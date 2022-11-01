Read full article on original website
Prosecutor: No ruling on Michigan AG candidate before Nov. 8
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A special prosecutor investigating whether the Republican candidate for Michigan attorney general and others should be charged for attempting to gain access to voting machines said Friday that no decision will be made before Tuesday's election. Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson said in a statement...
City of Saginaw providing residents with reminders, information ahead of Election Day
SAGINAW, Mich. - The City of Saginaw is providing residents with several helpful reminders to make sure they are informed and prepared for Election Day. The City Clerk’s Office will be open Saturday, November 5 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to assist residents with voter registration as well as absentee voting and general election information.
Pros. Leyton urges citizens to report illegal interference with voting on Election Day
FLINT, Mich. – Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton is urging county residents to report any local incidents of voter intimidation, interference, threats of violence, or other subversive activity aimed at the voting process on Election Day to local police. “Every citizen eligible to vote in Tuesday’s election must be...
Genesee County is looking for a new county clerk
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - The Office of the Genesee County Clerk/Register of Deeds has become vacant after the resignation John Gleason. Interested and eligible applicants should submit a copy of the application (CLICK HERE), along with a letter of interest and current resume, to include educational background and work experience, to: clerkregisterapp@geneseecountymi.gov.
Former VP Mike Pence predicts 'red wave' in midterm election during Michigan tour
PORTAGE, Mich. — During an 11-hour visit to Michigan ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election, former Vice President Mike Pence told a crowd in Portage that Michigan and the U.S. can expect a red wave that would fix the mistakes that have been made by the Biden-Harris administration.
Election lawsuit filed against Flint by GOP thrown out, says AG
FLINT, Mich. - The Republican Party filed a lawsuit against the City of Flint late last week for not having enough republican election workers, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. The Michigan Republican Party filed a lawsuit last week against the City of Flint Clerk's office alleging they failed...
Michigan first-responders to carry emergency contraception under new protocols
FLINT, Mich. - According to a recent announcement by the state, new tools are now available for emergency first responders to better provide services to people who have been sexually assaulted. EMS services across the state will provide additional training on sexual assaults, have the option to carry emergency contraception,...
One-on-one with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ahead of midterm election
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- In an effort to educate voters ahead of the midterm election, UpNorthLive News is interviewing candidates. UpNorthLive's Brendan Kinney sat down with Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer. She was campaigning in northern Michigan several days before the election. GOP Gubernatorial Candidate: Tudor Dixon campaigns in Traverse City.
Wyatt's Law: Mom on a mission
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Few things in life are as determined and motivated as a mother looking to protect her child. For one Michigan mom, that determination was put to good use; not to protect her own child but rather to protect everyone else’s. "I immediately, you know, oh...
NEW DETAILS: Pulaski St. fire that killed two boys being examined by prosecutors office
FLINT, Mich. - New details surrounding the Pulaski Street fire where two Flint Firefighters lied and falsified reports, resulting in the death of two young boys is being examined by the prosecutors' office according to Flint City Councilwomen Tonya Burns. Two boys who died in a house fire in Flint...
Classes resume at Freeland Schools after staff member receives threatening email
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - Freeland Community School District students were in school Friday after a staff member received a threatening email on Thursday, according to Freeland Superintendent Matt Cairy. The full statement from Superintendent Matt Cairy can be viewed below:. This evening, an email was sent to a high school...
Old Newsboys of Flint kicks off enrollment for Christmas program for families in need
FLINT, Mich. - The Old Newsboys of Flint are ready to help local families provide gifts to children this Christmas who might otherwise go without. Enrollment for the 2022 Christmas Program is open. You can enroll online until December 16th here. If you are unable to enroll from the web,...
ACLU asks Michigan's public schools to think about 1st amendment rights before book bans
DETROIT, Mich. - As book-banning efforts continue across the nation, the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan (ACLU) sent a letter urging Michigan’s public school districts to protect the constitutional rights of students. According the the ACLU, opposing censorship in school libraries fosters a learning environment that values the...
Application now live for $50M in grants to open and grow childcare facilities
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday morning the application is now live for $50 million in grants to open and grow childcare facilities in Michigan. Childcare entrepreneurs who are interested in starting or expanding a childcare facility can apply for a grant to reduce the cost of...
Powerball jackpot up to $1.2 billion for Wednesday night's drawing
LANSING, Mich. — The Powerball jackpot is getting bigger and bigger: Wednesday night's drawing is at $1.2 billion. If someone wins the $1.2 billion jackpot, it will be the second-largest Powerball jackpot ever won and the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history, according to a Michigan Lottery News representative.
8th Annual Art of Achievement held at Capital Theater in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - The 8th Annual Art of Achievement took place at the Capital Theater in Flint Thursday. The Flint & Genesee group recognizes local businesses, community leaders, and hospitality professionals every November with the event. Winners are selected from nominations gathered throughout the year. Andy Younger, the executive director...
Family seeks justice after two boys die in Flint house fire
FLINT, Mich. - The Attorneys representing the family of two boys who were killed in a house fire in Flint held a press conference on Nov. 4 ahead of a City Council meeting that will discuss the incident. According to the attorney, on May 28 of this year, at around...
Genesee County Sheriff announces two arrests in connection to animal abuse
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. — Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson held a press conference Wednesday to announce the arrests from two horrendous animal abuse cases in Genesee County. "when you see animal abuse neglect, even though the penalties are not nearly as high as it need to be, that there...
Police investigate bomb threat against South Lyon High School, says Sheriff
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a bomb threat against South Lyon High School on Thursday. South Lyon High School was evacuated at 9:15 a.m. after a bomb threat was discovered in a bathroom. Several K-9 units and deputies searched and cleared...
