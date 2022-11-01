ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Editorial: GOP responds to Pelosi attack with cruel, baseless jokes. It's shameful

By The Times Editorial Board
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gZM7L_0iuuakbj00

Days after the heinous attack on Paul Pelosi by a man federal authorities have accused of plotting to kidnap his wife, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi , it’s clear that too many Republican officials and their mouthpieces in the conspiracy-laden right-wing media are not taking this incident seriously.

Instead of treating it for what it is — a reprehensible breach of American values and a dangerous threat to democracy in the heat of election season — they are making jokes and spreading homophobic falsehoods. As if that’s not bad enough, some have the gall to portray themselves as victims when reasonable people push back at this cruel disinformation campaign.

Kari Lake, the GOP nominee for governor of Arizona, used the attack as a bizarre punch line in remarks at a campaign event Monday when she was asked about school security. "Nancy Pelosi, well, she’s got protection when she’s in D.C. — apparently her house doesn’t have a lot of protection," Lake said to laughter from audience members so depraved that they apparently find humor in an 82-year-old man being hit over the head with a hammer so savagely that he remains hospitalized with a skull fracture.

Later in the day, Lake doubled down on her dismissive comment in a Fox News interview with Tucker Carlson in which she complained that she was being silenced for “speaking the truth.” And then she went on to spread the baseless claim that suspected assailant David DePape was found “half naked” in the Pelosis’ San Francisco home.

Never mind that the criminal complaint says police pulled numerous items from the pocket of DePape’s shorts and interviewed a security guard who saw someone dressed “in all black” walking near the Pelosi home before hearing banging and then police sirens a few minutes later. Who cares about facts anyway?

Certainly not Donald Trump Jr., who is entertaining his Twitter followers with sick memes that make light of the attack. On Monday, Trump Jr. posted a photo captioned “Open Carry in San Francisco” that shows a hammer clipped to a person's belt. “Ban all hammers,” Trump Jr. added. Haha.

The day before, he shared a photo of a pair of men’s briefs and a hammer, which was described as a “Paul Pelosi Halloween costume.” Get it?

You probably don’t unless you follow the world of right-wing hate sites and personalities so desperate for attention they’ll say anything to attack Democrats. Suffice it to say that in the online ecosystem, a false version of events laden with homophobic innuendos had spread so ferociously that by Monday San Francisco Dist. Atty. Brooke Jenkins in trying to dispel the lies had to describe what Paul Pelosi was wearing when he was awakened and attacked with an unusual level of specificity : “a loose fitting pajama shirt and boxer shorts.”

Then there are the cowards — like Rep. Clay Higgins , a Republican congressman from Louisiana, and Elon Musk , the world’s richest man who now owns Twitter — who tweeted and then deleted the false claims without taking responsibility for their role in spreading misinformation. In Musk’s case, that means spreading a baseless conspiracy to his more than 113 million followers.

It’s a week before the midterm election and partisans are working to fire up voters. But this isn't politics as usual. The proper response to an attempted kidnapping of a national leader that results in a violent attack on her husband is swift condemnation. Anything less is vile and un-American.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 139

alfredo apostol
3d ago

Paul Pelosi is not democracy. He’s a DUI offender. Most offender has their driver’s license revoked for a year together with other fines and punishments. He’s no different than any Americans no matter what their situation in life is.

Reply(10)
16
Gail Appleton
3d ago

Because nothing adds up about this whole thing. They're covering something up and we know it. The Democrsts are so sneaky you can't believe anything they say.

Reply
25
John Smith
2d ago

It’s not shameful at all. Show the body cam from the police. To continue to deny the proof is why the American public has had it with this bs.

Reply
6
Related
The Independent

Megyn Kelly echoes conspiracies on Paul Pelosi attack: ‘I know enough to smell a rat’

Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly is the latest prominent conservative like Donald Trump to allege some kind of conspiracy is afoot surrounding a break-in on Friday at the home of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, where an armed assailant brutally beat Ms Pelosi’s husband Paul with a hammer.During an episode of Ms Kelly’s SiriusXM podcast on Monday, she alleged details about the break-in that have been shared with the public are the work of a “rat” somewhere in the San Francisco police force.“I’m not sure how that happened,” she said on her show. “How do you have police...
WASHINGTON, CA
The List

Donald Trump May Choose This Person As His 2024 Running Mate

Although Donald Trump hasn't made it official, at this point it would be shocking if he didn't announce his candidacy for 2024. The former president has spent the last two-plus years setting the stage for it. On January 6, Trump refused to admit that the election was over, even as rioters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying the results (via Reuters). From there, he has continued to promote his claims of fraud in his Truth Social posts and at the many rallies he attends for Republican candidates and political action committees (via CBS News). In addition, Trump takes every opportunity to criticize President Joe Biden's actions on everything from the economy to the immigration crisis — and point out how he would have handled matters if he were still in office.
GEORGIA STATE
iheart.com

Glenn: What I think happened during the Paul Pelosi attack

Details surrounding the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, are murky. There’s still a LOT we don’t know about how it happened, why it happened, and who his attacker — David DePape — truly is. So, in this clip, Glenn details everything we do know so far and the questions that must be answered. Plus, Glenn gives his own theory as to what happened inside that San Francisco home…
GLENN, CA
The Independent

Trump slams SNL after skit of him on the toilet during Jan 6: ‘A bad show that’s not funny or smart’

Saturday Night Live’s cold open showing Donald Trump sitting on a toilet during the January 6 hearings earned a familiar rebuke from the former president. Mr Trump once again took to his social media platform Truth Social to attack the show’s poor ratings, claim it was on the verge of being cancelled, and suggest creator Lorne Michaels was “angry and exhausted”.
Washington Examiner

The Trump Tapes: Trump heard dropping f-bombs and bragging about toughness in audio

Former President Donald Trump was heard on audio recordings bragging about advanced weapons and toughness to journalist Bob Woodward. Trump was also heard casually dropping multiple f-bombs in his recorded interactions with the journalist, which were obtained by CNN and played on Anderson Cooper 360 Tuesday night. "I have built...
The Independent

Capitol Police security cameras filmed Paul Pelosi break-in but no one was watching, report says

Surveillance cameras installed at house speaker Nancy Pelosi’s residence captured the moment a man carrying a hammer broke into the house and shattered a glass panel, but Capitol Police were not actively monitoring the footage at the time, said a report.US Capitol Police officers, tasked with routinely going through the live feeds in a command centre with 1,800 cameras around the Capitol complex, were going through their routines on the day of the attack at Ms Pelosi’s home, when an officer noticed some activity.The officer focused on the screen which showed a dark street nearly 3,000 miles away at...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Mother gets arrested at gunpoint for having an abortion in Democrat attack ad: Eric Swalwell sparks GOP fury with video showing cops at family home - and says 'this is what MAGA Republicans want'

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell drew fire from Republicans after he released a new ad claiming the GOP wants women to get arrested for having abortions. The ad opens with a family sitting around the dinner table and a knock at the door. Two cops stand outside claiming to have a warrant for the mother's arrest for 'unlawful termination of a pregnancy.'
CALIFORNIA STATE
Salon

After the Pelosi attack, Republicans have quit pretending they oppose political violence

There are ever so many ways Republicans can admit they were delighted by the attempted assassination of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which resulted in severe injuries to her husband, who had the misfortune of being home when apparent right-wing nut David DePape broke into the couple's San Francisco home. They can pretend to condemn the attack while promoting conspiracy theories denying that it was right-wing political violence, as did Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk. They can make jokes about it in public appearances, the classy path pioneered by Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. They can do both at the same time, as Donald Trump Jr. did. They can share vicious memes mocking the victim, as a Facebook page did that is evidently owned by Pennsylania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. Or they can deflect blame by casting the villains as the victims, as Tucker Carlson did in a Fox News segment equating criticism of hate speech with censorship.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Paul Pelosi was in bed when attack suspect on ‘suicide mission’ woke him with calls of ‘Where’s Nancy’

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was in bed when the man accused of attacking him broke into the couple’s San Francisco home and awoke him with calls of “Where’s Nancy”, according to prosecutors. Gruesome new details of the “politically motivated” 28 October assault on the 82-year-old were revealed in a court motion filed by the San Francisco district attorney asking for 42-year-old suspect David DePape to be detained until future hearings.“What’s clear is this case is vulnerable to misinformation," District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said outside the San Francisco Superior Court on Tuesday. “This was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Rand Paul under fire for attacking Nancy Pelosi’s daughter in tweet hours after father’s assault

Sen Rand Paul has come under fire for attacking Nancy Pelosi’s daughter in a tweet just hours after her father was violently attacked in his San Francisco home by a man with a hammer. “No one deserves to be assaulted. Unlike Nancy Pelosi’s daughter who celebrated my assault, I condemn this attack and wish Mr Pelosi a speedy recovery,” the Kentucky senator tweeted on Friday. San Francisco Police Department identified the suspect as 42-year-old David DePape.Police Chief William Scott said during a press briefing on Friday that officers were dispatched at 2.27am and when they arrived on the scene,...
KENTUCKY STATE
TheDailyBeast

GOP Rep. Claudia Tenney Laughs at Paul Pelosi Attack, Deletes Tweet

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) on Tuesday deleted a tweet mocking the assault of Paul Pelosi, husband of her colleague, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). “LOL,” the congresswoman wrote on Friday while boosting a heavily photoshopped right-wing meme showing men with hammers standing in front of the alleged assailant’s Berkeley home. The tweet remained online for several days and, according to journalist Aaron Rupar, the GOP lawmaker turned off her Twitter replies after users called out the mocking tweet. By midday Tuesday, Tenney appeared to have altogether deleted the post without explanation, Rupar later noted..@claudiatenney posted this remarkably cruel tweet laughing at the brutal beating of her colleague's husband and then when people started dragging her for it, she turned off the replies instead of deleting. Cowardly. pic.twitter.com/n983b03etF— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 1, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
The Independent

Paul Pelosi attack suspect David DePape’s ex-partner apologises as report claims he was carrying zip ties

David DePape, the man suspected of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband, was “mentally ill for a long time” before the assault, his former partner alleged amid new claims that he brought zip ties to the San Francisco home in addition to the hammer used in the assault.Mr DePape, 42, was arrested on Friday at the House speaker home where he and Paul Pelosi were seen fighting over a hammer by officers who had responded to the 911 call.Mr Pelosi, 82, was struck at least once by the suspect before officers managed to tackle him and take him into custody. The...
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Mail

'Pelosi lying - what's left of her face - off about Biden's accomplishments': Kimberly Guilfoyle suggests House Speaker Nancy, 82, has had too much plastic surgery in rant on the Democrats and media

Kimberly Guilfoyle mocked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tuesday night for having too much work done, as she complained about positive media coverage of President Joe Biden and Democrats, likening it to a 'freak show.'. 'Well, it's ridiculous. I mean, you can't even- it's like the greatest hits of incompetence and...
The Independent

Ivanka told Jan 6 committee that Donald Trump must follow court rulings

Ivanka Trump told the House select committee investigating the events leading up to and surrounding the attack on the US Capitol that her father must follow court rulings. Asked by committee co-chair Liz Cheney whether Donald Trump “is obligated to abide by the ruling of courts” during filmed testimony that was aired on 13 October, his daughter responded “I do”.
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
458K+
Followers
73K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy