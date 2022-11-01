Read full article on original website
History: the Shocking Invention of the Electric ChairDr. Mozelle MartinBuffalo, NY
Homestyle Goodness at La Costa VerdeJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
Mom Of Three Murdered After Sharing A Domestic Violence VideoChrissie MasseyBuffalo, NY
The heaviest pumpkin ever grown in America has won an awardInna DWilliamsville, NY
Two illegal dispensaries busted in Jamestown, NY
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two businesses recently were shuttered by the city of Jamestown after allegedly dispensing cannabis illegally. The city announced that it shut down a business at 214 Fairmount Ave. and another at 29 N. Main St. Neither business had a license to sell cannabis from the New York State Office of Cannabis Management. Both […]
wnynewsnow.com
Western New York Fentanyl and Cocaine Ring Busted
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WENY) – A joint local, state and federal narcotics investigation into a Western New York drug ring dubbed ‘Operation Big Eight Narco’ has resulted in the arrest of 14 people and seizure of large amounts of cocaine and fentanyl. New York Attorney General Letitia James...
Cheektowaga man with stolen gun, wearing body armor arrested in Orchard Park
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man in possession of a stolen gun and wearing body armor was arrested at gunpoint Friday morning in Orchard Park. Sean Mueller, 28, was arrested after Orchard Park Police were called around 9:30 a.m. to the scene of a previous shooting last month. He was spotted outside a residence on the 5900 block of Webster Road.
Video: Attempted robbery in Allentown raises new concerns for business owners
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There are deep concerns in Buffalo’s Allentown neighborhood about crime in that area. The latest incident that’s now under investigation by police — an attempted robbery at a local convenience store and deli. The attempted robbery happened early Friday morning and was caught on surveillance video. Buffalo Police are now investigating […]
wutv29.com
14 individuals indicted for cocaine & fentanyl ring
New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the takedown of a drug trafficking operation that flooded communities in Western New York with cocaine and fentanyl pills. Keeping our streets and communities safe from dangerous drugs and violence is a top priority,” said Attorney General James. As alleged in the...
Stefon Digguana has been adopted
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Last week we brought you the story of a stange football super fan who traveled over a 1,000 to Buffalo. An iguana traveled from Florida to Orchard Park with the NBC Sunday Night Football TV crew. Stefon Digguana as he was affectionately called, will now have...
NY AG: 14 people indicted after takedown of cocaine and fentanyl ring in WNY
A 129-count indictment accuses 14 people of trafficking more than $250,000 worth of cocaine and thousands of fentanyl pills disguised as oxycodone across Erie and Niagara Counties.
Buffalo man found guilty of murder in 2019 triple homicide
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been convicted of killing three people during a drug deal in 2019. A jury found Deandre Wilson guilty of murder in federal court on Thursday for killing the trio who traveled from Florida to Buffalo in 2019. “I can only say that...
Buffalo man sentenced after intoxicated driving kills one
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a Buffalo man was sentenced to six to 12 years in prison after causing a fatal car crash.
Judge allows people to continue carrying concealed weapons in churches
"Previously, Judge Sinatra issued a temporary preliminary injunction pending his decision on the motion," the Erie County District Attorney's office said.
Buffalo Zoo announces the death of 2 animals
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo is morning the loss of two animals. On Thursday, the zoo posted to Facebook that Kev the maned wolf and Vladimir the Eurasian black vulture both died recently. Kev lived to 15 years old, past the 12 year life expectancy. The zoo called...
4 Niagara Falls Gang Members Charged With Narcotics Conspiracy
Four alleged gang members in Niagara Falls have been hit with drug charges. U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced that the four men were charged by criminal complaint with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl. The four defendants, all from Niagara Falls, are:. • Cameron...
Buffalo police investigating stabbing on Cambridge Avenue
The stabbing occurred around 1:40 p.m. Friday. According to police, it was a domestic incident in which a boyfriend stabbed his girlfriend.
BPD says social media posts about fentanyl-laced candy are not accurate
Buffalo police announced Tuesday that social media posts alleging children have died due to fentanyl-laced candy are not accurate.
Vulnerable male located after Bills game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A missing vulnerable male was located early Monday morning after being separated from his party during the Bills game Sunday night, the Erie County Sheriff’s office said. They say they received a report of the person missing at the end of the third quarter. After an approximately two-hour search, he […]
BPD: Reports of child deaths due to fentanyl-laced candy not true
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to authorities, a social media post that reported three North Buffalo children died via cardiac arrest due to ingesting fentanyl-laced candy on Halloween night is false. “According to Buffalo police & fire – that is not accurate,” a city spokesperson told News 4. “There are no reports of that at […]
Doctors warn parents about RSV
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cases of pediatric respiratory illnesses are up sharply in Western New York and across the state, forcing health care providers to issue strong warnings to parents. One of the main culprits is RSV in addition to the flu. The New York State Department of Health is...
WGRZ TV
Out 2 Eat: SZN Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — You may have seen her food on social media, and you may have even seen her on MasterChef Legends last year. Chef Josey and her business, SZN, are known for two things. Gourmet tacos and egg rolls. She makes them in two places. Her ghost kitchen...
wnynewsnow.com
Sherman Man Allegedly Found With Guns, Drugs During Mental Health Check
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 19-year-old Sherman man faces charges after he was found with weapons and drugs during a mental health evaluation at UPMC Chautauqua Hospital in Jamestown. The Jamestown Police Department says Marcus Detweiler was at the hospital Monday for a mental health evaluation. During...
