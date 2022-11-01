Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Nets' Kyrie Irving Addresses Promotion of Antisemitic Film, Doesn’t Apologize
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving again avoided apologizing for promoting an antisemitic film on social media. Irving spoke with reporters Thursday and was asked directly whether he was "sorry for the hurt that your posts caused people." "I take my responsibility for posting that," he responded. "Some things that were...
Mavericks’ Spencer Dinwiddie accuses referee of using profanities when describing him after technical foul
Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie accused veteran NBA referee Tony Brothers of using profanities to describe him when talking to his teammates.
Bleacher Report
Lakers' LeBron James: Kyrie Irving 'Caused Some Harm' Promoting Antisemitic Movie
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James said former teammate Kyrie Irving "caused some harm to a lot of people" with his promotion of an antisemitic film. "He caused some harm, and I think it's unfortunate," James told reporters Friday. "But I don't stand on the position to harm people when it comes to your voice or your platform or anything. So it doesn't matter what color your skin is, how tall you are, what position you're in. If you are promoting or soliciting or saying harmful things to any community that harms people, then I don't respect it."
Robert Parish Had No Problem Accepting the ‘Challenge’ of Replacing Boston Celtics Favorite Dave Cowens
Robert Parish had some big shoes to fill when he replaced Dave Cowens as the Boston Celtics center in 1980. The post Robert Parish Had No Problem Accepting the ‘Challenge’ of Replacing Boston Celtics Favorite Dave Cowens appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bleacher Report
Bennedict Mathurin Talks Pacers, Haliburton, Call of Duty and More in B/R Interview
Bennedict Mathurin wants to clear something up. While some NBA fans may have been introduced to the Indiana Pacers rookie when he was attempting to guard James Harden in the fourth quarter of a game against the Philadelphia 76ers and fell to the ground as the 10-time All-Star unleashed a move and hit a three, it wasn't the ankle-breaker it appeared to be on the broadcast.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons 'Has Been a Source of Frustration' for Kevin Durant, Nets
Ben Simmons "has been a source of frustration" for Kevin Durant and others on the Brooklyn Nets this season, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday on NBA Today. "Ben Simmons has been a source of frustration for Kevin Durant, for others on the Nets so far, because he's been unable to stay on the floor with a knee injury, but prior to that, he has shown that he's a long way away from being back to an impactful player," Wojnarowski said.
Bleacher Report
Nike Suspends Kyrie Irving Partnership After Nets PG's Promotion of Antisemitic Film
Nike announced Friday that it has suspended its partnership with Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving after he promoted an antisemitic film on his social media accounts last week. Nike said in a statement, per CNBC's Sara Eisen:. "At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and...
Bleacher Report
Woj: Nets' Kevin Durant Not Considering Renewing Trade Request After Kyrie Suspension
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant is not considering renewing his offseason trade request despite the recent suspension of teammate Kyrie Irving. That news is per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski during a Friday appearance on This Just In with Max Kellerman (h/t Talkin' NBA). "The concern in Brooklyn is: How long does...
Bleacher Report
ADL Says It Can't Accept Kyrie Irving's $500K Donation 'in Good Conscience'
The Anti-Defamation League won't be accepting the $500,000 donation Kyrie Irving planned to make in the wake of his decision to promote an antisemitic piece of media. The ADL's CEO, Jonathan Greenblatt, released the following statement:. His statement came on the same day the Nets suspended Irving for a minimum...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Defense Called 'Trash' by NBA Twitter After Loss to Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers' defense was criticized after struggling mightily to generate stops in a 130-116 home loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday night. L.A.'s play at that end of the floor has been a bright spot despite the team's sluggish start, ranking seventh in the NBA with a 45.3 percent opponent's field goal percentage. That wasn't the case against Utah, which shot 50.5 percent from the field and knocked down 17 threes to drop the Lakers' record to 2-6.
Bleacher Report
Celtics' Marcus Smart Says Rumors of Ime Udoka to Nets Make 'No Sense'
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart won't be happy to see Ime Udoka coaching the Brooklyn Nets. Udoka was suspended by the Celtics for one year as a result of an improper workplace relationship with a female subordinate, but he is now "likely" to take over as coach of the Nets, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Bleacher Report
Warriors Criticized by Twitter for Losing to Magic Despite Stephen Curry's 39 Points
The defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors' disastrous season hit a new low Thursday with a 130-129 loss to the Orlando Magic, who entered the game last in the Eastern Conference with a 1-7 record. Golden State led by as many as 16 points in the second half, but the...
Bleacher Report
Will the Hornets Sign Miles Bridges After Domestic Violence Plea?
These are difficult times in the NBA. Kyrie Irving has finally apologized, upon team suspension, for seemingly endorsing (then unendorsing) antisemitism. The San Antonio Spurs and now-former second-year player Josh Primo are facing an ugly lawsuit, with Primo being accused of exposing himself to a team psychologist multiple times. All...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving Is 'Radioactive'; 'Baggage Is Just Too Much' to Be Traded
Kyrie Irving's trade value appears to be at an all-time low. ESPN's Zach Lowe said on his The Lowe Post podcast on Wednesday (around the 25-minute mark) that Irving is considered "radioactive" around the NBA:. "I talked to a lot of people around the league over the weekend, and the...
Bleacher Report
Report: Nets Never Made 'Substantial Contact' with Quin Snyder After Steve Nash Exit
The Brooklyn Nets reportedly didn't make much of an attempt to gauge former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder's interest in the team's head coaching job after firing Steve Nash this week. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, there was "no substantial contact" between the Nets and Snyder in...
Bleacher Report
Woj: 76ers' James Harden to Miss a Month with Foot Injury Diagnosed as Tendon Strain
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden is set to miss a month with a right foot tendon strain, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Harden appeared to suffer the injury in Wednesday's loss to the Washington Wizards. The 76ers acquired Harden and Paul Millsap from the Brooklyn Nets at the 2021-22 season...
Bleacher Report
Buying or Selling 5 NBA Breakout Players
It's easy to be a prisoner of the moment when an NBA player rockets out to a hot start. We want to believe that a strong early run will be sustainable. That a suddenly scorching shooter will never cool off. That a handful of eye-opening games will stretch across weeks and months.
Bleacher Report
Bulls' Biggest Surprises To Open 2022-23 NBA Season
Entering the 2022-23 NBA season, the Chicago Bulls resided somewhere near the Eastern Conference's midsection. Two weeks into the campaign, their position hasn't changed following a 5-4 start. They've had a few signature victories, which was a challenge for last season's club. However, they've also had a few losses they'd...
Bleacher Report
NBA Twitter Blasts Knicks for Blowing 23-Point Lead vs. Hawks
The New York Knicks were beating the Atlanta Hawks 51-28 midway through the second quarter. Their defense was ferocious, and a balanced offense had the Hawks on their heels. Everything after that point was an abject failure for a Knicks team that has now lost three straight. Atlanta scored 29...
Bleacher Report
Becky Hammon Joins ESPN as NBA Analyst; Won 2022 WNBA Title with Aces
Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon is joining ESPN as an NBA analyst for the 2022-23 season, the company announced Thursday. "I am very excited to contribute to ESPN's coverage of the NBA this season," Hammon said in a statement. "It will be a lot of fun working alongside ESPN's talented roster of broadcasters and having the opportunity to talk about the game that I love so much."
Comments / 0