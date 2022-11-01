ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Why More and More People are Moving to Utah

Every year, millions of Americans change their base and move to another city. The western and southern states of the US have seen great influxes of the population in the last few years. However, many people are moving out of California and New York, while Utah has become the hot choice for people searching for a more permanent home. The leading local moving companies are facilitating residential moves in large numbers, and many people are moving to Utah.
Polls show Lee with big lead over McMullin in Utah Senate race

(The Center Square) - A poll released Tuesday by OH Predictive Insights shows U.S. Senator Mike Lee, R-Utah, with a wide lead over Evan McMullin. Fifty-three percent of the 600 Utahns polled between Oct. 25 and Oct. 27 indicated they are supporting Lee. McMullin, who is running as an independent, garnered 34%. Nine-percent of those polled said they were undecided, according to a news release from the non-partisan polling firm. Three percent said they would vote for Libertarian James Arthur Hansen and 1% indicated they would vote for Independent American candidate Tommy Williams.
Trump news – live: Jan 6 committee gives Trump more time to turn over subpoenaed documents

After Donald Trump told a rally crowd in Sioux City, Iowa, that he is likelier than ever to run for president in 2024, multiple outlets are now reporting that his aides are homing in on 14 November as a date to announce a new campaign.“In order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again,” Mr Trump told the rally crowd last night. “Get ready, that’s all I’m telling you – very soon. Get ready.” No final decision has apparently been made on the timing of the announcement, but Mr...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Economy concerns could help GOP win more Latino votes

(TND) — Latino voters helped Democrats win the White House and make inroads in red states in 2020. But polling shows that Democratic support from Latinos has weakened this election. Economic stress appears to be the main driver of the slipping support. The economy, and specifically the rising cost...
