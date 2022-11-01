ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KITV.com

Golden Goose expanding in Hawaii with 2nd store opening in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Golden Goose, an Italian luxury fashion brand that’s known for its pre-distressed shoes, is expanding in Hawaii with a new location planned for Ala Moana Center. Public documents show that Golden Goose is opening on the second level of the Honolulu shopping mall.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Hawaii Ocean Plaza development facing lawsuits from investors

HONOLULU (KITV)- There is an update on the troubled Hawaii Ocean plaza condominium project. The $136 million development has been stalled since 2017. The city cited the developer in April for not taking care of the property, putting the project back in the spotlight. Changes have been made at the...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Major Oahu condo development project back in the spotlight amid lawsuits

A $136 million development has been stalled since 2017. The city cited the developer in April for not taking care of the property, putting the project back in the spotlight. Hawaii Ocean Plaza development facing lawsuits from investors. The developer for Ocean Plaza says the plan for the plaza is...
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen: Gateway at Mililani Mauka

Gateway at Mililani Mauka is just that, a gateway to the surrounding communities in Central Oahu. Satisfying the need for a one stop shopping center for everything from therapy to banking to food, with mom-and-pop shops and the go-to quick stops along with a good mix of local and national tenants. Its over 34-thousand square foot design is home to nearly 30 businesses.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Kaimukī’s Nana Ai Katsu Finally Opens for Dine-In

Oh, the virtues of dining at a tonkatsu restaurant: a cozy atmosphere, bottomless shredded cabbage and free-flowing katsu sauce with toasted sesame seeds. But the greatest of them all has to be biting into a crispy, fresh-out-of-the-fryer piece of tonkatsu. That’s what you gain when you dine in at Nana Ai Katsu near the top of Wai‘alae Avenue.
KITV.com

Oh Baby! Family Expo happening this weekend in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The 21st annual Oh Baby! Expo, toy, game and party expo is being hosted at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall on Nov. 5 and 6. There will be over 100 vendors at the event selling different items. Families can enjoy the Foodie Food court, The Joy Mobile, inflatables, and photo opportunities with different characters.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Oahu-based Uncle's Ice Cream sandwiches expanding to the mainland with Las Vegas production plant

WAIALUA (KITV4) -- Uncle's Ice Cream, known for their artisanal ice cream sandwiches popular on Oahu for nearly 10 years, is expanding to the 9th Island. After attracting over 750 investors and achieving crowdfunding milestones with impressive speed, Uncle’s is soon wrapping up its investment campaign with StartEngine, which allowed local fans and customers to invest in Uncle’s.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KITV.com

Honolulu resident assaulted in front of condo speaks out

A Honolulu resident is urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings after he was assaulted. Honolulu man pushes for more security after being assaulted outside Blaisdell Arena. A Honolulu man was assaulted right outside of his home early Wednesday morning. Now he is now urging for more police presence...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Ahead of rainy season, large Oahu encampment in flood zone draws concern

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With forecasters predicting a wetter-than-normal winter, Waipahu residents are raising concerns about an encampment in their community that’s near a canal. They say the homeless are in the path of a flood zone. Jason Coulam manages a construction project next to the canal in Waipahu, giving...
WAIPAHU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Nationwide commercial real estate woes hit local firm

Shakeups in commercial real estate nationwide are being felt here in the islands, too. And it’s not just about the price of office space. One of the nation’s powerhouse commercial real estate brokerages, Dallas-based CBRE Group, recently announced plans to cut costs by $400 million. The firm, which has offices in Honolulu, is reacting to the real estate downturn it has felt so far, which it expects to continue.
honolulumagazine.com

Peek Inside Aloha Kira, Kailua’s New Joy-Filled Boutique

“This is the serotonin boost I’ve been needing!” I think as I step through Aloha Kira’s cheery pink and checkered yellow storefront, my smile growing larger by the second. Inside, I’m greeted by a giant rainbow-hued mural, featuring a grinning Spam musubi, giggling coconuts and a wide-eyed pineapple.
KAILUA, HI

