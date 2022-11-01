Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Crimenet 11_03_22
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Kimberly Nicole Duell. Duell is a 45-year-old White female who is approximately 5′ 2″ in height and weighs 110 pounds. She is wanted on a bench warrant out of Lauderdale County Circuit Court...
WTOK-TV
Mrs. Nan Clark Dees
Funeral services for Mrs. Nan Clark Dees will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with Jerry Stokes officiating. Interment will be held at Bluff Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in DeKalb. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 2, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 1, 2022 at 6:00 AM to November 2, 2022 at 6:00 AM. At 11:29 PM on November 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 700 block of Front Street Extension. The victim stated he was assaulted and then his property was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
WTOK-TV
Intersection dedicated in honor of Pfc Damian Heidelberg
SHUBUTA, Miss. (WTOK) - The memory of a fallen soldier was kept alive Thursday through a special dedication ceremony in Clarke County. Private First Class Damian Laquasha Heidelberg was killed on Nov. 15, 2003 in Iraq. Friends family and other dignitaries gathered for a special service dedicating the intersection of Highway 45 and Highway 18 in Heidelberg’s honor. The service highlighted Heidelberg’s life, sacrifice and honor to his country.
kicks96news.com
Drug Possession with Intent to Distribute and Other Felony Drug Arrests in Neshoba
APRIL FERNANDEZ, 42, of Little Rock, MS, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. RAFAEL GIBSON, 28, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500. ROBERT HICKMAN, 35, of Philadelphia, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO. Bond $0. SHELDON LEE HICKMAN, 42, DUI – 2nd, Seat Belt Violation, Suspended Driver’s...
WTOK-TV
Afternoon wreck leads to fire
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - No one was severely injured during a Wednesday afternoon wreck near downtown Meridian. A truck and SUV collided near 24th Ave. and 10th St. around 3:30 p.m. The SUV caught fire, but the Meridian Fire Department was able to put the flames out quickly. The area...
Former Leake County deputy sheriff accused of evidence tampering
LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Leake County deputy sheriff turned himself in on Monday after being accused of evidence tampering. Breezy News reported Justin Moore was at the center of an evidence tampering investigation which led to dozens of drug cases being dismissed in September 2022. According to Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson, […]
WTOK-TV
Victim’s name released in fatal Meridian shooting, suspect denied bond
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police said Wednesday that Adam James, the suspect in a fatal Tuesday afternoon shooting, has been charged with murder. James turned himself in Tuesday night. MPD said bond has been denied and James is on a hold for the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Coroner Clayton...
WTOK-TV
Mr. John J. Culpepper
Graveside services for Mr. John J. Culpepper, 91, of Cuba will be held Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 1 P.M. at Liberty Baptist Church in Cuba with Rev. Robert Hughes officiating. Visitation will be at Bumpers Funeral Home in York, Saturday, November 5th from 11 A.M. until 12 Noon. Mr....
WTOK-TV
WDAM-TV
Jones College student hit in Thursday morning accident
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones College student was hit by a car Thursday morning, according to a statement by Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Dr. Finee Ruffin. The student was reportedly taken by ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center after being hit near the east entrance...
WTOK-TV
Meridian’s Veterans Day ceremony and parade plans
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Veterans Day Planning Committee invites you to join them to thank Veterans, young and old, for their willingness to “pay the price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, and oppose any foe in order to assure the survival and the success of liberty”.
WTOK-TV
Crimenet 10_31_22
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Latasha Elaine Jackson. Jackson is a 46-year-old Black female who is approximately 5′ 1″ in height and weighs 130 pounds. She is wanted on a probation violation out of Lauderdale County Circuit Court...
WTOK-TV
Partial building collapse in downtown Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian fire and police departments responded to the scene of a partial building collapse in downtown Meridian late Wednesday morning. “All of the sudden it just all came at one time,” Robert Morgan, who witnessed the collapse, said. “It was just a big dust cloud and I jumped in on top of my wife who was sitting in the doorway.”
WTOK-TV
Local businesses team up to give bikes to local children
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Bimbo Bakery USA, Jimmie Rodgers Foundation, and Heart and Soul all partnered up to highlight physical fitness for kids. This is all part of the Good Neighborhood Program put on by Bimbo Bakeries. Eight of the kids that were chosen and they all received a brand-new bike...
Neshoba Democrat
County man charged with burglary
A Neshoba County man was arrested and charged last week with burglary in relation to an incident that occurred in early October, law enforcement officials said. Ike. S. Creighton, 34, 10361 Road 567, was arrested and charged with burglary of a dwelling and violation of a protection order. Neshoba County...
kicks96news.com
An Intoxicated Driver, Harassed by a Drunk Employee, and more in Leake
12:22 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called to Hunter Road regarding a disturbance in progress at a residence there. 1:39 p.m. – Leake Deputies were alerted to a vehicle in the roadway on Hopoca Rd just off Hwy 35. The caller also stated that the driver appeared to be passed out. Deputies arrived on scene to find a possibly intoxicated driver.
Skeletal remains found Wednesday thought to be of Mississippi man missing since early October
Officials believe they have found the remains of a Mississippi man missing since early October. WLBT reports that skeletal remains were found Wednesday in a wooded area south of Taylorsville in Smith County. Coroner Samuel Houston Smith said officials believe the remains are of Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, of Fayette.
Silver Alert issued for missing Clarke County man
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 88-year-old Robert L. Gray of Shubuta. Gray is 5’5″, with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Tuesday, November 1 about 9:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Eucutta Street walking in an unknown direction. He was wearing a […]
WTOK-TV
New Holistic Health Therapy Wellness Center opens in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A new business has arrived in the Queen City. Holistic Health Therapy Empowerment Wellness Center is a new medical practice that focuses on creating individualize plans to improve the patient’s health. The wellness center offers fitness classes, nutrition, botox, meditation services, psychiatry and much more.
