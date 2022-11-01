ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, VA

EDA welcomes C-CAP into office complex, reports on operational reviews, prospects, budget, and civil case results

By PRESS RELEASE
royalexaminer.com
 3 days ago
royalexaminer.com

Farms Advisory Committee recommends 1-year moratorium on Sanitary District fees, approves CIP recommendations, and fights ‘rubber stamp’ role

In a report on action item recommendations to the Warren County Board of Supervisors in the wake of its November 3rd meeting, Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District Advisory Committee Chairman Bruce Boyle noted 4-0 approval of a draft Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) totaling $621,660, as well as a 3-1 majority recommendation that a one-year moratorium be placed on collection of the Farms Sanitary District annual property fee of $350.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Town and County Planning Commissions compare notes on Comp Plan updates

With an hour-and-a-half slated for the joint work session convened at 6:15 p.m. at Town Hall prior to the Front Royal Planning Commission having its own work session business to conduct, after introductions, the commissions and their departmental directors got down to business. That business began with Town Planning Director Lauren Kopishke summarizing citizen Comprehensive Plan input directing her departments establishment of a “vision” for the Town of Front Royal’s future and a game plan to achieve that future.
royalexaminer.com

Overnight ramp and lane closures at I-81 / I-66 junction starting November 6

The ramp between Interstate 66 westbound and I-81 southbound near the Warren-Frederick county line is scheduled to be closed during overnight hours Sunday through Wednesday nights, November 6-9. During those times, the left lane of I-81 southbound will also be closed from mile marker 303 to 298. The ramp and lane closures are for concrete barrier installation from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Glamping site proposal brings public comment

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A glamorous camping, or glamping, resort in Madison County is still in the news. The Madison Planning Commission held a public hearing on Ahmed Helmi's application to use the parcels, which will be almost 60 acres when combined. The site is near the intersection...
MADISON COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Meet the Candidates: A conversation with Zach Jackson, candidate for Front Royal Town Council

Meet the Candidates is a series on the Royal Examiner where we sit down with each candidate in our local election and discuss important issues. In this Meet the Candidates session, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Zach Jackson. Zachary (Zach) Jackson was born and raised here in the Town of Front Royal. From an early age, he understood how important a sense of community is to Front Royal.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
royalexaminer.com

Warren County Supervisors wrestle with real estate values jumping 40-50 percent

Walt Mabe, Shenandoah District supervisor commented that the real estate market has cooled down in the last several months, and a new assessment should reflect that change. Pearson said the data he used from August and September actually showed property values in Warren County increasing one percent more than what he had anticipated, while Front Royal property values decreased by one percent more than he expected.
royalexaminer.com

Samuels Public Library announces Food for Fines

Throughout the months of November and December, Samuels Public Library will collect non-perishable food items and hygiene products. Cardholders who donate can reduce their overdue fees by $1 for each item donated. A maximum of $20 in overdue fees can be reduced. Items collected through November 19 will support The...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Virginia Opossum

This Virginia Opossum is a former patient that suffered severe injuries to the tail and multiple fingers. The tail and portions of multiple digits were amputated and with these missing parts this individual would not do well in the wild. Though we are devastated that he cannot be released, we...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
WHSV

Valley superintendents discuss school challenges with area legislators

MOUNT JACKSON, Va. (WHSV) - Superintendents and school board members from several valley school divisions met with legislators at Triplett Tech in Mount Jackson on Thursday morning. Superintendents from Harrisonburg, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah, and Warren County Public Schools were in attendance. During the annual ‘Take Your Legislator to School’ event...
MOUNT JACKSON, VA
WHSV

Residents report more T-Mobile service issues in the Broadway area

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Some T-Mobile customers in the Broadway area of Rockingham County are dealing with major service issues. In Early October a number of people in the Broadway and Fulks Run area reported dealing with service outages. That issue was eventually fixed but now people living in the rural area just north of the town are experiencing similar problems.
BROADWAY, VA
WHSV

Erroneous Political Text Message Sent to Harrisonburg Voters

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg Voting Registrar reported that some Harrisonburg voters may have received a text message from a local political campaign with incorrect information. This message encouraged voters to go to their normal polling locations on Saturday, Nov. Fifth. Tomorrow is the last day of...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

PCSO respond to look-alike weapon at Page County High School

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) reported that on Nov. 4, SROs at the Page County Campus were alerted by school administration that a student at Page County High School was in possession of a look-alike weapon. School administrators and SROs acted quickly to...

