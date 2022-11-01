Read full article on original website
WNDU
2 arrested in connection to battery of disabled child in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, two people were arrested in connection to the battery of a disabled child after a shots-fired investigation in South Bend. According to the South Bend Police Department, officers responded to the 500 block of E. Haney Street on reports of two individuals shooting at each other.
WNDU
Police make arrest in connection to overnight shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police have arrested 20-year-old Byron Murray Jr. in connection to an overnight shooting in South Bend. According to police, they responded to the scene around 2:00 A.M. on Saturday at the 100 block of Woodside St. Two people were taken to the hospital and according to police they are in stable condition.
abc57.com
South Bend Police arrest suspect in shooting on Woodside Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department arrested a suspect in an early morning shooting on Woodside Street. Police arrested 20-year-old Byron Murray, Jr. in connection with the incident. Officers were called to the 100 block of E. Woodside Street just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning for reports...
WNDU
‘Flock’ surveillance system rolls out in South Bend with promising results
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Flock Safety has helped South Bend Police Department officers and investigators to solve at least 187 cases. “It’s shown a great success. The officers, not only patrol, but investigative wise use it every day,” said Lieutenant Kyle Dombrowski with South Bend PD. The...
abc57.com
Victim of shooting on Huey Street dies from injuries
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One of the victims of a shooting in the 1600 block of Huey Street on Saturday has died, according to the South Bend Police Department. Demetrius Echols, 35, of Michigan City, was pronounced deceased at the hospital this week due to his injuries. His family has...
abc57.com
South Bend Transpo to miss trips due to staffing shortages
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Transpo will not complete several trips on Friday due to staffing shortages, according to the South Bend Public Transportation Corporation. #3A - 6:18 a.m., 7:18 a.m., 8:18 a.m., 9:18 a.m., 10:18 a.m., 1:18 p.m. #3B - 5:45 a.m., 6:45 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 10:45 a.m.,...
abc57.com
City of South Bend offering utility assistance sign-up events in November
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend is hosting a number of sign-up events in November to help qualified South Bend residents apply for utility assistance programs. During the events, staff members from various utility organizations will walk residents through how to sign up for the Utility Assistance Program and the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
eaglecountryonline.com
South Bend man arrested for Robbery of local Credit Union
Suspect located and arrested following local Credit Union robbery. Madison Police Chief, John Wallace official release,. On November 2, 2022, at approximately 4:02 PM Madison Police, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, and the Indiana State Police responded to the Jefferson Community Federal Credit Union regarding a bank robbery. The assailant entered...
WNDU
Vehicle crashes into Notre Dame Federal Credit Union in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded Friday afternoon to the Notre Dame Federal Credit Union on W. Edison Road in Mishawaka after a vehicle crashed into the building. Details are limited at this time, but so far no major injuries have been reported. Stay with 16 News Now on-air...
abc57.com
Man accused of methamphetamine possession, running from police
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly ran from police and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, according to the probable cause affidavit. Jermon Gavin was arrested on the charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine. On Tuesday, an...
abc57.com
Police chase ends with suspect vehicle in St. Joseph River
A police chase that began in Berrien County ended when the suspect's vehicle landed in the St. Joseph River, according to Berrien County dispatch. According to the Berrien County Sheriff's Office, deputies initiated a traffic stop on a stolen 1986 Ford F-250 pickup truck on South 3rd Street, near Ontario Road.
abc57.com
South Bend Cubs concessions donates $100,000 to local non-profits
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Cubs' concessions program donated nearly $100,000 to local non-profits during the 2022 season, the Cubs announced Friday. The donations come from the Cubs Concessionaire Program. To participate in the Concessionaire Program, an organization must provide a 501-C3 certificate and a COI (certificate of...
WNDU
Man arrested after driving stolen truck into St. Joseph River
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A man was arrested after a police pursuit ended with a stolen truck in the St. Joseph River on Thursday. The suspect, identified as Sebastian Heintzelman, of Mishawaka, faces preliminary charges of possession of stolen property, and fleeing and eluding the police. According to the...
95.3 MNC
One dead, one recovering after weekend shooting
A man who was one of two people shot in South Bend, this past weekend, has died. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, in the 1600 block of Huey Street. Investigators say Demetrius Echols, 35, of Michigan City died, this week. He was hospitalized due to the injuries suffered in the shooting. The other victim is recovering.
WWMTCw
Update: Man hurt after police chase, vehicle in river
A stunning conclusion to a police chase out of Berrien County, ended with a truck in the St. Joseph river. Pictured below, the waterlogged truck getting pulled up the riverbank:. It all started when police tried to pull over a stolen Ford F-250 in Niles Township. Then around 5 p.m.,...
wtvbam.com
Brand sentenced to up to 17 years in St. Joseph County after being convicted of three charges
CENTREVILLE, MI (WTVB) – A Sturgis man who was convicted in St. Joseph County Circuit Court for crimes he committed in that county on October 22, 2021 was given a prison sentence of up to 17 years on Thursday. 27-year-old Dylan Brand was convicted by a jury following a...
WNDU
Multiple crews called to fire in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Fire Marshals are investigating after a fire devastated a family business in La Porte. The fire happened at GTW Enterprises, INC., located at 183 W 800 N, in La Porte County. Around 1:10 a.m. on Thursday morning, neighbors noticed the building was on...
‘All that matters’ is justice for killing Kalamazoo man, family, friends say
KALAMAZOO, MI – No one has been arrested or charged nearly 14 months after Patrick Harbor was killed in Kalamazoo. Harbor, 32, was fatally shot Sept. 12, 2021, in a home on McCourtie Street, near Westnedge Avenue, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) said previously. Police did not send...
abc57.com
Plymouth man snaps photo of grease fire before escaping home
PLYMOUTH, Ind. --When Jeffery DuVall saw his home in flames, he called 911 and got out of the home, but not before snapping a photo from inside his house. "Making food, deep frying egg rolls, turned everything off, went and sat down to eat, smelled smoke, and heard some popping," DuVall said. "The entire kitchen was engulfed."
fox32chicago.com
$5K reward offered for 'armed and dangerous' suspect who killed man on Facebook Live: US Marshals
GARY, Ind. - The US Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an "armed and dangerous" man who is wanted in a murder last June in Michigan. An arrest warrant has been issued for Coreyeon Brown, 25, who is accused of fatally shooting Terrill Smith as he streamed himself live on Facebook from outside a Ypsilanti Township home on June 28, according to Fox 2 Detroit.
