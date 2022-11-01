ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Louisiana man charged with DWI for the third time

GRAND BAYOU, La. (BRPROUD) – A reckless driver complaint ended with the arrest of Benito Meza, 40, of Houma. Iberville Parish 911 received the call around 4:50 a.m. and a deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was able to spot Meza driving on LA 69. A traffic...
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Brothers Charged with Contractor Fraud in Lafourche Parish

Sheriff Craig Webre announced two brothers have been charged with contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish. Clarke Lee, 44, of Breaux Bridge and Harris Lee Jr., 38, of Opelousas both face charges following an investigation. In August and September of 2022, detectives met with two Lafourche Parish residents who had hired...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Third time not the charm as Baton Rouge man arrested again for DWI

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A traffic stop on Tuesday night ended with the arrest of Wesley Edwards Jr., 47, of Baton Rouge. A member of the Louisiana State Police initiated the stop around 8:10 p.m. after seeing someone “throw a small glass bottle from the driver’s side window,” according to the affidavit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
an17.com

Deputies arrest two on LA 21 near Varnado

Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives were traveling on Highway 21 north of Varnado when they observed a Mississippi licensed truck being driven southbound at an excessive speed. The truck was stopped near the entrance to Rayburn Correctional Center and the driver, Devree Devonte Allen, 35, of Columbia, Mississippi, was discovered to be in possession of a quantity of illegal drugs. Allen’s passenger, Tiffany Ann Varnado, 33, a resident of Columbia, was also cited for being in possession of illegal drugs.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Fourth suspect arrested in Assumption Parish lumber theft

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities arrested a fourth suspect connected to an August lumber theft. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the fourth suspect as Claudell Coleman, 46, of Houma. Other suspects previously arrested were Shanta Williams, 25, of Napoleonville, Dohriyond Millien, 31, of Napoleonville, and Jessica Smith, 36, of Napoleonville. All were arrested on simple burglary charges.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana State Police Commissioner Exits Amid Corruption Claims

BATON ROUGE (KPEL News) - Former New Orleans Police Capt. Sabrina Richardson, who is currently facing a corruption investigation in New Orleans, has resigned from the Louisiana State Police Commission, which oversees discipline measures for state police. Richardson offered her resignation to Governor John Bel Edwards on Thursday, according to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Truck driver loses control and crashes into Baker home

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baker Police Department responded to a call about a truck versus a home on Friday morning. Officers arrived around 6 a.m. at a home on Sandra Dr. and found that a truck had traveled into a home at this location. Baker PD said the...
BAKER, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Identifying Vehicle and Driver in Early Morning Fatal Hit-and-Run

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Identifying Vehicle and Driver in Early Morning Fatal Hit-and-Run Louisiana – On November 2, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon after 10:45 a.m., LSP Troop L was notified of a fatal hit-and-run incident involving a pedestrian on LA Hwy 1040 near Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana. An unidentified pedestrian was killed in the crash.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Spanish Moon building on Highland Road gets new owner and new use

BATON ROUGE – The former Spanish Moon building, which for years housed a music club, has been sold. The unassuming Highland Road landmark will now be home to TILT, a Baton Rouge-based design and branding firm. The company is relocating from its office on 3rd Street in downtown. "We’re...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Oct. 24-28

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Oct. 24-28. Curtis Hutson, 36449 Rue La Monte Ct. Prairieville, LA., age 54, pled guilty to Theft Valued at $25,000 or More and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Two adults, five juveniles arrested in Assumption Parish fight: Sheriff

Assumption Parish deputies arrested two adults and five juveniles in connection with a fight in Napoleonville. According to a news release, deputies responded to the location in the 400 block of Philosopher Street Nov. 1 while the fight was in progress. Some individuals involved received minor injuries and were treated...
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA

