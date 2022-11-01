Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Price Retakes $21,000 And May Keep Rising Due To These Factors
The Bitcoin price is regaining bullish momentum over today’s trading session, retracing the losses seen early in the week. Once again, the cryptocurrency is under the influence of macroeconomic forces working in its favor for the first time in months. At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price trades...
Bitcoin Bullish Signal: Whales With 1k-10k BTC Have Been Accumulating
On-chain data shows the number of Bitcoin whales with 1k to 10k BTC in their wallets have been increasing lately, suggesting that investors have been accumulating the crypto. Bitcoin UTXO Count Value Bands Show Signs Of Accumulation In Market. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, there...
These Key Factors Might Push Ethereum To Outplay Bitcoin
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the entire crypto market is often prone to price fluctuations. That’s why crypto investors must carefully monitor the market movement to avoid huge losses when prices are low. The crypto bear market could also be a time for long-term investors to leverage low prices and purchase assets which they can sell during bull runs.
Stablecoin Exchange Inflow Mean Hits ATH, Why This Could Be Bullish For Bitcoin
On-chain data shows the stablecoin exchange inflow mean has reached a new all-time high, here’s why this might prove to be bullish for Bitcoin. Stablecoin Exchange Inflow Mean Has Surged Up To A New ATH Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, these inflows can...
Binance Coin Breaks Out Of Its Resistance Of $335; Will $450 Be The Next Stop?
BNB rallies with high volume as price breaks above $335 after a while as bulls eyes $450. BNB’s price continues to trend higher with strong volume as the market looks promising for many altcoins, including BNB. BNB’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the price trades above...
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Are Trending Again… But Market Experts Reveal An Even Better Pick – Snowfall Protocol!
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have been making a comeback lately, but many experts believe that there is an even better cryptocurrency to invest in; Snowfall Protocol (SNW)!. Why Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Is Better Than Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Here are a few reasons why Snowfall Protocol...
BNB Coin Surges By Over 20% During Market Pullback
While the crypto market faced a pullback, BNB coin has added substantial gain in the last 7 days. The native token of the world’s largest crypto exchange registered over 20% profit, joining the top gainers for the week besides Dogecoin. The token has also enjoyed a 24-hour trading volume...
Litecoin Price Soars After DOGE Marks Historic Growth
Santiment reported that Litecoin is temporarily decoupled from the crypto pack. Furthermore, whale addresses with over 1,000 LTC increased rapidly from the middle of June. The LTC/BTC pair gained over 51% since June 12. Memecoins have been in the limelight since last week after Musk Completed the Twitter acquisition. Among...
Why Ethereum Would Have Been A Better Investment For MicroStrategy
The debate of which is the better investment between Bitcoin and Ethereum continues to wax strong between communities. This time around, it is being put to the test using MicroStrategy’s crypto investments over the years. Microstrategy is currently seeing a loss on the 130,000 BTC that it had purchased over the years, making it the public company with the largest bitcoin holdings. But what if the company had invested in Ethereum instead?
Ripple (XRP) Sits On Key Support; Here Is What Could Happen If $0.45 Fails
XRP’s price slowed down after showing so much strength as it rallied to a high of $0.55. XRP could suffer retracement as the price site on a crucial support area, holding the price off from sellers with hopes of a rebound. XRP’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes...
Ethereum (ETH) Price Struggles At $1,540; Is $1,700 Still Realistic For Bulls?
ETH’s price slowed down after showing so much strength as it rallied to a high of $1,600 but got rejected as the price maintained downward. ETH could suffer retracement as the price holds above the key support area, holding the price off from sellers with hopes of a rebound.
Bitcoin Price Sits On A Gun Powder As $20,500 Fails; Will Bears Open The Doors?
BTC’s price slowed down after showing so much strength as it rallied to a high of $21,000 but got rejected as the price rallied downward. BTC could suffer retracement as the price breaks below the crucial support area, holding the price off from sellers with hopes of a rebound.
Bitcoin Price Eyes Fresh Upside Break After Fed Interest Rate Hike
Bitcoin price dipped a few points against the US Dollar after the fed rate hike. BTC remained supported and might eye a fresh increase above the $20,500 resistance. Bitcoin corrected further lower and tested the $20,000 support zone. The price is trading below $20,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
Bitcoin Puell Multiple Retests Downtrend Line, Will It Break Above This Time?
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin Puell Multiple is currently retesting the downtrend line, will the metric be able to break above it this time?. Bitcoin Puell Multiple Has Gone Up A Bit During Recent Days. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, a trend reversal could be...
Bitcoin Rally Fails To Budge 30-Day Volatility As It Stays At 2-Year Lows
Data shows the latest Bitcoin rally has failed to make the 30-day volatility budge, as the metric has remained at 2-year lows. Bitcoin 30-Day Volatility Currently Has A Value Of Just 1.7%. As per the latest report released by Arcane Research, BTC’s price stabilizing around $20.5k has resulted in the...
How Aave Helped JP Morgan Complete Its First DeFi Transaction
Legacy financial institutions are embracing crypto and decentralized finance (DeFi), and the Ethereum-based protocol Aave is proof. Today, the team behind the protocol announced that banking giant JP Morgan Chase completed its first DeFi transaction. This represents a major milestone for the sector that continues to see high demand and...
Tron Performance Last Month Was Impressive, But Can TRX Do Better This November?
Tron, a decentralized, open-source blockchain-based operating system with smart contract functionality, recently released its monthly report for the month of October. There, the company behind the cryptocurrency TRX highlighted some of the developments that gave its ever-supportive community plenty of reasons to celebrate. Among those included in the report was...
Bitcoin Whales Worth $3.8 Billion Emerge As Price Aims for $21k
Despite the macroeconomic headwinds, the Bitcoin price has been holding up far better than the traditional markets in recent weeks. As Bitcoinist reported, Bitcoin showed strength just yesterday once again. As the US Federal Reserve sent rather hawkish signals during the FOMC presser, causing the S&P500 to plummet by 2.5%,...
Which Cryptos To Invest In? Experts Answer: Uniglo.io, Chainlink, And Tron
A stern bear market equates to low prices across the board – with this much choice available, where should you spend your hard-earned cash? Which projects will net you the greatest wealth when the next bull market inevitably rears its head? Here are our experts’ top picks. Uniglo.io.
Ankr Adds Coinbase Wallet Integration for Liquid Staking
Ankr has recently added support for Coinbase Wallet, allowing users to begin to gain yield on their assets via Liquid Staking. Ankr has announced full support of the Coinbase Wallet, allowing all users to access Ankr’s Liquidity Staking platform. With this integration, Ankr is giving Coinbase Wallet users the ability to earn a direct yield on all of the assets they hold in their wallets.
