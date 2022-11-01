Read full article on original website
Why More and More People are Moving to Utah
Every year, millions of Americans change their base and move to another city. The western and southern states of the US have seen great influxes of the population in the last few years. However, many people are moving out of California and New York, while Utah has become the hot choice for people searching for a more permanent home. The leading local moving companies are facilitating residential moves in large numbers, and many people are moving to Utah.
Polls show Lee with big lead over McMullin in Utah Senate race
(The Center Square) - A poll released Tuesday by OH Predictive Insights shows U.S. Senator Mike Lee, R-Utah, with a wide lead over Evan McMullin. Fifty-three percent of the 600 Utahns polled between Oct. 25 and Oct. 27 indicated they are supporting Lee. McMullin, who is running as an independent, garnered 34%. Nine-percent of those polled said they were undecided, according to a news release from the non-partisan polling firm. Three percent said they would vote for Libertarian James Arthur Hansen and 1% indicated they would vote for Independent American candidate Tommy Williams.
Trump news – live: Jan 6 committee gives Trump more time to turn over subpoenaed documents
After Donald Trump told a rally crowd in Sioux City, Iowa, that he is likelier than ever to run for president in 2024, multiple outlets are now reporting that his aides are homing in on 14 November as a date to announce a new campaign.“In order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again,” Mr Trump told the rally crowd last night. “Get ready, that’s all I’m telling you – very soon. Get ready.” No final decision has apparently been made on the timing of the announcement, but Mr...
Judge halts provisions of new Missouri voting law
A judge has issued a preliminary injunction halting parts of a new Missouri law that puts limits on what can be done to help register voters and reach out to absentee voters.
Economy concerns could help GOP win more Latino votes
(TND) — Latino voters helped Democrats win the White House and make inroads in red states in 2020. But polling shows that Democratic support from Latinos has weakened this election. Economic stress appears to be the main driver of the slipping support. The economy, and specifically the rising cost...
Izzy Tichenor family intends to file lawsuit against Davis Schools, administrators
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah attorney Tyler Ayers is teaming with acclaimed civil rights lawyer Milton Grimes and intend to sue Davis Schools, Foxboro Elementary, and more than a dozen administrators and staffers for $14.1 million in damages on behalf of the family of Izzy Tichenor. On Wednesday,...
End Social Security? What Evan McMullin, Mike Lee say about it
Republican Sen. Mike Lee once said he wanted to get rid of Social Security. Independent Evan McMullin condemned Lee’s comments.
Utah is falling back from Daylight Saving Time, but is this the last time?
When do the clocks change, and why do we use Daylight Saving Time? Those questions were among the top trending topics across the U.S. in recent weeks, according to Google (counting instances where the incorrect "savings" was used), showcasing the confusion that Americans show every year about this time, and the moment in the...
