Read full article on original website
Related
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Pam Gobeli
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Pam Gobeli, a massage therapist at the YMCA of north-central West Virginia, joined First at 4. She talked about shoulder and hip problems people have this time of year, how to deal with aches and pains, and how to book an appointment for a massage. You...
WDTV
Love Your School WV holds information session about Hope Scholarship in Anmoore
ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - In October, the West Virginia Supreme Court deemed the Hope Scholarship Program constitutional and reversed a previous Kanawha County Circuit Court ruling. The scholarship was created for students in grades K-12 to assist with any tuition, fees or other school costs that may occur throughout the...
WDTV
Gore Luxe redeveloping downtown Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - An exciting day in downtown Clarksburg as two new businesses officially open their doors. It’s part of a larger revitalization effort. The former Gore Hotel on the corner of West Pike and 2nd Street is looking better than ever -- giving the gateway of downtown Clarksburg a new look.
WDTV
Pierpont, Fairmont State sign healthcare careers agreement
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Pierpont Community & Technical College and Fairmont State University signed an agreement between Pierpont’s healthcare-related associate degree programs and Fairmont State’s Healthcare Management bachelor’s degree program on Wednesday. The agreement was signed by Pierpont’s Dr. Kathleen Nelson, interim president, and Dr. Michael P....
WDTV
Salute to Veterans: Clarksburg Veterans Parade
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Throughout the month of November, WDTV will be giving a ‘Salute to Veterans’ by featuring local veterans and organization who help them each day on First at 4. Richard Iaquinta with the Clarksburg Veterans Parade joined First at 4 on Thursday. He talked about...
WDTV
VA medical center holds last meeting of the year for veterans
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center held its final town meeting for the year today. Veterans gathered in Clarksburg for the meeting. The goal is to help veterans by giving them information and help they need. A main talking point was the pact act, which...
WDTV
Glenn Leroy Casto
Glenn Leroy Casto, 88, of Clarksburg passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, in Salem. He was born on March 15, 1934, in Pickens, WV a son of the late Devoe R. and Violet M. Helmick Casto. Glenn is preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Loretta J....
WDTV
Spotlight on Business: Sweet Nana’s Bakery
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tyler visited Sweet Nana’s Bakery in Clarksburg for this week’s Spotlight on Business. Watch the video above and tune in for Spotlight on Business every Friday on First at 4.
WDTV
‘Together with Vets’ holds veteran suicide pevention training
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) -The Veterans Administration has identified West Virginia as having one of the highest veteran suicide risk rates in the country. Local veteran groups got together tonight to do something about that. ‘Together With Vets’ is a coalition of local veteran service organizations. The group held a suicide...
WDTV
WVU holds ‘Celebration of Dance’ performance
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University of Theatre and Dance is holding its Celebration of Dance performance from Nov. 3rd through Nov. 5th. This performance will feature original work by student choreographers in the dance program. It will feature various styles of dance and address different social and cultural...
WDTV
Morgantown shooting under investigation
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For the second weekend in a row, police in Morgantown are investigating a downtown shooting. Officers responded to a shooting around 1:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Fayette and High St., according to an alert from West Virginia University. Morgantown Police are handling the investigation,...
WDTV
Morgantown 311 to make submitting citizen requests easier
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The city of Morgantown is launching an app that lets residents know what is going on in their neighborhood. Morgantown 311 will help citizens request assistance regarding an issue they notice in the city. “A citizen can submit requests for issues and concerns. Such as potholes,...
wajr.com
Mon County commissioners explore Holland Avenue financial help
WESTOVER, W.Va. – Next week, commissioners in Monongalia County will consider allocating $125,000 in American Rescue Plan money for the Holland Avenue rehabilitation project, according to Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom. The $125,000 is the estimated cost of the federally required Resident Project Representative. “It’s a major roadway...
Barbour County clinic moving to new facility
The Myers Clinic which serves Barbour County is closing temporarily so that it can reopen at its brand new facility later this month.
WDTV
United Way holds 5th annual ‘Warm Coats, Warm Hearts’ drive
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - This will be United Way’s 5th year doing the “Warm Coats, Warm Hearts” drive, and it has only grown since the start. They have already received 300 items so far and are expecting more throughout the coming months. Last year, they received 2,600...
Daily Athenaeum
Students will be charged housing fee for breaking first-year requirements
For years, West Virginia University has enforced a requirement for first-year students to live on campus with few exceptions. However, starting next fall, students who do not abide by the policy may see an extra charge on their bill. Beginning in fall 2023, first-year students and first-year transfer students who...
WDTV
5th Quarter: Week 11 Highlights
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s the final week of regular season high school football! Let’s take a look at highlights from this week’s contests:
WDTV
The Queen of Clean: Lipstick on Clothes
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of The Queen of Clean, the Queen reveals the secret of getting lipstick out of clothes. Watch the video above to hear her advice.
Mon County Schools electric bus: What drivers think
Wednesday marked history for Monongalia County Schools. For the first time, the county deployed its new electric school bus to pick up and drop off students.
WDTV
Marjorie Aldine Gump Rose
Marjorie Aldine Gump Rose, 95, of Fairmont passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Salem. She was born April 6, 1927, in Fairview, the daughter of the late Luther and Auda (Toothman) Gump. Marjorie is survived by her two daughters, Kimberly Postlewait and her...
Comments / 0