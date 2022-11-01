ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

LouFamFun

Holiday Bazaars and Craft Fairs around Louisville

Holiday Bazaars in Louisville are a way to get a lot of shopping done at once and snag some handmade, locally made items. Finding that unique gift sometimes needs inspiration. And, many of these bazaars are fundraisers for good causes. Happy shopping!. Shopping at holiday markets are not only fun,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Nov. 4

Restoring the UofL Men’s Basketball 2013 banner may take longer than fans think. After Thursday's IARP ruling, a lot of UofL fans are calling for the 2013 National Championship banner to be put back up, but it might not be as realistic as they may think. Updated: Nov. 3,...
Wave 3

SnowTALK! 11/12

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the short-term, we will be tracking some locally dense fog tonight/early Thursday. This will be especially true in the valleys/rivers. Warm and windy into Friday with the current record high of 80 degrees becoming reachable. A cold front moves in Saturday with lots of wind...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

The Well Incubator opens in Algonquin neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s newest incubator, The Well, opened Thursday morning with a ribbon cutting. The Well is a nonprofit co-working space designed for Louisville’s black and minority entrepreneurs. Owner Kena Samuels Smith said she was in a lot of entrepreneurs footsteps when she started her accounting...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Millions of years of Louisville history uncovered during city's largest infrastructure project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Millions of years of Louisville history will soon be on display in the Kentucky Geological Survey's core library. Earlier this year, the Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District built a tunnel, 200-feet underground, to stop unwanted waste from getting into the Ohio River. It was the largest infrastructure project the city had seen to date, but that's not the only reason why MSD leaders are calling that project historical.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Architectural Digest

Don’t Be Surprised When You Start Seeing M.A. Hadley Pottery Everywhere

A gift of custom pottery is sure to charm. A plate or mug with a newborn baby’s name, a portrait of a new home, or the date of an anniversary is instantly timeless. There are a number of variations of these keepsakes available today, often in traditional blue and white with a hint of naive penmanship. One of the first of its kind is the pottery of M.A. Hadley of Louisville, Kentucky.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Motel fire in Elizabethtown leaves guests stranded

Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city homicides. Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city homicides. Gary Thompson was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname, “The Bogus Beggar.”. Louisville Urban League welcomes new president. Updated: 4 hours ago. Louisville Urban...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Louisville Urban League welcomes new president

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dr. Kish Cumi Price will succeed Sadiqa Reynolds as the President and CEO of the Louisville Urban League. After seven years of creating significant growth and community impact, Reynolds announced her departure from the league in July. Dr. Price is now the second woman to lead the organization in its 101-year-old history.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Southern Indiana pop-up vaccine clinics opening as cases rise

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - While cases continue to rise, several pop-up clinics are opening in southern Indiana. Clinics to get COVID and flu shots are popping up to help lower people’s chances of getting sick, according to the News and Tribune. Clark County health officer Eric Yazel said...
CLARK COUNTY, IN
FanSided

Louisville Basketball: Two Louisville Prospects Join Forces

Kanye West continues to prove himself as a polarizing figure who does not seem to adhere to the world’s standards of normal. He marches to the beat of his own drum and plays by his own rules. Ye rose to the top of the rap world with albums like Late Registration and College Dropout. But he was able to stay at the top through music, fashion, endorsements, and marrying Kim Kardashian.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

UPDATE: Missing 26-year-old Louisville woman found

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have located a missing woman last seen on Friday afternoon in the Buechel neighborhood. Shontelle Haskins, 26, was reported missing on Friday afternoon according to LMPD. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., officials confirmed Haskins was found.
LOUISVILLE, KY

