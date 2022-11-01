Read full article on original website
Related
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County provides update on debris, trash collection
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Waste Management staff have been working long shifts in an effort to return to regularly scheduled trash and recycling pickup. Most crews, the County says, have been working six days per week in an effort to return to regularly scheduled trash and recycling collection days for unincorporated Sarasota County.
Longboat Observer
Last debris pass in the city begins Monday
Crews plan one more swing through the city of Sarasota, beginning next week, to collect the last logs, limbs and other storm-related leftovers from Hurricane Ian’s passage in late September. Trucks will begin the final collection operation on Monday, Nov. 7. City residents are encouraged to place the remainder...
WINKNEWS.com
WINK News ride along as Hurricane Ian debris cleanup continues in Lee County
WINK News was allowed to ride along as crews went out in Lee County to clean up the mess Hurricane Ian left behind. The site has already handled 3,000,000 cubic yards of debris. And it’s not just from Lee County, surrounding cities have contributed a fair amount to the pile.
Supplies distribution in Port Charlotte today
A Hurricane Ian relief supplies distribution is happening at Sunnydell Plaza in Port Charlotte today
WINKNEWS.com
Habitat For Humanity first home wall-raising since Hurricane Ian
Habitat For Humanity is still, despite Hurricane Ian, helping families find homes through its affordable homeownership program. Volunteers with Pelican Landing and The Colony in Bonita Springs came out and helped future homeowners Itzel Garcia and Jorge Mong as they raised the walls to see their future home. “I’m very...
WINKNEWS.com
Safety questions surround debris pile near Lexington Middle School
A massive debris pile has built up behind Lexington Middle School, and now, work is underway to remove it. The dump site is at Wa-Ke Hatchee Park, which has a recreational facility, a dog park, tennis courts, and more. It’s all temporarily closed, but there is a pile of debris...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County announces adjusted hours at Hurricane Ian debris public drop-off sites due to time change
Due to the end of Daylight Saving Time, hours at Hurricane Ian debris public drop-off sites will be adjusted beginning Sunday. Sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. The sites are:. Mosquito Control, 1840 Gunnery Road, Lehigh Acres. Brooks Park, 50 South Road, Fort Myers. San...
WINKNEWS.com
Hotel living after Ian washes away homes
Homes were washed away during Hurricane Ian and many people can’t afford rent prices, so they’ve turned to hotels without anywhere else to go. But, because so many people are looking for places to stay, hotels can quickly get crowded. Chris Murawski is one of those people looking...
Venice restaurant reopens after hurricane damage
VENICE, Fla. — Over a month after Hurricane Ian, there is a sense of normalcy for one restaurant in Sarasota County. Tarpon Point Grill and Marina closed their doors due to damage after the hurricane. They're now back open and ready to serve the community. "We’re outside seating only,...
WINKNEWS.com
Dispossessed island residents ask when, if FEMA housing will arrive
A woman who rode out Hurricane Ian on Matlacha while her home in St. James City flooded now lives in a tent on her front lawn, and she is one of several blaming FEMA for dragging its feet on providing temporary housing for people in affected areas. “Foam mattresses that...
WINKNEWS.com
Removal of shrimp boats begins near Fort Myers Beach waters
Shrimp boats that were damaged during Hurricane Ian were removed from San Carlos Island on Friday. It was a bittersweet moment for shrimpers who could finally see just how badly they were damaged. The first boat, the Double E, was finally lifted after being thrown onto its side during Hurricane...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County moving forward with plan to remove damaged, displaced boats
Countless boats are littered across the shoreline in Lee County and are not helping the Hurricane Ian recovery process. WINK News is learning about where Lee County plans on taking the damaged and displaced boats. The county already has a lease with a company called Safe Harbor for a marina...
WINKNEWS.com
Concerns over fuel in the water at Legacy Marina in Fort Myers
Hundreds of gallons of fuel are polluting and stinking up the water at Legacy Marina in downtown Fort Myers. People who live nearby are concerned about the pollution and the fire hazard that the fuel presents. WINK News spoke with a company cleaning the fuel from the water. It’s called...
LCEC reports all power restored
LCEC says all power was restored for customers living in Immokalee, Lehigh Acres, and Carnestown on Wednesday afternoon.
WINKNEWS.com
First art walk in downtown Fort Myers since Ian
People enjoy the start of their weekend in downtown Fort Myers while the area continues its comeback after Hurricane Ian. Friday’s art walk is extra special because it’s the first since the storm impacted Southwest Florida. Friday Night, WINK News caught up with Patrick Nelson; he said he...
WINKNEWS.com
Billy’s Bikes donating bicycles to people across Southwest Florida
If you’ve been to Sanibel, you probably know Billy’s Bikes; it’s a staple of Southwest Florida. While Ian took a toll on Billy’s Bikes, owner Billy Kirkland is doing his best to help others. Before the causeway opened back up, Kirkland donated bikes around the island...
Caloosahatchee Bridge closed for 'emergency repair'
The Caloosahatchee Bridge remains as FDOT crews perform emergency repairs on a road leading to the bridge.
Sarasota County Food Truck Rally kicks off at North Jetty Park
VENICE, Fla. — Are you a food lover and looking for something fun to do this Friday evening? Perhaps you just want something different for dinner?. You could check out a family fun event that is taking place at the North Jetty Park. The Sarasota County Food Truck Rally kicks off today at 5 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m.
WINKNEWS.com
People are back dancing in the street in Cape Coral
A lack of lighting and storm debris wasn’t stopping a group of people from putting on their dancing shoes in Cape Coral on Wednesday. Cork Soakers in downtown Cape Coral brought back a popular event that got people up and moving. A lot of people came out to watch Deb & the Dynamics perform.
Post-Ian nutrients feeding red tide and other algae blooms along SWFL coastline
Post-Ian nutrients feeding red tide and other algae blooms. FGCU Professor Mike Parsons explains how this bloom compares to the red tide post Irma.
Comments / 1