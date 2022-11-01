ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, NY

Woj: Nets' Kevin Durant Not Considering Renewing Trade Request After Kyrie Suspension

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant is not considering renewing his offseason trade request despite the recent suspension of teammate Kyrie Irving. That news is per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski during a Friday appearance on This Just In with Max Kellerman (h/t Talkin' NBA). "The concern in Brooklyn is: How long does...
Nike Suspends Kyrie Irving Partnership After Nets PG's Promotion of Antisemitic Film

Nike announced Friday that it has suspended its partnership with Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving after he promoted an antisemitic film on his social media accounts last week. Nike said in a statement, per CNBC's Sara Eisen:. "At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and...
It's Time for the New York Knicks to Fire Tom Thibodeau

There is no need to mince words following the New York Knicks' no-good, very-bad, sorry-excuse-for-a-basketball-game loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. It's time to fire Tom Thibodeau. This is not presented lightly. Jokes are jokes, and who doesn't love a snarky-ass meme? But I genuinely don't like campaigning...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Report: Nets Never Made 'Substantial Contact' with Quin Snyder After Steve Nash Exit

The Brooklyn Nets reportedly didn't make much of an attempt to gauge former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder's interest in the team's head coaching job after firing Steve Nash this week. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, there was "no substantial contact" between the Nets and Snyder in...
Lakers' LeBron James: Kyrie Irving 'Caused Some Harm' Promoting Antisemitic Movie

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James said former teammate Kyrie Irving "caused some harm to a lot of people" with his promotion of an antisemitic film. "He caused some harm, and I think it's unfortunate," James told reporters Friday. "But I don't stand on the position to harm people when it comes to your voice or your platform or anything. So it doesn't matter what color your skin is, how tall you are, what position you're in. If you are promoting or soliciting or saying harmful things to any community that harms people, then I don't respect it."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Celtics' Marcus Smart Says Rumors of Ime Udoka to Nets Make 'No Sense'

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart won't be happy to see Ime Udoka coaching the Brooklyn Nets. Udoka was suspended by the Celtics for one year as a result of an improper workplace relationship with a female subordinate, but he is now "likely" to take over as coach of the Nets, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
BOSTON, MA
ADL Says It Can't Accept Kyrie Irving's $500K Donation 'in Good Conscience'

The Anti-Defamation League won't be accepting the $500,000 donation Kyrie Irving planned to make in the wake of his decision to promote an antisemitic piece of media. The ADL's CEO, Jonathan Greenblatt, released the following statement:. His statement came on the same day the Nets suspended Irving for a minimum...
Luka Dončić in 'Rare Air' After 7 30-point Games to Start Season, Mavs' Kidd Says

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd praised point guard Luka Dončić for "carrying the team" after scoring over 30 points in each of the season's first seven games. Dončić poured in 33 points during Wednesday's 103-100 victory over the Utah Jazz, which brought his scoring average to a league-leading 36.1, which is the third-highest mark through seven games in the NBA over the past 60 years behind only Michael Jordan (37.0 in 1986-87) and James Harden (36.6 in 2019-20), per ESPN's Tim MacMahon.
DALLAS, TX
Will the Hornets Sign Miles Bridges After Domestic Violence Plea?

These are difficult times in the NBA. Kyrie Irving has finally apologized, upon team suspension, for seemingly endorsing (then unendorsing) antisemitism. The San Antonio Spurs and now-former second-year player Josh Primo are facing an ugly lawsuit, with Primo being accused of exposing himself to a team psychologist multiple times. All...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Becky Hammon Joins ESPN as NBA Analyst; Won 2022 WNBA Title with Aces

Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon is joining ESPN as an NBA analyst for the 2022-23 season, the company announced Thursday. "I am very excited to contribute to ESPN's coverage of the NBA this season," Hammon said in a statement. "It will be a lot of fun working alongside ESPN's talented roster of broadcasters and having the opportunity to talk about the game that I love so much."
Buying or Selling 5 NBA Breakout Players

It's easy to be a prisoner of the moment when an NBA player rockets out to a hot start. We want to believe that a strong early run will be sustainable. That a suddenly scorching shooter will never cool off. That a handful of eye-opening games will stretch across weeks and months.

