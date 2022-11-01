ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

Motorist drives into Urbana construction site, hits worker

By Noah Nelson
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38jTtc_0iuuc30H00

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police were called to the scene after a motorist entered a construction zone on South Race Street near the Windsor Road intersection.

Details on Urbana Race Street closures

Officers at the scene said the motorist drove around a closed road sign and drove into recently poured wet concrete. At which point, the motorist backed up and workers came out yelling for them to stop.

The motorist proceeded to drive into another area of recently poured wet concrete, then backed up and hit a worker with his vehicle. The suspect then turned the car around and quickly left the scene.

Police continue their search for the suspect.

‘Dream come true:’ New restaurant opening in Champaign

Following the incident, the worker was alert and walking but went to the hospital as a precaution.

The City of Urbana announced on Oct. 24 that there would be intermittent road closures on Race Street begin on Oct. 26, and just today provided more details on the road closures .

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

Urbana Police identify construction site hit and run suspect

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police has identified the suspect involved in Tuesday’s hit and run at a construction site. Police said that at approximately 12:50 p.m., 31-year-old Nicolas Azer of Urbana, drove a gray sedan into recently poured wet concrete and hit a construction worker. This happened at a construction zone on South Race […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Rantoul Police: 12-year-old hurt after hit by car

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul Police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was hit by a car Friday morning. Officials said the strike happened at the intersection of Route 136 and Marshall Street at 8:22 a.m., adding that the intersection was uncontrolled and did not have crosswalks. The boy was crossing the street when he […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police: Teen dies after shooting

Update at 8:44 p.m. — Champaign Police have been informed that the victim succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital. This investigation has been reclassified as a homicide. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign teenager is fighting for her life after she was shot Friday evening. Champaign Police officials said that officers were dispatched to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
25newsnow.com

Police look for gunman in Bloomington carjacking

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington Police are investigating a reported carjacking on the city’s east side, not far from where shots were fired during an attempted carjacking less than two weeks earlier in a grocery store parking lot. Police don’t believe the two crimes are related. Just...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Champaign Jewelers Construction Sale

It’s the perfect time to visit Champaign Jewelers! They’re having their Construction Sale and they’re auditioning potential new vendors for their new space at Village at the crossing. The sale includes 25% off featured designers. Up to 50% off in stock merchandise. 2223 S. Neil Street. Champaign,...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign lane closing next week for gas servicing

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Westbound traffic on a street in Champaign will be reduced to one lane next week as Ameren Illinois retires gas service at a building in the area. Crews will close a westbound lane of University Avenue between First and Second Streets to accommodate the retirement of service at 134 East University. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Parkland tackles truck driver shortage with free course

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Parkland College announces a new class meant to help with the truck driver shortage. The free E-CDL course is for the English language learning community. The course is designed to help non-English speakers learn the language for the road. Parkland’s CDL course requires students to read and write in the English […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies I-57 crash victim

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner has identified a 23-year-old man who was killed in a crash on Interstate 57 in Champaign early Thursday morning. Coroner Duane Northrup identified the man as Jorge De La O of Cicero. De La O was the passenger of a box truck that, at 4:45 a.m. on […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Crews contain fire on south 4th Street

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Fire crews on Thursday night were on the scene of a fire at 901 South Fourth St. in Champaign. According to an Illini-Alert, the flames were quickly contained, but crews asked people to avoid the area while firefighters were still on the scene. No other...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Police responded to serious I-57 crash, highway open again

Update at 11:31 a.m. All lanes of I-57 have reopened. Update at 9:11 a.m. Vehicles from the incident have been moved, however traffic continues to be heavy at the site of the crash in the northbound lanes. Traffic is being routed onto the University Avenue Exit off of I-57 northbound. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — State […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Man dies in crash involving box van, semi-trailer on I-57 in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN — A Cook County man died in an early-morning crash Thursday involving a box van and semi-trailer on Interstate 57 in west Champaign. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Jorge E. De La O, 23, of Cicero, was pronounced dead at 6:08 a.m. in the emergency room at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where he was taken after the crash.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Police investigate pedestrian v. vehicle crash

RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND)- Rantoul Police said it was investigating a vehicle verses pedestrian accident. According to Rantoul Police, the crash happened at 136 and Marshall at 8:50 a.m. on Friday. Police said the pedestrian was transported to the hospital with what police believe to be non-life threatening, but serious injuries.
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

Third suspect in Decatur murder arrested

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A third suspect in the August murder of Arrion McClelland has been arrested, the Decatur Police Department announced on Friday. Sergeant Adam Jahraus said Omari Walker, 18, was arrested in Indianapolis on Thursday after spending two months on the run. He is awaiting extradition to Macon County which will happen at […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police share results of successful Halloween Campaign

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The Decatur Police Department shared the results of their Halloween fall enforcement campaign to save lives by keeping impaired drivers off the roads. Decatur officers made 10 impaired driving arrests during the enforcement effort. One person was also issued a seat belt and child safety citation. Law enforcement agencies throughout Illinois […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Details on Urbana Race Street closures

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana has provided more information regarding the upcoming South Race Street closures. The road closure begins Nov. 2 at 7 a.m. and will be in effect until Nov. 14 at 5 p.m. Sections of Race Street will be closed to through traffic during work hours for patching during […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Warmer weather prompts lawn mowers to stay in use in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Warmer weather in Nov. is keeping some lawn mowers in use. Usually around this time, it’s mostly leaf cleanup. But mowers are saying they expect this landscaping to happen well into the end of the month. One Champaign landscaper mows his lawn every week. “In the spring it grows real fast […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Paris Police investigating bomb threat at area business

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — The Paris Police Department has released new information about a bomb threat that a corporate office in town received on Wednesday. Officials said the threat was called into North American Lighting, whose headquarters is located at 2275 South Main Street, at 1:14 p.m. Corporate officials evacuated the building and their manufacturing […]
PARIS, IL
foxillinois.com

Chatham construction worker struck in hit-and-run

URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — A Chatham construction worker was hit by a car, which then took off, while the man was working on Tuesday, according to the Urbana Police Department, UPD. The incident happened around 12:50 p.m. Police said the driver, who they later identified as Nicholas Azer, 31,...
CHATHAM, IL
WCIA

Urbana Road closed after construction worker hit by car

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – “Recently, we’ve had a number of non-compliance issues with vehicular traffic along that corridor,” Urbana Public Works Director Tim Cowan said. One of those issues was a hit and run. “Someone came through, not complying, and in some way, shape or form clipped one of the folks on the construction site.” […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Five charged with weapons offenses in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Five friends are facing weapons charges after the State’s Attorney’s Office said police found them in possession of guns despite being convicted felons. The five arrested are Jalen Booker, 21, Demonte Billings, 22, Omarion Purnell, 20, Joaquin Hughes, 20, and Simeon Smith, 18. Champaign County Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Reynolds said […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy