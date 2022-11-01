ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego paying out nearly $700K to settle e-bike, skate park, flooding lawsuits

By David Garrick
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nM2ON_0iuucY2J00
(Hayne Palmour IV/San Diego Union-Tribune)

San Diego is paying out $680,000 to settle four separate lawsuits involving injury crashes on electric bicycles, the flooding of a church parking lot and a dispute over construction of a City Heights skate park.

The City Council unanimously approved all four settlement payouts Tuesday.

Two of the payouts cover injuries suffered by riders of electric bicycles, a relatively new form of transportation that government agencies have been scrambling to regulate effectively.

The city is paying out $250,000 to Adele Piliszek, who suffered a broken tibia and torn knee ligaments in December 2017 when she struck a patch of broken and raised asphalt in the bicycle lane on North Torrey Pines Road in La Jolla.

The injuries sustained by Piliszek, who was traveling southbound on an e-bike, will lead to long-term disability, and she will likely require a total knee replacement eventually, she said in court documents.

The city is also paying out $170,000 to Bianca Ruffino, who had to have multiple surgeries after she hit a pothole in Mission Bay’s Santa Clara Point Park on her e-bike and broke her clavicle in June 2019.

Ruffino’s lawsuit contends the city knew the parking lot area of Santa Clara Point was dangerous and should have fixed it before the e-bike crash.

The Piliszek and Ruffino payouts cover attorney fees, medical bills, future medical care and pain and suffering.

Separately, the city is paying out $185,000 to bond underwriter Indemnity Company of California to settle a long-running dispute over a 2015 decision by city officials to fire the contractor hired to build both phases of the Central Avenue Mini-Park in City Heights.

San Diego already paid the contractor, APR Construction, $202,000 in damages in 2020 when the state's Fourth District Court of Appeal ruled the city had wrongly fired the company. The ruling said city officials gave APR faulty construction plans for the park and failed to help the company solve problems.

APR claimed the city's termination got the company removed from construction bidding lists and shrunk its bonding capacity, which limited its ability to secure available work.

After the city fired APR, the bond underwriter paid Hazard Construction Company $839,000 to finish the park, which opened in summer 2017 with two play structures and a skating area. The underwriter had to finish the project to fulfill a performance bond with the city.

The underwriter sued the city seeking reimbursement of the money it paid Hazard, contending it would only have been obligated to finish the work if the initial contractor were fired for cause — not convenience. The 2020 court ruling said the city's firing of APR was not for cause because APR did not default in any way.

The settlement of $185,000 is significantly less than the $839,000 sought in the underwriter's lawsuit.

In a fourth settlement, the city is paying out $75,000 to Congregation Beth El of La Jolla for flooding of the synagogue's parking lot in November 2019 when the city's stormwater system failed in the area.

A city audit in 2020 found that San Diego spent $220 million total over nine fiscal years, from 2010 to 2018, handling about 20,000 claims and lawsuits filed during that time.

The audit also found that the city could significantly reduce the nearly $25 million a year it spends on lawsuit payouts by investing in better employee training, deeper analyses of risks and other changes.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Upscale Neighborhoods Sue to Stop San Diego Plan for More Equitable Spending

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. In August, the San Diego City Council passed “Build Better SD,” a plan to unlock...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

Bo-Beau Kitchen + Bar Officially Finished In San Diego's Ocean Beach

After claiming the closure was only temporary when it first shuttered last September, San Diego's Cohn Restaurant Group has confirmed Bo-Beau Kitchen + Bar is officially finished in Ocean Beach. Over the past four decades, David & Lesley Cohn and their family have grown a premier hospitality collective in Southern...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Del Mar Beach closed after swimmer survives shark attack

DEL MAR, Calif — A popular Del Mar beach has been closed after a shark attack was confirmed around 10 a.m. on Friday near the 17th St. beach. Del Mar lifeguards said that a female swimmer was in waist-deep water with another person when they noticed the swimmer was waving her arms, looking like she was in distress. When the lifeguards responded, they pulled the swimmer onto shore and saw that her injury was consistent with a shark bite.
DEL MAR, CA
WGAU

Woman swimming in waters near San Diego attacked by a shark

DEL MAR, Calif. — A woman was swimming in the Pacific waters just north of San Diego, California, when she was attacked by a shark Friday. According to The Associated Press, just after 10 a.m. on Friday in the Del Mar beach area a lifeguard spotted a woman along with her friend as they were heading back to shore after a swim that was about a mile or so away.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Modular Projects Planned for Four San Diego Neighborhoods

A Los Angeles modular housing developer is planning to build workforce housing projects in four San Diego neighborhoods. The projects by Impact Housing in Stockton, North Park, the College Area and Barrio Logan would include a total of 1,330 apartments and cost an estimated $350 million in total development costs, said Drew Orenstein, CEO of Impact Housing.
SAN DIEGO, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Lincoln Property Company Sells 299,381 SQFT Industrial Property in Kearny Mesa for $162MM

(EDITOR’S NOTE: According to sources with knowledge of the transaction, the property sold for $162 million, or about $541 per square foot.) San Diego, CA — Newmark announces it has completed the sale of Kearny Mesa Logistics Center, a newly-constructed, 299,381-square-foot distribution facility in San Diego, California for an undisclosed amount.
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

Men Arrested Wearing Stolen SDSO Uniforms & Gear | San Diego

11.02.2022 | 2:30 AM | SAN DIEGO – Officers conducted a traffic stop on a green Mercedes with Arizona plates covered in fake bullet hole stickers for an equipment violation (covered license plate). The driver was wearing a ballistic vest and SD Sheriff’s Jacket with an employee’s name on...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Chula Vista Considers Expanding Its City Limits

The city of Chula Vista is considering moving its city limits a couple miles to the east. On Tuesday afternoon, the city council began discussing annexing an area known as Otay Ranch Village 13, which encompasses 1,869 acres northeast of the Otay Reservoir, currently overseen by the county of San Diego.
CHULA VISTA, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: Remember Those Preschool Mask Raids? Regulators Dropped the Charges

Earlier this year, regulators simultaneously raided three locations of a local preschool chain, which openly acknowledged it wasn’t following the state’s mask mandate. They separated students from teachers and interviewed children as young as one years old – even though the preschools’ owners had already admitted they weren’t masking kids.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
67K+
Followers
104K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy