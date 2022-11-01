EDA welcomes C-CAP into office complex, reports on operational reviews, prospects, budget, and civil case results

Read full article on original website
royalexaminer.com
Farms Advisory Committee recommends 1-year moratorium on Sanitary District fees, approves CIP recommendations, and fights ‘rubber stamp’ role
In a report on action item recommendations to the Warren County Board of Supervisors in the wake of its November 3rd meeting, Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District Advisory Committee Chairman Bruce Boyle noted 4-0 approval of a draft Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) totaling $621,660, as well as a 3-1 majority recommendation that a one-year moratorium be placed on collection of the Farms Sanitary District annual property fee of $350.
royalexaminer.com
Town and County Planning Commissions compare notes on Comp Plan updates
With an hour-and-a-half slated for the joint work session convened at 6:15 p.m. at Town Hall prior to the Front Royal Planning Commission having its own work session business to conduct, after introductions, the commissions and their departmental directors got down to business. That business began with Town Planning Director Lauren Kopishke summarizing citizen Comprehensive Plan input directing her departments establishment of a “vision” for the Town of Front Royal’s future and a game plan to achieve that future.
royalexaminer.com
‘Pick of the Litter’ store opens today, is already stocked with donated goods for early customers
The Humane Society of Warren County’s second downtown operation – this one a thrift store – opens today and is already stocked with items for sale and a give away snacks and drinks table for early arrivals. There to greet customers will be the newly appointed store...
royalexaminer.com
School Board approves salary scale updates, bonuses, higher hourly wage for trip bus drivers
Among several action items, the Warren County School Board on Wednesday, November 2, approved a new hourly wage for bus drivers who take on extra driving for Warren County Public Schools (WCPS). During its meeting, the School Board voted 4-0 to raise the current hourly rate to $20 from $14...
royalexaminer.com
Overnight ramp and lane closures at I-81 / I-66 junction starting November 6
The ramp between Interstate 66 westbound and I-81 southbound near the Warren-Frederick county line is scheduled to be closed during overnight hours Sunday through Wednesday nights, November 6-9. During those times, the left lane of I-81 southbound will also be closed from mile marker 303 to 298. The ramp and lane closures are for concrete barrier installation from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
cbs19news
Glamping site proposal brings public comment
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A glamorous camping, or glamping, resort in Madison County is still in the news. The Madison Planning Commission held a public hearing on Ahmed Helmi's application to use the parcels, which will be almost 60 acres when combined. The site is near the intersection...
royalexaminer.com
Meet the Candidates: A conversation with Zach Jackson, candidate for Front Royal Town Council
Meet the Candidates is a series on the Royal Examiner where we sit down with each candidate in our local election and discuss important issues. In this Meet the Candidates session, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Zach Jackson. Zachary (Zach) Jackson was born and raised here in the Town of Front Royal. From an early age, he understood how important a sense of community is to Front Royal.
royalexaminer.com
Warren County Supervisors wrestle with real estate values jumping 40-50 percent
Walt Mabe, Shenandoah District supervisor commented that the real estate market has cooled down in the last several months, and a new assessment should reflect that change. Pearson said the data he used from August and September actually showed property values in Warren County increasing one percent more than what he had anticipated, while Front Royal property values decreased by one percent more than he expected.
royalexaminer.com
Prince William approves Digital Gateway plan to meet rising data center demand
The Prince William County Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday morning on a land use plan to develop data centers across 2,100 acres in Gainesville previously intended for agricultural use. The board voted 5-2 in favor of the plan, known as the Prince William Digital Gateway, after 14 hours of discussion...
royalexaminer.com
Samuels Public Library announces Food for Fines
Throughout the months of November and December, Samuels Public Library will collect non-perishable food items and hygiene products. Cardholders who donate can reduce their overdue fees by $1 for each item donated. A maximum of $20 in overdue fees can be reduced. Items collected through November 19 will support The...
royalexaminer.com
The Colonel John S. Mosby Camp, Sons of Confederate Veterans, has made one local businessman happy.
The Colonel John S. Mosby Camp, Sons of Confederate Veterans, Camp 1237 Commander Bruce Colton presented a Thompson/Center 50 caliber muzzle-loading rifle to Blaine Keller of Kellers Insurance at 115 Water Street in Front Royal. Blaine was the winner of the annual fundraising raffle Camp 1237. The Camp 1237 members...
royalexaminer.com
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Virginia Opossum
This Virginia Opossum is a former patient that suffered severe injuries to the tail and multiple fingers. The tail and portions of multiple digits were amputated and with these missing parts this individual would not do well in the wild. Though we are devastated that he cannot be released, we...
WHSV
Valley superintendents discuss school challenges with area legislators
MOUNT JACKSON, Va. (WHSV) - Superintendents and school board members from several valley school divisions met with legislators at Triplett Tech in Mount Jackson on Thursday morning. Superintendents from Harrisonburg, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah, and Warren County Public Schools were in attendance. During the annual ‘Take Your Legislator to School’ event...
WHSV
Residents report more T-Mobile service issues in the Broadway area
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Some T-Mobile customers in the Broadway area of Rockingham County are dealing with major service issues. In Early October a number of people in the Broadway and Fulks Run area reported dealing with service outages. That issue was eventually fixed but now people living in the rural area just north of the town are experiencing similar problems.
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Sycamores And Storm, Thimbleberry Farm, Winchester, VA, USA By Thomas Porter
Sycamores Before the Storm was taken in the west field of Thimbleberry Farm. Thimbleberry Farm is our 200 acre farm in northern Virginia. It's name is taken from the large number of thimbleberries on the farm. Thimbleberries have large hairy leaves and no thorns. It bears edible red fruit similar...
WHSV
Erroneous Political Text Message Sent to Harrisonburg Voters
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg Voting Registrar reported that some Harrisonburg voters may have received a text message from a local political campaign with incorrect information. This message encouraged voters to go to their normal polling locations on Saturday, Nov. Fifth. Tomorrow is the last day of...
WDBJ7.com
Million-dollar Powerball ticket bought in Fairfax County; almost 200k winners bought in VA
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A $1 million Powerball ticket was bought in Reston, in Fairfax County, for Wednesday’s drawing that did not produce a jackpot winner. The jackpot is now $1.5 billion for Saturday’s drawing. Virginia Powerball players won more than $2.1 million in Wednesday night’s...
Missing Fairfax County man found dead hours away in another Virginia county
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A missing 18-year-old from Fairfax County was found dead more than three hours away in Gloucester County, Virginia on Halloween, according to authorities. Deputies with the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office responded to Providence Road, not far from Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery, around 4:22 p.m. Monday...
WHSV
PCSO respond to look-alike weapon at Page County High School
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) reported that on Nov. 4, SROs at the Page County Campus were alerted by school administration that a student at Page County High School was in possession of a look-alike weapon. School administrators and SROs acted quickly to...
Virginia elections software glitch has local registrars racing to get 149,000 voters on the rolls
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Local elections workers across Virginia are scrambling to get almost 150,000 voters into the system after a big glitch with the state elections IT system. It's the second time in weeks that the state's delivered a big chunk of registrations late. Some local registrars are...
