The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
brproud.com
Louisiana man charged with DWI for the third time
GRAND BAYOU, La. (BRPROUD) – A reckless driver complaint ended with the arrest of Benito Meza, 40, of Houma. Iberville Parish 911 received the call around 4:50 a.m. and a deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was able to spot Meza driving on LA 69. A traffic...
JP Sheriff’s office wants to question group of individuals in video of River Ridge explosion
On Halloween night, a mailbox exploded-- sending shrapnel as far as 60 feet away.
houmatimes.com
Brothers Charged with Contractor Fraud in Lafourche Parish
Sheriff Craig Webre announced two brothers have been charged with contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish. Clarke Lee, 44, of Breaux Bridge and Harris Lee Jr., 38, of Opelousas both face charges following an investigation. In August and September of 2022, detectives met with two Lafourche Parish residents who had hired...
brproud.com
Third time not the charm as Baton Rouge man arrested again for DWI
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A traffic stop on Tuesday night ended with the arrest of Wesley Edwards Jr., 47, of Baton Rouge. A member of the Louisiana State Police initiated the stop around 8:10 p.m. after seeing someone “throw a small glass bottle from the driver’s side window,” according to the affidavit.
brproud.com
APSO investigating after complaint about suspicious activity on Halloween night
ST. AMANT, La. (BRPROUD) – Imagine going out for a fun night of trick-or-treating and having a camera alert pop up on your phone. That is what apparently happened to one family in Ascension Parish on Halloween night. Mark Attuso and his family had just finished trick-or-treating in Dutchtown...
Devil’s Swamp: The Most Toxic Lake In Louisiana
It sits just 10 miles outside of Baton Rouge, and sits just off the Mississippi River. It is listed on Federal pollution lists, and has warnings to not make contact with the water. The name is Devil's Swamp Lake, and that is a very appropriate name. This bending body of...
Zachary Police attempt to ID individual tied to alleged theft at Home Depot
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify an individual they believe may be connected to an alleged theft. Police say the theft happened at The Home Depot. If you can identify the individual, please email the case detective at mjames@zacharypd.org...
Man charged in indecent behavior case in Terrebonne Parish
Cops report a man from Gibson, Louisiana is facing charges after what detectives say was indecent communications with a child. “Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that a Gibson man has been arrested…
an17.com
Deputies arrest two on LA 21 near Varnado
Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives were traveling on Highway 21 north of Varnado when they observed a Mississippi licensed truck being driven southbound at an excessive speed. The truck was stopped near the entrance to Rayburn Correctional Center and the driver, Devree Devonte Allen, 35, of Columbia, Mississippi, was discovered to be in possession of a quantity of illegal drugs. Allen’s passenger, Tiffany Ann Varnado, 33, a resident of Columbia, was also cited for being in possession of illegal drugs.
brproud.com
Deputies intervene after Baton Rouge couple’s Halloween night spat turns violent
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Nearly 20 percent of marriages and intimate partnerships will experience physical violence, according to the American Association of Marriage and Family Therapy. In Louisiana, a number of relationships are torn apart by domestic abuse. While anyone can become a victim of this form of...
brproud.com
Fourth suspect arrested in Assumption Parish lumber theft
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities arrested a fourth suspect connected to an August lumber theft. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the fourth suspect as Claudell Coleman, 46, of Houma. Other suspects previously arrested were Shanta Williams, 25, of Napoleonville, Dohriyond Millien, 31, of Napoleonville, and Jessica Smith, 36, of Napoleonville. All were arrested on simple burglary charges.
Louisiana State Police Commissioner Exits Amid Corruption Claims
BATON ROUGE (KPEL News) - Former New Orleans Police Capt. Sabrina Richardson, who is currently facing a corruption investigation in New Orleans, has resigned from the Louisiana State Police Commission, which oversees discipline measures for state police. Richardson offered her resignation to Governor John Bel Edwards on Thursday, according to...
brproud.com
Truck driver loses control and crashes into Baker home
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baker Police Department responded to a call about a truck versus a home on Friday morning. Officers arrived around 6 a.m. at a home on Sandra Dr. and found that a truck had traveled into a home at this location. Baker PD said the...
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Identifying Vehicle and Driver in Early Morning Fatal Hit-and-Run
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Identifying Vehicle and Driver in Early Morning Fatal Hit-and-Run Louisiana – On November 2, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon after 10:45 a.m., LSP Troop L was notified of a fatal hit-and-run incident involving a pedestrian on LA Hwy 1040 near Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana. An unidentified pedestrian was killed in the crash.
brproud.com
Truck linked to West Baton Rouge Parish gas station thefts; tips wanted
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for information regarding a truck linked to multiple gas station thefts. The sheriff’s office shared an image of a truck and said it has been involved in “multiple” local gas station thefts.
Evacuations ordered in Louisiana parish as train derailment causes acid leak
Evacuations have been issued for a small Louisiana parish where thousands of galloons of hydrochloric acid were spilled as a result of a train derailment on Wednesday afternoon.
wbrz.com
Spanish Moon building on Highland Road gets new owner and new use
BATON ROUGE – The former Spanish Moon building, which for years housed a music club, has been sold. The unassuming Highland Road landmark will now be home to TILT, a Baton Rouge-based design and branding firm. The company is relocating from its office on 3rd Street in downtown. "We’re...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Oct. 24-28
The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Oct. 24-28. Curtis Hutson, 36449 Rue La Monte Ct. Prairieville, LA., age 54, pled guilty to Theft Valued at $25,000 or More and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.
brproud.com
Traffic stop for minor concern leads to Baton Rouge man’s arrest on drug-related charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities say a 25-year-old driver was pulled over for a minor traffic concern in a Wednesday, November 2 incident that ended with his arrest. According to deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it was around 8:27 p.m. when they...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Two adults, five juveniles arrested in Assumption Parish fight: Sheriff
Assumption Parish deputies arrested two adults and five juveniles in connection with a fight in Napoleonville. According to a news release, deputies responded to the location in the 400 block of Philosopher Street Nov. 1 while the fight was in progress. Some individuals involved received minor injuries and were treated...
