WSET
Hill City Handmade Offers Unique Items at Holiday Market
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The Hill City Handmade Holiday Market is happening soon! There will be numerous vendors at the City Armory on Saturday, November 12. Emily got to learn about the unique items you can buy for those on your Christmas list!
macaronikid.com
Lynchburg Christmas Lights and Area Holiday Tree Lightings for 2022
A favorite holiday tradition in our family is going to see Christmas lights. Enjoy this listing of various locations to see Christmas light displays this year. We're still verifying for some multi-day events and will update local neighborhood holiday light display locations throughout the season as we receive information. We...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Valley animal shelters still full after adoption events
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Even after multiple adoption events over the last few weeks, animal shelters across the Roanoke Valley are still full. Angels of Assisi is having to turn away animal surrenderings because there is not enough space in the shelter. More families have been giving up their pets...
wallstreetwindow.com
Leggett Town and Country To Hold 20th Anniversary Celebration In Danville, Virginia On Saturday
Leggett Town and Country is going to hold a 20th Anniversary Celebration in Danville, Virginia on Saturday November 2, 2022. It will be held between 11 AM – 3 PM. “Join us as we celebrate 20 years of business! The Danville Life Saving Crew will onsite for touch-a-truck and a live vehicle extrication demo! Plus, AirLife Virginia’s helicopter will also be onsite! WAKG and WBTM will be joining us with music and FREE GIVEAWAYS! Participate in our 4th annual Donate & Save event! When you donate $10 to the Danville Life Saving Crew, you will save 10% off your ENTIRE purchase of apparel, footwear, and accessories! Shop with us 9 am – 9 pm,” the store wrote on a Facebook page for this event.
Saturday morning November 5 events in the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areas
There is always something interesting to do in the Roanoke Valley if you know where to look for and weekends especially can be fun. It's typical for the happenings to be in downtown Roanoke or close to it but on November 5 the action is happening in other locations. Following is a list of events taking place on Saturday, November 5 in various locations beginning in the early morning until noon and lasting as long as 6:00 pm. You can obtain additional information by clicking on the links.
Vinton Business of the Week—Pretty Paws Dog & Cat Grooming, LLC
Jennifer and Pretty Paws are the best! Jennifer has been grooming my toy poodles for 11 years and I would never choose anyone else to do so! It’s way past time that she is getting this much deserved recognition! Vinton is beyond fortunate to have her as a business owner!
Friday November 4 events taking place in the Star City
On Friday, November 4 there will be a number of opportunities for Star City residents to enjoy themselves from morning until evening. Everything takes place in the vicinity of downtown, and you can obtain more information about each event by clicking on the accompanying links.
WDBJ7.com
SML Center no longer destined for former Grand Home Furnishings building
HARDY, Va. (WDBJ/SML Center Inc. Release) - Smith Mountain Lake Center, Inc. will not be located in the former Grand Home Furnishings building along Route 122 in Franklin County, after raising money to make that dream a reality. The center, a nonprofit organization “dedicated to bringing a multi-purpose venue to...
WSLS
Carilion Children’s celebrates National Literacy Month with book fair
ROANOKE, Va. – In honor of National Literacy Month, Carilion Children’s at Tanglewood hosted its first-ever book fair. Patients and their families received free books to encourage reading. Local author, Nancy Ruth Patterson, was also there to sign her story and coloring book, Captain Carilion. Captain Carilion is...
New Melrose Avenue Project Honors Sisters / Brings Hope to NW Roanoke
I want to express my deep gratitude to the City of Roanoke, Goodwill Industries of the Valley, HUD, and other community partners who are responsible for the Melrose Avenue Streetscape Improvement Project and the recently announced “Goodwill Project” on Melrose to include: an adult high school, a grocery store, a wellness center, and banking services […]
WSET
Something Else Boutique Opens Third Location in Forest
Forest, VA (WSET) — Something Else Boutique is opening a new location in Forest. Their VIP night is Friday, November 4 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Then the grand opening is November 5. Emily got to see the new spot and all the trendy items they have inside!
WSLS
Tasty Tuesday: Local couple features eats n’ treats at “The Place” in Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Robin and Eddie Upchurch call each other ‘Eats’ and ‘Treats’ - the dynamic duo behind “The Place” in Christiansburg. It all started out of their concern for children during the pandemic. The couple wanted to give kids a reason to smile.
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Kyler and Arrietty are ready for their forever homes
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Every Tuesday, WFXR News highlights adoptable pets at animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, Libby Carden and Anita Finkle with Roanoke’s Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP) stopped by “Good Day Virginia” with two dogs waiting to find forever homes, Kyler and Arrietty.
Life … You Gotta Love It: Malls gone
I went to Staunton in search of a department store last week. All I wanted was some winter pajamas, and some Clinique moisturizer. That’s not much to ask, eh? I knew I could probably find what I wanted at Belks. And – bonus! – there is a Red Lobster near it. I love the coconut shrimp at Red Lobster; it’s difficult for me to pass up a Red Lobster when I happen to find one. I was shocked when I got to the “mall.” Or, what was once known as the Staunton Mall. I could see Belks at the very...
WDBJ7.com
Habitat for Humanity to build 25+ affordable homes in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville-Pittsylvania County Habitat for Humanity is creating a community with 27 new safe and affordable homes for those in need. Habitat Village North will be on Seminole Drive in Danville. Habitat for Humanity received the land as a donation from Saint Luke’s United Methodist Church.
WSLS
Grand Home Furnishings in Downtown Lexington set to close
LEXINGTON, Va. – A mainstay in Downtown Lexington for decades will be closing its doors soon. “Grand Home Furnishings has been serving the Lexington area for many years. We are currently moving this location,” said Robert Jennings, Senior Vice President of Grand Home Furnishings. Saturday will be the...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke groups working to end homelessness
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blue Ridge Continuum of Care is our region’s planning group working to end homelessness. On Here @ Home, Natalie chatted with Anne Marie Green, President of Council of Community Services, about the homeless issue in Roanoke and what’s being done. She also discusses how people become homeless and what the service providers are doing to help people.
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7’s Robin Reed a hero to budding meteorologists over four decades
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As WDBJ7′s Robin Reed announces his retirement at the end of 2022, we wanted to take a look back at his impeccable career as a meteorologist, news anchor and public servant to those in the WDBJ7 viewing area. In the spring of 1982, a young...
WDBJ7.com
Three of four abandoned puppies found dead in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is looking for whomever abandoned four puppies, three of which were found dead. About 10 a.m. November 2, deputies were notified about four puppies having been abandoned. The dogs had been left inside an animal carrier and abandoned in a field near the 6000 block of Dyers Store Road in Martinsville.
WSLS
In Plain Sight | A Report Card
Homelessness in the Roanoke Valley has been on the rise over the past couple of months, specifically people who are considered unsheltered. Unsheltered is defined by The Department of Housing and Urban Development as a person who sleeps in a place not meant for human habitation- like outside in a tent, under a bridge or in a car.
