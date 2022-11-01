ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

YourErie

Two illegal dispensaries busted in Jamestown, NY

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two businesses recently were shuttered by the city of Jamestown after allegedly dispensing cannabis illegally. The city announced that it shut down a business at 214 Fairmount Ave. and another at 29 N. Main St. Neither business had a license to sell cannabis from the New York State Office of Cannabis Management. Both […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Western New York Fentanyl and Cocaine Ring Busted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WENY) – A joint local, state and federal narcotics investigation into a Western New York drug ring dubbed ‘Operation Big Eight Narco’ has resulted in the arrest of 14 people and seizure of large amounts of cocaine and fentanyl. New York Attorney General Letitia James...
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

14 individuals indicted for cocaine & fentanyl ring

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the takedown of a drug trafficking operation that flooded communities in Western New York with cocaine and fentanyl pills. Keeping our streets and communities safe from dangerous drugs and violence is a top priority,” said Attorney General James. As alleged in the...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Stefon Digguana has been adopted

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Last week we brought you the story of a stange football super fan who traveled over a 1,000 to Buffalo. An iguana traveled from Florida to Orchard Park with the NBC Sunday Night Football TV crew. Stefon Digguana as he was affectionately called, will now have...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Zoo announces the death of 2 animals

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo is morning the loss of two animals. On Thursday, the zoo posted to Facebook that Kev the maned wolf and Vladimir the Eurasian black vulture both died recently. Kev lived to 15 years old, past the 12 year life expectancy. The zoo called...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Vulnerable male located after Bills game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A missing vulnerable male was located early Monday morning after being separated from his party during the Bills game Sunday night, the Erie County Sheriff’s office said. They say they received a report of the person missing at the end of the third quarter. After an approximately two-hour search, he […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

BPD: Reports of child deaths due to fentanyl-laced candy not true

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to authorities, a social media post that reported three North Buffalo children died via cardiac arrest due to ingesting fentanyl-laced candy on Halloween night is false. “According to Buffalo police & fire – that is not accurate,” a city spokesperson told News 4. “There are no reports of that at […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Doctors warn parents about RSV

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cases of pediatric respiratory illnesses are up sharply in Western New York and across the state, forcing health care providers to issue strong warnings to parents. One of the main culprits is RSV in addition to the flu. The New York State Department of Health is...
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Out 2 Eat: SZN Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — You may have seen her food on social media, and you may have even seen her on MasterChef Legends last year. Chef Josey and her business, SZN, are known for two things. Gourmet tacos and egg rolls. She makes them in two places. Her ghost kitchen...
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Sherman Man Allegedly Found With Guns, Drugs During Mental Health Check

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 19-year-old Sherman man faces charges after he was found with weapons and drugs during a mental health evaluation at UPMC Chautauqua Hospital in Jamestown. The Jamestown Police Department says Marcus Detweiler was at the hospital Monday for a mental health evaluation. During...
JAMESTOWN, NY

