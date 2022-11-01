ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

nbc25news.com

Prosecutor: No ruling on Michigan AG candidate before Nov. 8

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A special prosecutor investigating whether the Republican candidate for Michigan attorney general and others should be charged for attempting to gain access to voting machines said Friday that no decision will be made before Tuesday's election. Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson said in a statement...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

City of Saginaw providing residents with reminders, information ahead of Election Day

SAGINAW, Mich. - The City of Saginaw is providing residents with several helpful reminders to make sure they are informed and prepared for Election Day. The City Clerk’s Office will be open Saturday, November 5 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to assist residents with voter registration as well as absentee voting and general election information.
SAGINAW, MI
nbc25news.com

Pros. Leyton urges citizens to report illegal interference with voting on Election Day

FLINT, Mich. – Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton is urging county residents to report any local incidents of voter intimidation, interference, threats of violence, or other subversive activity aimed at the voting process on Election Day to local police. “Every citizen eligible to vote in Tuesday’s election must be...
nbc25news.com

Genesee County is looking for a new county clerk

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - The Office of the Genesee County Clerk/Register of Deeds has become vacant after the resignation John Gleason. Interested and eligible applicants should submit a copy of the application (CLICK HERE), along with a letter of interest and current resume, to include educational background and work experience, to: clerkregisterapp@geneseecountymi.gov.
nbc25news.com

Election lawsuit filed against Flint by GOP thrown out, says AG

FLINT, Mich. - The Republican Party filed a lawsuit against the City of Flint late last week for not having enough republican election workers, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. The Michigan Republican Party filed a lawsuit last week against the City of Flint Clerk's office alleging they failed...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Michigan first-responders to carry emergency contraception under new protocols

FLINT, Mich. - According to a recent announcement by the state, new tools are now available for emergency first responders to better provide services to people who have been sexually assaulted. EMS services across the state will provide additional training on sexual assaults, have the option to carry emergency contraception,...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

One-on-one with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ahead of midterm election

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- In an effort to educate voters ahead of the midterm election, UpNorthLive News is interviewing candidates. UpNorthLive's Brendan Kinney sat down with Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer. She was campaigning in northern Michigan several days before the election. GOP Gubernatorial Candidate: Tudor Dixon campaigns in Traverse City.
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Wyatt's Law: Mom on a mission

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Few things in life are as determined and motivated as a mother looking to protect her child. For one Michigan mom, that determination was put to good use; not to protect her own child but rather to protect everyone else’s. "I immediately, you know, oh...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Classes resume at Freeland Schools after staff member receives threatening email

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - Freeland Community School District students were in school Friday after a staff member received a threatening email on Thursday, according to Freeland Superintendent Matt Cairy. The full statement from Superintendent Matt Cairy can be viewed below:. This evening, an email was sent to a high school...
FREELAND, MI
nbc25news.com

Application now live for $50M in grants to open and grow childcare facilities

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday morning the application is now live for $50 million in grants to open and grow childcare facilities in Michigan. Childcare entrepreneurs who are interested in starting or expanding a childcare facility can apply for a grant to reduce the cost of...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Powerball jackpot up to $1.2 billion for Wednesday night's drawing

LANSING, Mich. — The Powerball jackpot is getting bigger and bigger: Wednesday night's drawing is at $1.2 billion. If someone wins the $1.2 billion jackpot, it will be the second-largest Powerball jackpot ever won and the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history, according to a Michigan Lottery News representative.
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

8th Annual Art of Achievement held at Capital Theater in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - The 8th Annual Art of Achievement took place at the Capital Theater in Flint Thursday. The Flint & Genesee group recognizes local businesses, community leaders, and hospitality professionals every November with the event. Winners are selected from nominations gathered throughout the year. Andy Younger, the executive director...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Family seeks justice after two boys die in Flint house fire

FLINT, Mich. - The Attorneys representing the family of two boys who were killed in a house fire in Flint held a press conference on Nov. 4 ahead of a City Council meeting that will discuss the incident. According to the attorney, on May 28 of this year, at around...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Genesee County Sheriff announces two arrests in connection to animal abuse

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. — Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson held a press conference Wednesday to announce the arrests from two horrendous animal abuse cases in Genesee County. "when you see animal abuse neglect, even though the penalties are not nearly as high as it need to be, that there...

