Bedford, VA

WSET

Hill City Handmade Offers Unique Items at Holiday Market

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The Hill City Handmade Holiday Market is happening soon! There will be numerous vendors at the City Armory on Saturday, November 12. Emily got to learn about the unique items you can buy for those on your Christmas list!
LYNCHBURG, VA
macaronikid.com

Lynchburg Christmas Lights and Area Holiday Tree Lightings for 2022

A favorite holiday tradition in our family is going to see Christmas lights. Enjoy this listing of various locations to see Christmas light displays this year. We're still verifying for some multi-day events and will update local neighborhood holiday light display locations throughout the season as we receive information. We...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Valley animal shelters still full after adoption events

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Even after multiple adoption events over the last few weeks, animal shelters across the Roanoke Valley are still full. Angels of Assisi is having to turn away animal surrenderings because there is not enough space in the shelter. More families have been giving up their pets...
ROANOKE, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Leggett Town and Country To Hold 20th Anniversary Celebration In Danville, Virginia On Saturday

Leggett Town and Country is going to hold a 20th Anniversary Celebration in Danville, Virginia on Saturday November 2, 2022. It will be held between 11 AM – 3 PM. “Join us as we celebrate 20 years of business! The Danville Life Saving Crew will onsite for touch-a-truck and a live vehicle extrication demo! Plus, AirLife Virginia’s helicopter will also be onsite! WAKG and WBTM will be joining us with music and FREE GIVEAWAYS! Participate in our 4th annual Donate & Save event! When you donate $10 to the Danville Life Saving Crew, you will save 10% off your ENTIRE purchase of apparel, footwear, and accessories! Shop with us 9 am – 9 pm,” the store wrote on a Facebook page for this event.
DANVILLE, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Saturday morning November 5 events in the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areas

There is always something interesting to do in the Roanoke Valley if you know where to look for and weekends especially can be fun. It's typical for the happenings to be in downtown Roanoke or close to it but on November 5 the action is happening in other locations. Following is a list of events taking place on Saturday, November 5 in various locations beginning in the early morning until noon and lasting as long as 6:00 pm. You can obtain additional information by clicking on the links.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Carilion Children’s celebrates National Literacy Month with book fair

ROANOKE, Va. – In honor of National Literacy Month, Carilion Children’s at Tanglewood hosted its first-ever book fair. Patients and their families received free books to encourage reading. Local author, Nancy Ruth Patterson, was also there to sign her story and coloring book, Captain Carilion. Captain Carilion is...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Something Else Boutique Opens Third Location in Forest

Forest, VA (WSET) — Something Else Boutique is opening a new location in Forest. Their VIP night is Friday, November 4 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Then the grand opening is November 5. Emily got to see the new spot and all the trendy items they have inside!
FOREST, VA
wfxrtv.com

Furry Friends: Kyler and Arrietty are ready for their forever homes

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Every Tuesday, WFXR News highlights adoptable pets at animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, Libby Carden and Anita Finkle with Roanoke’s Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP) stopped by “Good Day Virginia” with two dogs waiting to find forever homes, Kyler and Arrietty.
ROANOKE, VA
Virginian Review

Life … You Gotta Love It: Malls gone

I went to Staunton in search of a department store last week. All I wanted was some winter pajamas, and some Clinique moisturizer. That’s not much to ask, eh? I knew I could probably find what I wanted at Belks. And – bonus! – there is a Red Lobster near it. I love the coconut shrimp at Red Lobster; it’s difficult for me to pass up a Red Lobster when I happen to find one. I was shocked when I got to the “mall.” Or, what was once known as the Staunton Mall. I could see Belks at the very...
STAUNTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Habitat for Humanity to build 25+ affordable homes in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville-Pittsylvania County Habitat for Humanity is creating a community with 27 new safe and affordable homes for those in need. Habitat Village North will be on Seminole Drive in Danville. Habitat for Humanity received the land as a donation from Saint Luke’s United Methodist Church.
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Grand Home Furnishings in Downtown Lexington set to close

LEXINGTON, Va. – A mainstay in Downtown Lexington for decades will be closing its doors soon. “Grand Home Furnishings has been serving the Lexington area for many years. We are currently moving this location,” said Robert Jennings, Senior Vice President of Grand Home Furnishings. Saturday will be the...
LEXINGTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke groups working to end homelessness

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blue Ridge Continuum of Care is our region’s planning group working to end homelessness. On Here @ Home, Natalie chatted with Anne Marie Green, President of Council of Community Services, about the homeless issue in Roanoke and what’s being done. She also discusses how people become homeless and what the service providers are doing to help people.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Three of four abandoned puppies found dead in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is looking for whomever abandoned four puppies, three of which were found dead. About 10 a.m. November 2, deputies were notified about four puppies having been abandoned. The dogs had been left inside an animal carrier and abandoned in a field near the 6000 block of Dyers Store Road in Martinsville.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

In Plain Sight | A Report Card

Homelessness in the Roanoke Valley has been on the rise over the past couple of months, specifically people who are considered unsheltered. Unsheltered is defined by The Department of Housing and Urban Development as a person who sleeps in a place not meant for human habitation- like outside in a tent, under a bridge or in a car.
ROANOKE, VA

