ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Kezia Dugdale: Matt Hancock entering I’m a Celebrity ‘naive and brave’

By Lauren Gilmour
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1Tsm_0iuuapm800

Former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale has said Matt Hancock’s decision to join I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! was “naive and brave”.

The former politician entered the Australian jungle as part of the show in 2017 following her resignation as Scottish Labour leader.

Ms Dugdale sparked outrage across the political spectrum in Scotland following the decision with Labour bosses considering disciplinary action because she did not notify the party she would be out of the country on non-work business while parliament was in session.

She was the second person to be eliminated from the series.

“I think it’s brave and naive. It was brave and naive when I did it. He’s far more high profile than I ever was,” told STV News At Six on Tuesday evening.

“A lot of people have a much stronger opinion of him now and not necessarily a positive one,” she added.

“It was definitely a riskier decision for him to do it than it was for me at the time.”

SNP MP Pete Wishart said: “It speaks volumes that Matt Hancock would rather be stranded in a remote jungle eating kangaroo testicles than spend a moment longer on the Tory benches at Westminster , as Rishi Sunak’s government lurches from one crisis to another.”

Later, speaking to STV News at Six, Mr Wishart added: “Here he is, going off to be munching on kangaroo’s testicles, leaving this mess here in parliament.

“I just think it’s a load of, and I’ll be delicate here, a load of bollocks and not kangaroo ones.”

Mr Hancock was stripped of the Tory whip on Tuesday after news broke that he would be entering the jungle.

The former health secretary was a surprise extra name added to the list of contenders and allies said he would use his appearance to promote his work on dyslexia.

But it will mean being away from Parliament and the Tories suspended the whip, while campaigners for families bereaved in the Covid-19 pandemic accused him of trying to “cash in on his terrible legacy”.

The response at Westminster was swift after news that West Suffolk MP Mr Hancock would join the ITV show, which starts on Sunday.

The PM believes that at a challenging time for the country MPs should be working hard for their constituents whether that is in the House or in their constituency

Rishi Sunak's spokesman

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said it was “unlikely” Rishi Sunak would be watching the programme.

“The PM believes that at a challenging time for the country MPs should be working hard for their constituents whether that is in the House or in their constituency,” the spokesman said.

Mr Hancock was forced to quit as health secretary in June 2021 after breaking coronavirus social distancing rules by conducting an affair in his ministerial office with aide Gina Coladangelo.

Mr Hancock was among supporters of Mr Sunak who welcomed the new leader to Conservative headquarters last week but was overlooked for a ministerial job under the new Prime Minister.

He had also reportedly been considering a run to be chairman of the Treasury Select Committee but pulled out of the race on Monday.

An ally of Mr Hancock said: “There are many ways to do the job of being an MP.

“Whether he’s in camp for one day or three weeks, there are very few places people will be able to see a politician as they really are.

“Where better to show the human side of those who make these decisions than with the most watched programme on TV?

“Politicians like Matt must go to where the people are, particularly those who are politically disengaged.

“Matt’s of the view that we must embrace popular culture.

“Rather than looking down on reality TV, we should see it for what it is, a powerful tool to get our message heard by younger generations.”

The ally said producers of the show have agreed that Mr Hancock can communicate with constituency staff if there is an urgent matter in West Suffolk.

He will make a donation to St Nicholas Hospice in Suffolk and he will also be required to declare the amount he receives from the show to Parliament.

It speaks volumes that Matt Hancock would rather be stranded in a remote jungle eating kangaroo testicles than spend a moment longer on the Tory benches at Westminster

SNP MP Pete Wishart

Mr Hancock is understood not to have sought advice from the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba) before accepting the appearance.

Lord Pickles, the Conservative chairman of the anti-corruption watchdog that advises on post-ministerial jobs, is expected to write to Mr Hancock to demand clarification.

Under the rules, Mr Hancock should seek clearance from Acoba for any new employment he takes on until two years from leaving office, in his case until June next year.

A spokesman for Mr Hancock said the guidance “was followed in good faith”, adding: “The Acoba website clearly states that it does not regard media appearances as an appointment or employment.”

However, the website only says that “one-off” activities are not applicable and states that any “longer term arrangement” requires a request to Acoba.

Mr Hancock initially turned down the offer to take part because of the political chaos at Westminster, but since Mr Sunak became Prime Minister the former health secretary believes “the Government is stable”.

But his decision to enter the jungle drew criticism from political opponents, union chiefs and campaigners.

Lobby Akinnola, from the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice campaign, said: “Matt Hancock isn’t a ‘celebrity’, he’s the former health secretary who oversaw the UK having one of the highest death tolls in the world from Covid-19 whilst breaking his own lockdown rules.

“The fact that he is trying to cash in on his terrible legacy, rather than showing some humility or seeking to reflect on the appalling consequences of his time in Government, says it all about the sort of person he is.”

Shadow health minister Andrew Gwynne said: “To be fair to Matt Hancock, I’d sooner eat wallaby anus than be a Tory MP too.”

The House of Commons is in recess from November 10-14, but celebrities could spend up to three weeks in the jungle, meaning Mr Hancock would miss significant Commons business, including the Autumn Statement on November 17 if he remains in the contest.

Dave Penman, general secretary of the FDA union which represents senior civil servants, said: “Oh to have a job where you can decide for yourself you’re taking a month off, abandon your work and responsibilities, get paid shedloads and face little consequence.

“I’m sure he’ll be an inspiration to other public servants.”

In the jungle Mr Hancock will be joining pop star Boy George, Coronation Street’s Sue Cleaver, Hollyoaks’ Owen Warner, TV presenter and property expert Scarlette Douglas, former England rugby player Mike Tindall, Loose Women star Charlene White, radio presenter Chris Moyles, reality TV star Olivia Attwood, former footballer Jill Scott and comedian Babatunde Aleshe.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Penny Mordaunt says Splash! reality show gig didn’t affect her duties as MP

Penny Mordaunt defended her reality television experiences and said it did not affect her duties as an MP after Matt Hancock’s move to join I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! was raised in parliament.Discussing her appearance on ITV show Splash! in 2014, the Commons leader said she was compared to “a paving slab being pushed off a scaffold” – but insisted she could still work as an MP.Mr Hancock, the former health secretary, had the Tory whip suspended after it emerged that he was joining the ITV reality show at a time when parliament is sitting.Government minister Graham Stuart...
The Independent

Post-Brexit trade deal with Brazil unlikely amid strained ties between Lula and Tory government

There is little prospect of a post-Brexit trade deal with Brazil in the near future because of strained relations between Britain’s Conservative government and the new administration of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, The Independent has learned.Successive Tory ministers have previously sought cordial relations with outgoing hard-right leader Jair Bolsonaro while neglecting Lula, figures close to the newly elected president have pointed out.The 77-year-old left-winger sealed a stunning comeback on Sunday night in a narrow victory over populist Mr Bolsonaro, five years after he was jailed for alleged corruption following an investigation initiated by his successor and political rivals.Britain...
The Independent

Huge crowds join People’s Assembly march calling for general election now

Thousands have taken to the streets of London to demand a general election now, along with greater support for ordinary people struggling with the cost of living crisis.The “Britain is Broken” march on parliament was led by trade unions and community organisations, with speakers including Mick Lynch and Jeremy Corbyn. They were joined by climate protesters carrying Extinction Rebellion flags.Organisers from the People’s Assembly campaign group said they wanted to “shut down London” to force ministers to listen to calls for a national poll, fairer pay settlements, new cost of living support measures and more.“The government is in a...
The Independent

Suella Braverman plans for vulnerable child refugees to undergo X-rays

Home secretary Suella Braverman risks inflaming the migration row with plans for vulnerable child refugees to undergo X-rays to verify their age.The move comes after Rishi Sunak, the prime minister, told cabinet that he wanted Britain to be a “compassionate, welcoming country”, distancing himself from the home secretary’s controversial claim that the UK was being subjected to an “invasion” by asylum seekers.As counterterrorist police took charge of the investigation into the firebombing of a separate immigration facility in Kent, it emerged that Ms Braverman’s incendiary remark had not been cleared with No 10. And Mr Sunak’s official spokesperson declined...
The Independent

Belize rejects idea of ‘inhumane’ Rwanda-style asylum deal with UK

Belize has rejected the idea of accepting a Rwanda-style deal with the UK to accept unwanted asylum seekers – calling such a policy “inhumane”.No 10 confirmed that the government is trying to reach deals with other countries willing to follow Rwanda and take migrants arriving via the English Channel on one-way flights.Paraguay, Peru and Belize are reportedly among the options – but Rishi Sunak’s official spokesperson said it was “not helpful to comment on speculation around potential discussions”.Belize’s foreign minister Eamon Courtenay said on Twitter on Thursday that the Carribbean country “is not in negotiations with the UK or...
The Independent

Three teenage girls died after failures at ‘unstable and overstretched’ hospital

Three teenage girls died after “multifaceted and systemic” failures in NHS mental health care, an independent investigation has found.Christie Harnett, 17, Nadia Sharif, 17 and Emily Moore, 18, had all been diagnosed with complex mental health needs and had been patients at West Lane Hospital in Middlesbrough.The hospital, run by Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust (TEWV), is where Christie and Nadia died.Emily died in Lanchester Road Hospital, Durham, in an an adult ward where she was moved to from West Lane Hospital just 11 days before.We call on the Government to start a public inquiry that looks...
The Independent

Rising number of migrant children in hotels ‘mistakenly identified as adults’

A rising number of lone migrant children are being found in hotels having been “mistakenly identified” as adults, the chief inspector of Ofsted has said.Amanda Spielman said she is “very concerned” about the trend and is worried that vulnerable children could be lost from sight and at risk of exploitation.She said a rising number of unaccompanied asylum-seeking children (UASC) are arriving in the UK and need care and compassion.They should swiftly be taken into local authority care but she said, “growing numbers, pressures on foster care, and the failings of some authorities to take ‘their share’ has led to unacceptable...
The Independent

Thousands join austerity demonstration and call for general election

Thousands of people have joined a demonstration calling for a general election amid the worsening cost-of-living crisis.A coalition of trade unions and community organisations took part in the “Britain is Broken” protest in central London, which was organised by the People’s Assembly.Demonstrators marched in the rain from Embankment to Trafalgar Square, where a rally was held with speakers including Mick Lynch, the general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT).The People’s Assembly said protesters are demanding an immediate general election, action on low pay and the repeal of “anti-union” employment laws.Protester Adam Robinson said people would “keep shouting”...
The Independent

‘Callous’ minister claims migrants have ‘a cheek’ to complain about conditions at overcrowded Manston

A Home Office minister has been branded “callous” after he hit out at migrants for complaining about desperate conditions at an overcrowded processing centre in Kent.Chris Philp said it was a “bit of a cheek” for them to protest the conditions in which they are being held in Manston. The government has been scrambling to resolve the crisis after it emerged at the weekend that around 4,000 people were being held at a site designed for 1,600. Within hours, Downing Street distanced itself from Mr Philp’s comments, saying migrants deserved to be treated “with compassion and respect”.Mr Philp later...
The Independent

Thousands join central London protest to demand general election

Thousands of people have joined a demonstration calling for a general election amid the worsening cost-of-living crisis.A coalition of trade unions and community organisations are taking part in the “Britain is Broken” protest in central London, which was organised by the People’s Assembly.Demonstrators marched in the rain from Embankment to Trafalgar Square, where a rally is being held with speakers including Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union.The People’s Assembly said the protesters, some of whom waved banners reading “Tories Out”, are demanding an immediate general election, action on low pay and the repeal of “anti-union”...
The Independent

Gina Miller urges Starmer and Davey to give her a clear run at unseating senior Tory

Democracy campaigner Gina Miller has issued an appeal to Keir Starmer and Ed Davey to stand down their candidates in a leading Tory’s seat at the next general election to give her a better chance of unseating him.Ms Miller is planning to fight the constituency of Epsom & Ewell in Surrey in the election expected in 2024 as a candidate for the True and Fair Party (TFP), which she founded last year and now leads.As one of up to 30 TFP candidates, she hopes to oust former transport secretary Chris Grayling, who has held the seat for the Conservatives since...
The Independent

Labour wants to expand state nurseries as part of election childcare pledge

Labour is set to make improved childcare a key pledge in its campaign for the next election, with plans to expand nurseries and ease the burden on parents. Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said the country needs to see a “transformation” in the childcare system which supports children from the “end of parental leave to the end of primary school”. It comes after the MP visited Estonia to observe childcare and early years education, where all children over 18 months are guaranteed a place in state-run nurseries until they go to school when they are seven – all for...
The Independent

London protests: Corbyn calls Sunak’s upcoming budget ‘a tax giveaway for the super rich’

Jeremy Corbyn says he “does not have high hopes” for the upcoming Budget, suggesting the government will provide another “tax giveaway to the super rich”.The former Labour leader was speaking at a protest in central London on Saturday, which saw demonstrators gather to call for a general election.“We now have a new prime minister and a new chancellor, I don’t have high hopes for this Budget,” Mr Corbyn said.“What I suspect is, it will be another tax giveaway to the super rich, another pass by for all those that are avoiding tax.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More BoE expected to confirm biggest interest rate hike in 33 years - liveRishi Sunak U-turns and says he will attend Cop27Return of Braverman ‘puts Sunak hopes of survival at risk’
The Independent

Ian Hislop praised for calling out ‘hypocrite’ Gary Neville on Have I Got News For You

Ian Hislop is being praised for his “bang on” comments to Gary Neville on Have I Got News For You.The satirical panel show’s latest episode was broadcast on Friday (4 November), and was guest hosted by the retired footballer. When the subject of the forthcoming World Cup in Qatar came up, Hislop did not hold back.When the former Manchester United pro, who is commentating at the sporting contest, asked Hislop if “it’s coming home”, he replied: “What, your reputation?”The decision to attend the contest in Qatar has been branded “unacceptable” due to the country’s human rights record as well as...
The Independent

UK Twitter staff given three days to choose representatives ahead of job cuts

Twitter workers who face losing their jobs in the UK have been given three days to nominate a representative for a formal consultation about their employment.The social media company began widespread staff cuts around the world on Friday, with suggestions as many as half of its more than 7,500 staff could be axed.Workers in the UK have been told the company plans to inform and consult employee representatives ahead of potential redundancies, as required by employment law.An email sent to staff from Twitter’s HR department on Saturday said they had until 9am on Tuesday to nominate any current employee.Regarding Twitter’s...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak ‘planning stealth tax’ on pensions that would leave millions of savers worse off

Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt are planning a stealth tax raid on pensions as part of a dash to balance the books and restore Britain’s economic credibility, according to reports.The prime minister and chancellor are looking to find tens of billions a year to fill a hole in the public purse, with a mix of tax rises and spending cuts being considered to increase market confidence after the catastrophic impact of Liz Truss’s unfunded mini-Budget.Reports suggest much of the money could be raised through so-called stealth tax rises which allow people to drift into paying more to the Treasury...
The Independent

UK headed for longest recession in century, says Bank of England

The UK could be facing the longest period of recession since reliable records began a century ago, the Bank of England has warned.The economy could fall into eight consecutive quarters of negative growth if current market expectations prove correct – with growth only coming back in the middle of 2024. However, it is expected to be a milder recession than in previous times. From its highest to lowest point, GDP is expected to drop 2.9 per cent – a smaller decrease than the 6.3 per cent fall seen in the 2008 financial crisis.Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey warned...
The Independent

Activist marches through London in almost nothing but paint in bid to save birds

A conservationist has marched through London unclothed and painted as a bird as part of a campaign to support declining species in the UK.Hannah Bourne-Taylor made a speech on behalf of the swift population at Speaker’s Corner in Hyde Park wearing dark blue, black and white body paint applied by artist Guido Daniele.The 36-year-old then marched with a group of protesters to Hyde Park Corner, past Buckingham Palace and through Westminster to Downing Street where she read out a letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.Members of the public could be seen stopping, pointing and taking pictures as she marched through...
The Independent

The Independent

907K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy