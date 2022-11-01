ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHON2

HPD: Thieves target kupuna in recent robberies

Honolulu police report a 60-year-old man got his arm cut with a knife and his chain stolen in Ewa Beach in broad daylight. Police say, this is just one of the latest incidents in an alarming trend. According to HPD, 36 percent of robberies over the last two weeks in October involved victims 60 and older.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Suspect identified in multiple fondling incidents at UH Manoa

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Safety officials identified a suspect accused of fondling two women at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. The latest incident happened at the Hale Aloha Cafeteria on Sunday, when a woman said a man grazed her behind with his hand. After the victim reported the allegation, another woman stepped forward and said the same man did something similar to her a few days prior.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Trial delayed for man accused in gruesome Hawaii Loa Ridge murder

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trial for the man accused in the gruesome Hawaii Loa Ridge murder has been pushed back. Juan Baron’s murder trial was supposed to begin this month, but a judge approved the defense’s request after they said they had not received closing reports from the Honolulu Police Department.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police search dumpsters for evidence after alleged Halloween candy tampering

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department confirms they’re testing Halloween candy distributed in Kailua for drugs and have opened a reckless endangering case following a report of candy tampering. On Wednesday night, officers went door to door on Kipuka Place ― where the incident was reported ― to...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Oahu woman arrested twice for DUI in Honolulu overnight Tuesday into Wednesday

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu woman was arrested twice on suspicion of driving under the influence Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. According to Honolulu Police arrest logs, 49-year-old Fang Ping was first pulled over around 11:54 p.m. on Tuesday near Kapiloani Boulevard and Ward Avenue. During that traffic stop, HPD arrested Ping on one complaint of operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Man killed in hit-and-run crash on Nimitz Highway in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 66-year-old man died after being hit by a car on Nimitz Highway late Wednesday night. Now, Honolulu Police is searching for the driver, who drove off without trying to help the victim. The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. on the westbound side of Nimitz Highway...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu resident assaulted in front of condo speaks out

A Honolulu resident is urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings after he was assaulted. Honolulu man pushes for more security after being assaulted outside Blaisdell Arena. A Honolulu man was assaulted right outside of his home early Wednesday morning. Now he is now urging for more police presence...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

66-year-old pedestrian dies following hit-and-run on Nimitz Highway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a 66-year-old pedestrian has died after a hit-and-run on Nimitz Highway. The incident happened around 9:35 p.m. Wednesday when officials said an unknown vehicle traveling westbound collided with a man who may have been crossing or walking in the roadway. Police said the vehicle...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Fire overnight destroys structure in Waianae

Your top local headlines for Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Casey Lund continues his reporting on election security and how your ballot ultimately gets counted once it leaves your hand. Fire overnight completely destroys home in Waianae. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A fire completely destroyed a home in Waianae overnight.
WAIANAE, HI
KITV.com

Man beaten by masked mob near Waikiki Halloween party scene

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As hundreds of Halloween revelers packed the beach on Waikiki in costume, one group in the 10 p.m. hour appeared to be costumed only to conceal their identities. "Some of them were wearing big hoodies or bandanas just to kind of cover their face or over their...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy