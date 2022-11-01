New study shows power of invasive Asian mosquito to 'alter the landscape' of malaria in Africa

Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
As Ebola spreads in Kampala, WHO urges Uganda's neighbours to prepare
The World Health Organization warned Wednesday that Ebola's arrival in the Ugandan capital highlighted the high risk of further spread of the deadly virus, calling on neighbouring countries to boost their preparedness. Since Uganda's health ministry first declared the outbreak on September 20, the country has registered over 150 confirmed...
MedicalXpress
A cost-effective alternative to a PCR test
Speed or accuracy? As far as COVID-19 tests go, this was the choice you had to make. In the future, this dilemma could be a thing of the past. The Pathogen Analyzer combines the advantages of PCR testing and rapid antigen testing—it provides a reliable result after only 20 to 40 minutes. Soon this assay will be able to simultaneously detect up to 11 other pathogens. A demonstration of the system will be exhibited at the MEDICA trade fair in Düsseldorf from November 14 to 17, 2022.
MedicalXpress
Do we still need to hold onto COVID-19 vaccination cards?
Where is your COVID-19 vaccination card? Is it in your wallet or purse? Is it at home, buried in a pile of mail? Is it lost?. If you're not sure, you're not alone. "It's tucked away at home, I think," said Northeastern student Kenny Nguyen, who was hanging out with friends near Centennial Common on Northeastern's Boston campus this week. "It's in my dorm."
MedicalXpress
Prevalence of benign prostatic hyperplasia increasing globally
The prevalence of benign prostatic hyperplasia is increasing globally, according to a study published online Oct. 20 in The Lancet Healthy Longevity. Atalel Fentahun Awedew, M.D., from Addis Ababa University in Ethiopia, and colleagues estimated global trends in, and prevalence of, benign prostatic hyperplasia and disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs) due to benign prostatic hyperplasia in 21 regions and 204 countries and territories from 2000 to 2019.
MedicalXpress
Too much or not enough: The health care dilemma in developing countries
Globalization has significantly improved access to quality health care but some patients in developing countries are getting too much of it, researchers say. A series of scoping reviews into overdiagnosis and overuse of health care services reveal the problems of too much medicine—already well-established in high-income countries—are now widespread in low and middle-income countries (LMICs).
Pope tells Bahrain youths to seek real advice, not Google
MANAMA, Bahrain — (AP) — Pope Francis shifted gears Saturday in his visit to Bahrain to minister to the Gulf's Catholic community, presiding over a huge open-air Mass and then meeting with young people to give them a bit of fatherly advice: Don’t just Google your questions about life decisions, he told them. Instead, find a parent, teacher or grandparent who can offer guidance.
MedicalXpress
Nine out of ten want to know their brain disease risk
Would you take a simple brain health test to learn about your risk of developing a brain disease if you could? According to the global brain health survey, 91% of those questioned would. We asked this question to more than 27,500 people in the global brain health survey conducted by...
MedicalXpress
PCR platform for fighting pandemics is fast, open and digitalized
PCR processes are the diagnostic gold standard when it comes to identifying coronavirus infections. Unlike rapid antigen tests, they function even in the case of a low viral load and detect the pathogen with a high level of accuracy. The disadvantage of standard PCR tests is that they are not currently suited to mass, ad hoc, on-the-spot testing, where the greatest possible ease-of-use, rapid results and reasonable costs are required.
MedicalXpress
Patients with cancer, suppressed immune system at high risk for severe COVID if treated with systemic drug therapies
Patients with cancer and a weakened immune system who are treated with immunotherapies tend to fare far worse from COVID-19 than those who haven't received such therapies in the three months before their COVID diagnosis, show findings in a new study by researchers at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Researchers found worse outcomes in both the disease itself as well as the fierce immune response that sometimes accompanies it.
MedicalXpress
Sepsis and COVID-19 patients most at risk predicted with genetic model
A new model for understanding which patients with sepsis, COVID-19 and influenza have immune dysfunction and are more likely to suffer poor outcomes has been developed by researchers at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, the University of Oxford, Queen Mary University, Imperial College and their collaborators. The study, published today in...
MedicalXpress
Alcohol death toll is growing, US government reports say
The rate of deaths that can be directly attributed to alcohol rose nearly 30% in the U.S. during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new government data. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had already said the overall number of such deaths rose in 2020 and 2021. Two reports from the CDC this week provided further details on which groups have the highest death rates and which states are seeing the largest numbers.
MedicalXpress
Excess death gap grew along partisan lines after launch of COVID vaccines
A team of Yale researchers has found that Republican voters in two U.S. states had more excess deaths than Democratic voters after vaccines for COVID-19 became widely available to counter the disease. The discrepancy didn't exist prior to the vaccines. Jacob Wallace, assistant professor of public health (health policy); Jason...
MedicalXpress
US grapples with spike in trio of respiratory viruses
US hospitals are under pressure as cases of three respiratory viruses—the flu, COVID-19, and RSV—are rising at the same time, and earlier than usual, experts said Friday. Children are being hit hard by the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which causes the chest infection bronchiolitis in infants, and has spurred unusually high rates of hospitalizations in several countries around the world this season.
MedicalXpress
One in five patients with rheumatoid arthritis went undiagnosed during the pandemic
The number of new diagnoses of rheumatoid arthritis fell by 20% in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, new research suggests. The study, published today in The Lancet Rheumatology journal by researchers from King's College London, shows there could be as many as a fifth of new cases that have gone undiagnosed, with cases not jumping up above pre-2020 levels. This suggests many of these patients have not been seen by their general practitioner or been reviewed by a hospital specialist. However, for patients who were diagnosed during the pandemic, there did not appear to be more delays in starting treatment.
N. Korea launches ballistic missiles as US-S. Korea air drills end
North Korea fired four ballistic missiles on Saturday, the South Korean military said -- the latest in Pyongyang's testing blitz this week as Washington and Seoul concluded their biggest-ever air force drills. The United States and South Korea have warned that these launches could culminate in a nuclear test by North Korea, and extended their air force drills in response by a day, until Saturday.
