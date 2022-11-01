Read full article on original website
Woj: Nets' Kevin Durant Not Considering Renewing Trade Request After Kyrie Suspension
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant is not considering renewing his offseason trade request despite the recent suspension of teammate Kyrie Irving. That news is per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski during a Friday appearance on This Just In with Max Kellerman (h/t Talkin' NBA). "The concern in Brooklyn is: How long does...
Nets' Kyrie Irving Addresses Promotion of Antisemitic Film, Doesn’t Apologize
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving again avoided apologizing for promoting an antisemitic film on social media. Irving spoke with reporters Thursday and was asked directly whether he was "sorry for the hurt that your posts caused people." "I take my responsibility for posting that," he responded. "Some things that were...
Nike Suspends Kyrie Irving Partnership After Nets PG's Promotion of Antisemitic Film
Nike announced Friday that it has suspended its partnership with Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving after he promoted an antisemitic film on his social media accounts last week. Nike said in a statement, per CNBC's Sara Eisen:. "At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and...
It's Time for the New York Knicks to Fire Tom Thibodeau
There is no need to mince words following the New York Knicks' no-good, very-bad, sorry-excuse-for-a-basketball-game loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. It's time to fire Tom Thibodeau. This is not presented lightly. Jokes are jokes, and who doesn't love a snarky-ass meme? But I genuinely don't like campaigning...
Report: Nets Never Made 'Substantial Contact' with Quin Snyder After Steve Nash Exit
The Brooklyn Nets reportedly didn't make much of an attempt to gauge former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder's interest in the team's head coaching job after firing Steve Nash this week. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, there was "no substantial contact" between the Nets and Snyder in...
Lakers' LeBron James: Kyrie Irving 'Caused Some Harm' Promoting Antisemitic Movie
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James said former teammate Kyrie Irving "caused some harm to a lot of people" with his promotion of an antisemitic film. "He caused some harm, and I think it's unfortunate," James told reporters Friday. "But I don't stand on the position to harm people when it comes to your voice or your platform or anything. So it doesn't matter what color your skin is, how tall you are, what position you're in. If you are promoting or soliciting or saying harmful things to any community that harms people, then I don't respect it."
Celtics' Marcus Smart Says Rumors of Ime Udoka to Nets Make 'No Sense'
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart won't be happy to see Ime Udoka coaching the Brooklyn Nets. Udoka was suspended by the Celtics for one year as a result of an improper workplace relationship with a female subordinate, but he is now "likely" to take over as coach of the Nets, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
ADL Says It Can't Accept Kyrie Irving's $500K Donation 'in Good Conscience'
The Anti-Defamation League won't be accepting the $500,000 donation Kyrie Irving planned to make in the wake of his decision to promote an antisemitic piece of media. The ADL's CEO, Jonathan Greenblatt, released the following statement:. His statement came on the same day the Nets suspended Irving for a minimum...
Mavericks’ Spencer Dinwiddie accuses referee of using profanities when describing him after technical foul
Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie accused veteran NBA referee Tony Brothers of using profanities to describe him when talking to his teammates.
Luka Dončić in 'Rare Air' After 7 30-point Games to Start Season, Mavs' Kidd Says
Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd praised point guard Luka Dončić for "carrying the team" after scoring over 30 points in each of the season's first seven games. Dončić poured in 33 points during Wednesday's 103-100 victory over the Utah Jazz, which brought his scoring average to a league-leading 36.1, which is the third-highest mark through seven games in the NBA over the past 60 years behind only Michael Jordan (37.0 in 1986-87) and James Harden (36.6 in 2019-20), per ESPN's Tim MacMahon.
Robert Parish Had No Problem Accepting the ‘Challenge’ of Replacing Boston Celtics Favorite Dave Cowens
Robert Parish had some big shoes to fill when he replaced Dave Cowens as the Boston Celtics center in 1980. The post Robert Parish Had No Problem Accepting the ‘Challenge’ of Replacing Boston Celtics Favorite Dave Cowens appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving Is 'Radioactive'; 'Baggage Is Just Too Much' to Be Traded
Kyrie Irving's trade value appears to be at an all-time low. ESPN's Zach Lowe said on his The Lowe Post podcast on Wednesday (around the 25-minute mark) that Irving is considered "radioactive" around the NBA:. "I talked to a lot of people around the league over the weekend, and the...
Woj: 76ers' James Harden to Miss a Month with Foot Injury Diagnosed as Tendon Strain
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden is set to miss a month with a right foot tendon strain, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Harden appeared to suffer the injury in Wednesday's loss to the Washington Wizards. The 76ers acquired Harden and Paul Millsap from the Brooklyn Nets at the 2021-22 season...
Luka Dončić, Ja Morant Headline 1st NBA 2K23 Ratings Update for 2022-23 Season
The first ratings update for NBA 2K23 dropped Thursday, and a few star players are getting some love. Luka Dončić—averaging 36.1 points per game this season, tops in the NBA—is getting a plus-one boost in his rating, bringing him to a 96 overall. Ja Morant, meanwhile,...
Where Does LeBron Rank So Far This Season?
Lakers expert @LegendOfWinning explains why LeBron has barely been a top-20 player so far this season. Give your take 🗳
Will the Hornets Sign Miles Bridges After Domestic Violence Plea?
These are difficult times in the NBA. Kyrie Irving has finally apologized, upon team suspension, for seemingly endorsing (then unendorsing) antisemitism. The San Antonio Spurs and now-former second-year player Josh Primo are facing an ugly lawsuit, with Primo being accused of exposing himself to a team psychologist multiple times. All...
Becky Hammon Joins ESPN as NBA Analyst; Won 2022 WNBA Title with Aces
Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon is joining ESPN as an NBA analyst for the 2022-23 season, the company announced Thursday. "I am very excited to contribute to ESPN's coverage of the NBA this season," Hammon said in a statement. "It will be a lot of fun working alongside ESPN's talented roster of broadcasters and having the opportunity to talk about the game that I love so much."
Warriors Criticized by Twitter for Losing to Magic Despite Stephen Curry's 39 Points
The defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors' disastrous season hit a new low Thursday with a 130-129 loss to the Orlando Magic, who entered the game last in the Eastern Conference with a 1-7 record. Golden State led by as many as 16 points in the second half, but the...
Heat's Tyler Herro Traveled on Game-Winning 3-Point Shot vs. Kings, NBA Says
The NBA's Last Two Minute Report for Wednesday's Sacramento Kings at Miami Heat game revealed that Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro should have been called for traveling prior to his game-winning three-pointer to cap a 110-107 victory. "Herro (MIA) ends his dribble by gathering in the air and landing on...
Buying or Selling 5 NBA Breakout Players
It's easy to be a prisoner of the moment when an NBA player rockets out to a hot start. We want to believe that a strong early run will be sustainable. That a suddenly scorching shooter will never cool off. That a handful of eye-opening games will stretch across weeks and months.
