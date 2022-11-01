ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNDU

2 arrested in connection to battery of disabled child in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, two people were arrested in connection to the battery of a disabled child after a shots-fired investigation in South Bend. According to the South Bend Police Department, officers responded to the 500 block of E. Haney Street on reports of two individuals shooting at each other.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Police make arrest in connection to overnight shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police have arrested 20-year-old Byron Murray Jr. in connection to an overnight shooting in South Bend. According to police, they responded to the scene around 2:00 A.M. on Saturday at the 100 block of Woodside St. Two people were taken to the hospital and according to police they are in stable condition.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Police arrest suspect in shooting on Woodside Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department arrested a suspect in an early morning shooting on Woodside Street. Police arrested 20-year-old Byron Murray, Jr. in connection with the incident. Officers were called to the 100 block of E. Woodside Street just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning for reports...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Victim of shooting on Huey Street dies from injuries

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One of the victims of a shooting in the 1600 block of Huey Street on Saturday has died, according to the South Bend Police Department. Demetrius Echols, 35, of Michigan City, was pronounced deceased at the hospital this week due to his injuries. His family has...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Transpo to miss trips due to staffing shortages

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Transpo will not complete several trips on Friday due to staffing shortages, according to the South Bend Public Transportation Corporation. #3A - 6:18 a.m., 7:18 a.m., 8:18 a.m., 9:18 a.m., 10:18 a.m., 1:18 p.m. #3B - 5:45 a.m., 6:45 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 10:45 a.m.,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

City of South Bend offering utility assistance sign-up events in November

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend is hosting a number of sign-up events in November to help qualified South Bend residents apply for utility assistance programs. During the events, staff members from various utility organizations will walk residents through how to sign up for the Utility Assistance Program and the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
SOUTH BEND, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

South Bend man arrested for Robbery of local Credit Union

Suspect located and arrested following local Credit Union robbery. Madison Police Chief, John Wallace official release,. On November 2, 2022, at approximately 4:02 PM Madison Police, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, and the Indiana State Police responded to the Jefferson Community Federal Credit Union regarding a bank robbery. The assailant entered...
MADISON, IN
WNDU

Vehicle crashes into Notre Dame Federal Credit Union in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded Friday afternoon to the Notre Dame Federal Credit Union on W. Edison Road in Mishawaka after a vehicle crashed into the building. Details are limited at this time, but so far no major injuries have been reported. Stay with 16 News Now on-air...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of methamphetamine possession, running from police

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly ran from police and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, according to the probable cause affidavit. Jermon Gavin was arrested on the charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine. On Tuesday, an...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Police chase ends with suspect vehicle in St. Joseph River

A police chase that began in Berrien County ended when the suspect's vehicle landed in the St. Joseph River, according to Berrien County dispatch. According to the Berrien County Sheriff's Office, deputies initiated a traffic stop on a stolen 1986 Ford F-250 pickup truck on South 3rd Street, near Ontario Road.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

South Bend Cubs concessions donates $100,000 to local non-profits

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Cubs' concessions program donated nearly $100,000 to local non-profits during the 2022 season, the Cubs announced Friday. The donations come from the Cubs Concessionaire Program. To participate in the Concessionaire Program, an organization must provide a 501-C3 certificate and a COI (certificate of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Man arrested after driving stolen truck into St. Joseph River

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A man was arrested after a police pursuit ended with a stolen truck in the St. Joseph River on Thursday. The suspect, identified as Sebastian Heintzelman, of Mishawaka, faces preliminary charges of possession of stolen property, and fleeing and eluding the police. According to the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

One dead, one recovering after weekend shooting

A man who was one of two people shot in South Bend, this past weekend, has died. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, in the 1600 block of Huey Street. Investigators say Demetrius Echols, 35, of Michigan City died, this week. He was hospitalized due to the injuries suffered in the shooting. The other victim is recovering.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WWMTCw

Update: Man hurt after police chase, vehicle in river

A stunning conclusion to a police chase out of Berrien County, ended with a truck in the St. Joseph river. Pictured below, the waterlogged truck getting pulled up the riverbank:. It all started when police tried to pull over a stolen Ford F-250 in Niles Township. Then around 5 p.m.,...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Multiple crews called to fire in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Fire Marshals are investigating after a fire devastated a family business in La Porte. The fire happened at GTW Enterprises, INC., located at 183 W 800 N, in La Porte County. Around 1:10 a.m. on Thursday morning, neighbors noticed the building was on...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Plymouth man snaps photo of grease fire before escaping home

PLYMOUTH, Ind. --When Jeffery DuVall saw his home in flames, he called 911 and got out of the home, but not before snapping a photo from inside his house. "Making food, deep frying egg rolls, turned everything off, went and sat down to eat, smelled smoke, and heard some popping," DuVall said. "The entire kitchen was engulfed."
PLYMOUTH, IN
fox32chicago.com

$5K reward offered for 'armed and dangerous' suspect who killed man on Facebook Live: US Marshals

GARY, Ind. - The US Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an "armed and dangerous" man who is wanted in a murder last June in Michigan. An arrest warrant has been issued for Coreyeon Brown, 25, who is accused of fatally shooting Terrill Smith as he streamed himself live on Facebook from outside a Ypsilanti Township home on June 28, according to Fox 2 Detroit.
GARY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy