live5news.com
Deputies investigating suspicious death
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies are investigating a suspicious death Saturday morning. Deputies were called to the area of Kensington Place and Stratford Drive near Dorchester Road Saturday morning. Lt. Rick Carson said one person has been detained and was being interviewed early Saturday afternoon. Deputies do...
counton2.com
CPD: Arrest made in connection to West Ashley apartment shooting that injured 4
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police have made an arrest connecting to a Sunday shooting that injured four people at a West Ashley apartment complex. Damoreion Smiley was arrested Thursday and faces multiple charges including attempted murder, discharging firearms into a dwelling, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, Charleston County jail records show.
live5news.com
Deputies: Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a traffic stop led to a man being arrested on felony drug charges Friday. Eluterio Gomez, a 26-year-old Myrtle Beach man, was charged with trafficking heroin and cocaine after his vehicle was stopped leaving a home, sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley said.
counton2.com
Man arrested for string of Goose Creek burglaries
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD) on Thursday arrested a man believed to be responsible for a string of burglaries in the Boulder Bluff area dating back to July of 2022. Trevon Richardson-Flynn (20) was arrested Wednesday on one charge of criminal conspiracy. Richardson-Flynn...
live5news.com
1 detained after barricade situation on James Island
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - After responding to a barricade situation, Charleston Police confirmed Thursday afternoon that a male has been detained. A “large police presence” responded to the 1000 block of Oakcrest Dr. after someone called about a family member threatening to harm himself. Lieutenant Corey Taylor says they were also reports that the male had a weapon in his hand.
live5news.com
live5news.com
live5news.com
Deputies search for missing Williamsburg Co. teenagers
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two teenage girls last seen Friday morning. Deputies say 17-year-old Keeley Ridgeway and 14-year-old Cynthia Martin were last seen around 1 a.m. Friday at their home on Holywoods Road in Kingstree. Ridgeway is described as 17 years...
BCSO investigating gas station shooting, 1 injured
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a shooting at a gas station that left one person injured. At approximately 10:08 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to a shots fired call at Parker’s Gas Station located at in the 850 block of Sea Island Parkway on St. Helena. Upon arrival, […]
live5news.com
live5news.com
SC contractor arrested again on fraud charges after Live 5 investigation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A contractor at the center of complaints for stealing thousands of dollars was arrested again on Wednesday morning, after a Live 5 investigation. Don Geddes and his wife first told their story back in July. They live on James Island and hired Travis Tardiff to redo their back deck. Geddes said the job was supposed to cost $15,000; they wrote him a check for $7,500 but said the job was never done.
WMBF
17-year-old charged after fight at Georgetown High School, police say
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - A teenager is facing charges after a fight at a Grand Strand high school this week. The Georgetown Police Department said the incident happened during lunch on Wednesday at Georgetown High School. The 17-year-old, who was not identified, is being charged with simple assault and battery.
live5news.com
One person hurt in Summerville shooting, sheriff’s office says
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting injured one person Wednesday night. Deputies were called to the Windgate neighborhood off Musket Lane for reports of a shooting around 10 p.m., Cpl. Carli Drayton said. Officials say the victim was taken to a...
abcnews4.com
Georgetown County Sheriff's Office congratulates new deputy joining the force
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A new deputy has joined GCSO's force. Deputy Dean Doxtator graduated from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy today. Deputy Doxtater will be a member of the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office Patrol Division. Great job deputy!
live5news.com
live5news.com
Charleston Co. Sheriff requests $2M to increase pay rates, help address vacancies
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County’s Sheriff is asking county council for millions of dollars to help make the department’s pay rates more competitive. Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano said there’s just over 100 vacancies in the detention center and 44 vacancies for deputies. The...
live5news.com
Dorchester Co. Coroner identifies victims killed in three-vehicle crash
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner has identified the two people who died in a Friday morning crash. Breanna Sison, 26, of Summerville died at approximately 8:24 a.m. at the scene from injuries she suffered in the crash, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said. Christian Tito, 29,...
abcnews4.com
Hampton County man arrested after standoff at Hilton Head apartment
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — A man was arrested after he barricaded himself in an apartment in Hilton Head and made threats with a gun, according to deputies. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office responded to calls of an armed subject carrying a firearm and making threats in the area of Hilton Head Gardens Apartments, at 11 Southwood Park Drive.
counton2.com
Teenager shot in leg near Ladson area, deputies investigating
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting that left a teenager injured Wednesday in the Ladson area. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said a 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg in the shooting that happened in the Woodside Manor community Wednesday evening.
live5news.com
