amongst NBA fans. The Brooklyn Nets star became the center of media attention after his latest tweets promoting antisemitism. Eventually, the team decided to suspend Irving for five games after his tweets. After the Nets’ announcement of Kyrie Irving’s suspension, Kevin Durant talked about […] The post ‘We could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet’: Kevin Durant clarifies these comments after breaking silence on Kyrie Irving controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets, Anti-Defamation League reach out to Amazon to remove antisemitic film that Kyrie Irving promoted
Amid all the talks about Kyrie Irving promoting the film and book “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” a lot of people questioned why no one was talking about how easily accessible it is on Amazon. Well, the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) are taking action in that regard.
Nike cuts ties with Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism saga
Another domino has fallen for Kyrie Irving after his recent support for an antisemitic film. Nike has cut ties with the Brooklyn Nets star and will no longer release his new sneaker, the Kyrie 8. Via Shams: “Nike announces the company is suspending its relationship with Kyrie Irving, effective immediately, and will no longer launch […] The post Nike cuts ties with Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism saga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving after refusal to apologize for posts of Antisemitic film
The Brooklyn Nets announced Thursday they have suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay after the guard’s repeated refusal to apologize for social media posts linking to an antisemitic film. Despite a statement from NBA commissioner Adam Silver less than an hour prior voicing disappointment that Irving had not apologized, the Nets guard […] The post Nets suspend Kyrie Irving after refusal to apologize for posts of Antisemitic film appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James breaks silence on Kyrie Irving, importance of voting, speaking out on social media
After the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Utah Jazz on Friday. the postgame media session was focused on LeBron James. Not his lingering (non-COVID) virus and foot soreness, nor his 17 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists on 7-of-19 shooting, nor the uncharacteristically subpar effort by his team’s defense, which Darvin Ham and Anthony Davis addressed.
Dwyane Wade fires back at ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches over Zaya gender and name change criticism
The topic of sexual orientation and gender identity and expression is one that remains highly contentious in our society today. Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade knows this firsthand, having witnessed his daughter Zaya’s growth over the years which has led her to come out as transgender during late 2019. In fact, Wade has been nothing […] The post Dwyane Wade fires back at ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches over Zaya gender and name change criticism appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Rose issues public apology for major misstep on Celtics coach Ime Udoka’s affair scandal
The Boston Celtics never named the woman that was involved in an alleged affair with head coach Ime Udoka. Initially, this did not sit well with ESPN broadcaster Jalen Rose, who himself demanded that the woman’s name be made public. Rose has now realized the error in his ways,...
‘I cannot be antisemitic if I know where I come from’: Kyrie Irving again refuses to apologize for offensive social media posts
For the first time since a heated postgame press conference Saturday, Kyrie Irving addressed the media Thursday at Brooklyn Nets practice. Irving drew an uproar over the last week in response to his social media posts linking to an antisemitic film. Despite a statement from NBA commissioner Adam Silver less than an hour prior saying […] The post ‘I cannot be antisemitic if I know where I come from’: Kyrie Irving again refuses to apologize for offensive social media posts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I’m not even gonna waste my time’: Chris Mullin names 2 best players in the NBA today
The likes of Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant are all in the MVP conversation–and they are certainly balling like one so far–but NBA legend Chris Mullin doesn’t think they are among the Top 2 best players in the league today. For him, that honor goes to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry. “Right now, […] The post ‘I’m not even gonna waste my time’: Chris Mullin names 2 best players in the NBA today appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brittney Griner’s wife reveals brutal situation of WNBA star in Russian prison
Brittney Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner, opened up about her recent conversation with her partner and shared the brutal hardships the WNBA star is dealing with in Russian prison. In a heartbreaking admission during her interview on The View, Cherelle detailed the impact of the imprisonment to Brittney’s mental health. Cherelle revealed that the Phoenix Mercury […] The post Brittney Griner’s wife reveals brutal situation of WNBA star in Russian prison appeared first on ClutchPoints.
