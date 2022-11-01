Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
HPD: Thieves target kupuna in recent robberies
Honolulu police report a 60-year-old man got his arm cut with a knife and his chain stolen in Ewa Beach in broad daylight. Police say, this is just one of the latest incidents in an alarming trend. According to HPD, 36 percent of robberies over the last two weeks in October involved victims 60 and older.
KITV.com
Suspect identified in multiple fondling incidents at UH Manoa
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Safety officials identified a suspect accused of fondling two women at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. The latest incident happened at the Hale Aloha Cafeteria on Sunday, when a woman said a man grazed her behind with his hand. After the victim reported the allegation, another woman stepped forward and said the same man did something similar to her a few days prior.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police: 3-year-old critically injured in domestic abuse incident on Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 25-year-old Hawaii Island man has been charged with first-degree assault and abuse of a household member stemming from an incident that left a toddler in critical condition. Suspect Nainoa Ellis-Noa was described as the live-in boyfriend of the child’s mother. Police said the incident happened...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Trial delayed for man accused in gruesome Hawaii Loa Ridge murder
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trial for the man accused in the gruesome Hawaii Loa Ridge murder has been pushed back. Juan Baron’s murder trial was supposed to begin this month, but a judge approved the defense’s request after they said they had not received closing reports from the Honolulu Police Department.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police search dumpsters for evidence after alleged Halloween candy tampering
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department confirms they’re testing Halloween candy distributed in Kailua for drugs and have opened a reckless endangering case following a report of candy tampering. On Wednesday night, officers went door to door on Kipuka Place ― where the incident was reported ― to...
KITV.com
Oahu woman arrested twice for DUI in Honolulu overnight Tuesday into Wednesday
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu woman was arrested twice on suspicion of driving under the influence Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. According to Honolulu Police arrest logs, 49-year-old Fang Ping was first pulled over around 11:54 p.m. on Tuesday near Kapiloani Boulevard and Ward Avenue. During that traffic stop, HPD arrested Ping on one complaint of operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant.
KITV.com
Man killed in hit-and-run crash on Nimitz Highway in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 66-year-old man died after being hit by a car on Nimitz Highway late Wednesday night. Now, Honolulu Police is searching for the driver, who drove off without trying to help the victim. The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. on the westbound side of Nimitz Highway...
KITV.com
Honolulu resident assaulted in front of condo speaks out
A Honolulu resident is urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings after he was assaulted. Honolulu man pushes for more security after being assaulted outside Blaisdell Arena. A Honolulu man was assaulted right outside of his home early Wednesday morning. Now he is now urging for more police presence...
wbrc.com
GRAPHIC: Man seriously injured in attack on Halloween night: ‘Why would they do this?’
HONOLULU (KHNL/KGMB/Gray News) - A Hawaii man is recovering after a brutal assault on Halloween night in Waikiki. KHNL/KGMB reports Nui Furtado was with friends and co-workers, celebrating a recent job promotion and taking in the sights and sounds of Halloween before the attack happened. Nui Furtado said he and...
KITV.com
Honolulu man pushes for more security after being assaulted outside Blaisdell Arena
HONOLULU (KITV4) – A Honolulu man was assaulted right outside of his home early Wednesday morning. Now, he is now urging for more police presence near the Blaisdell Concert Hall. Richard Kamada said a homeless man followed him from the Blaisdell and attacked him with a foreign object in...
KITV.com
Honolulu Police investigating attempted murder in Waianae
WAIANAE, Oahu (KITV4) -- Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder. Police responded at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, at a home in Waianae.
HPD audit finds nearly 100 body-worn camera violations
An HPD audit looked into body-worn camera violations for various categories. The findings were presented to the Honolulu Police Commission this week.
HPD chief considering ‘broken windows policing’ for Chinatown
Making Honolulu’s Chinatown safe is a mission for Mayor Rick Blangiardi and Chief of Police Joe Logan, he presented to the neighborhood board on the department’s efforts to reduce crime in the area.
hawaiinewsnow.com
66-year-old pedestrian dies following hit-and-run on Nimitz Highway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a 66-year-old pedestrian has died after a hit-and-run on Nimitz Highway. The incident happened around 9:35 p.m. Wednesday when officials said an unknown vehicle traveling westbound collided with a man who may have been crossing or walking in the roadway. Police said the vehicle...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Fire overnight destroys structure in Waianae
Your top local headlines for Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Casey Lund continues his reporting on election security and how your ballot ultimately gets counted once it leaves your hand. Fire overnight completely destroys home in Waianae. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A fire completely destroyed a home in Waianae overnight.
KITV.com
Man beaten by masked mob near Waikiki Halloween party scene
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As hundreds of Halloween revelers packed the beach on Waikiki in costume, one group in the 10 p.m. hour appeared to be costumed only to conceal their identities. "Some of them were wearing big hoodies or bandanas just to kind of cover their face or over their...
Vehicle flees scene in accident killing 66-year-old man
The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a fatal accident in Kalihi that involved a pedestrian and an unknown vehicle on Wednesday, Nov. 2
KITV.com
HPD Chief speaks with business leaders, residents in Chinatown on neighborhood safety
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Crime and the homeless have been long time concerns for Chinatown residents and businesses. On Thursday, Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan was at the Downtown/ Chinatown Neighborhood board meeting to talk about what HPD can do to make the area safer. "I don't think there's any part...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Buyer beware: Hawaii man scammed out of nearly $10,000 in truck purchase
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An important consumer alert for anyone buying a used car from a private seller: A Kaneohe man was recently scammed out of nearly $10,000 after being duped with a forged title. Now he’s stuck with a truck he can’t legally drive. When Greyson Lee first...
KITV.com
Teens hospitalized following back-to-back motorcycle crashes on Pali Highway
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Two 19-year-old men are in serious condition Friday morning following two separate motorcycle crashes on the Pali Highway just minutes apart. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) says the first crash happened just before seven on Thursday night.
Comments / 7