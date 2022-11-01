ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

State Pathology Lab confirms bird flu case in Point Beach

By Star News Group Staff
Star News Group
Star News Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qlhig_0iuuaONr00

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The state pathology lab on Monday confirmed a case of bird flu among waterfowl in the area of the Lake of the Lilies. Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

“While the risk of human transmission is low, please stay away from the area for the time being until it has run its course amongst the swans and geese there,” said Mayor Paul Kanitra on Monday.

Lake of the Lilies located in the southern region of the municipality, along Elizabeth, St. Louis and Newark avenues is home to many swans, grease and ducks.

“As a precautionary measure due to the recent deaths of several swans and geese in the area of the Lake of the Lilies, residents are asked to avoid interacting with any sick, injured or deceased waterfowl while these incidents are being investigated,” stated the Point Pleasant Beach Police Department on its Facebook page.

No further information was available from the police department at this time.

