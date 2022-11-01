Read full article on original website
Donald Trump calls for the release of hundreds of his supporters arrested in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot
Former President Donald Trump had previously expressed sympathy for the January 6 rioters when a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol building.
Kimmel cuts ad slamming Laxalt: ‘Unbalanced people don’t belong in the Senate’
Late night host Jimmy Kimmel released an ad Friday backing Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) in her bid for reelection against former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt (R), slamming him as unfit to serve in the Senate. “If there’s one thing I think we can all still agree on, it’s that unbalanced people don’t belong…
Iran Revolutionary Guard launches satellite-carrying rocket
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran's powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard on Saturday launched a new satellite-carrying rocket, state TV reported, seeking to demonstrate the force's space prowess even as anti-government protests rage across the country. State TV said the Guard successfully launched the solid-fueled rocket —...
Russia turns to North Korea for military artillery in Ukraine invasion
WASHINGTON (TND) — Russia is continuing to be forced to rely on other nations with international pariah status to help supply its troops and continue its invasion of Ukraine. The White House said Wednesday that North Korea has covertly sent a “significant number” of artillery shells to Russia to...
