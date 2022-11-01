ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

live5news.com

Deputies investigating suspicious death

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies are investigating a suspicious death Saturday morning. Deputies were called to the area of Kensington Place and Stratford Drive near Dorchester Road Saturday morning. Lt. Rick Carson said one person has been detained and was being interviewed early Saturday afternoon. Deputies do...
counton2.com

CPD: Arrest made in connection to West Ashley apartment shooting that injured 4

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police have made an arrest connecting to a Sunday shooting that injured four people at a West Ashley apartment complex. Damoreion Smiley was arrested Thursday and faces multiple charges including attempted murder, discharging firearms into a dwelling, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, Charleston County jail records show.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a traffic stop led to a man being arrested on felony drug charges Friday. Eluterio Gomez, a 26-year-old Myrtle Beach man, was charged with trafficking heroin and cocaine after his vehicle was stopped leaving a home, sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley said.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Man arrested for string of Goose Creek burglaries

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD) on Thursday arrested a man believed to be responsible for a string of burglaries in the Boulder Bluff area dating back to July of 2022. Trevon Richardson-Flynn (20) was arrested Wednesday on one charge of criminal conspiracy. Richardson-Flynn...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

1 detained after barricade situation on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - After responding to a barricade situation, Charleston Police confirmed Thursday afternoon that a male has been detained. A “large police presence” responded to the 1000 block of Oakcrest Dr. after someone called about a family member threatening to harm himself. Lieutenant Corey Taylor says they were also reports that the male had a weapon in his hand.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

live5news.com

live5news.com

Deputies search for missing Williamsburg Co. teenagers

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two teenage girls last seen Friday morning. Deputies say 17-year-old Keeley Ridgeway and 14-year-old Cynthia Martin were last seen around 1 a.m. Friday at their home on Holywoods Road in Kingstree. Ridgeway is described as 17 years...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

BCSO investigating gas station shooting, 1 injured

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a shooting at a gas station that left one person injured. At approximately 10:08 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to a shots fired call at Parker’s Gas Station located at in the 850 block of Sea Island Parkway on St. Helena. Upon arrival, […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies investigate shooting at Beaufort Co. gas station

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after being called to a reported shooting at a St. Helena gas station. Deputies say they were called to the Parker’s Gas Station on Sea Island Parkway just after 10 p.m. Wednesday night. After not locating...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

SC contractor arrested again on fraud charges after Live 5 investigation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A contractor at the center of complaints for stealing thousands of dollars was arrested again on Wednesday morning, after a Live 5 investigation. Don Geddes and his wife first told their story back in July. They live on James Island and hired Travis Tardiff to redo their back deck. Geddes said the job was supposed to cost $15,000; they wrote him a check for $7,500 but said the job was never done.
CHARLESTON, SC
WMBF

17-year-old charged after fight at Georgetown High School, police say

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - A teenager is facing charges after a fight at a Grand Strand high school this week. The Georgetown Police Department said the incident happened during lunch on Wednesday at Georgetown High School. The 17-year-old, who was not identified, is being charged with simple assault and battery.
GEORGETOWN, SC
live5news.com

One person hurt in Summerville shooting, sheriff’s office says

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting injured one person Wednesday night. Deputies were called to the Windgate neighborhood off Musket Lane for reports of a shooting around 10 p.m., Cpl. Carli Drayton said. Officials say the victim was taken to a...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: Ladson shooting sends 1 to hospital

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting in the Ladson area. It happened on Nestwood Street around 5:30 p.m. The victim of the shooting suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp....
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Hampton County man arrested after standoff at Hilton Head apartment

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — A man was arrested after he barricaded himself in an apartment in Hilton Head and made threats with a gun, according to deputies. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office responded to calls of an armed subject carrying a firearm and making threats in the area of Hilton Head Gardens Apartments, at 11 Southwood Park Drive.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
counton2.com

live5news.com

