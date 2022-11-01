Read full article on original website
inlander.com
Spokane startup on Shark Tank, Black Adams flops; plus new music!
Do you ever wonder why everyday objects in the world are a specific shape? Or why awkwardly shaped things never change, even though they could? Tim Loucks, founder of the Spokane startup SQUAREKEG did a lot of thinking about this, which led him to actually do something. While there are several reasons beer kegs are round, that shape isn't always conducive to efficient storage, so he designed a box-like keg instead that's already being used by restaurants and bars around the U.S. A square-shaped keg is still pretty efficient for the rest of us, though, so Loucks recently created a smaller, consumer variant called the SQUAREONE that's both easily transportable and stackable in your fridge. Each mini keg has its own tap handle, too. But can Loucks convince some of the toughest potential investment partners — the five Shark Tank sharks — that square-shaped kegs are the future of beer? Tune in to Shark Tank's Friday, Nov. 11, episode to find out. (CHEY SCOTT)
inlander.com
The City of Spokane's Twitter poll questions are like Lindsay Lohan's Herbie film: fully loaded
Twitter polls, like all non-scientific online polls, are garbage. Twitter is a bad place to gather public feedback in general — infested with toxic trolls, hammer-and-sickle-emojied leftists, and ADHD-addled journalists, it's (thankfully) never going to be representative of the general public. But it's a particularly terrible way to gather...
Are These the Best Fries in Spokane?
Fries. We Americans love them. So much so, that we've figured out how to make even the traditional French fry a variety category. Below are some of our favorite fancy fries in Spokane. Lost Boys Garage Bar & Grill. Technically, Poutine probably deserves its own article, but we had to...
inlander.com
The chef behind Kismet restaurant in Hillyard reflects on his journey from sports to the food world
In the late 1990s, Daniel Gonzalez was a three-sport athlete at Ferris High School determined to leave Spokane after graduation. But instead of baseball, Gonzalez pursued culinary studies at the Art Institute of Seattle, followed by stints in such venerable Western Washington spots as Cafe Campagne and Le Pichet, both French-style fine dining restaurants. He also spent three years in Seattle at the former 1200 Bistro & Lounge and worked as a private chef, which enabled him to go to Europe, including Spain.
Try hockey for free with the Spokane Chiefs!
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you have some big hockey dreams but haven’t hit the rink yet, you can try out the sport for free with the Spokane Chiefs! This Saturday, November 5, the Spokane Arena will hold a “Try Hockey for Free” event, where anyone four and up can learn skating techniques and participate in passing and shooting drills. You’ll...
Yes, you have to pay speed zone camera tickets in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Red light and speed zone cameras are a point of controversy across the nation. Police say they’re effective in reducing crashes and getting people to slow down around kids, but some drivers question if they are legal. Several viewers reached out to the KREM 2...
WDFW tracking bear in Northwoods neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation is tracking a black bear in the Northwoods neighborhood. The bear has also been spotted nearby in the Pasadena and Minnehaha climbing areas. WDFW is asking people to keep their trash and any other food sources locked up so the animal will move on. Anyone who sees the bear is asked...
inlander.com
Local planners aim to transform Spokane's busiest road — and maybe even save it
When Assistant City Prosecutor Michael Vander Giessen was an 18-year-old college student at Whitworth University, the new Spokanite made a classic boneheaded out-of-towner mistake: He tried to bike on Division. It didn't go well. He survived the route from Whitworth south to the old Costco near the intersection of Cascade...
bonnersferryherald.com
VIDEO: Major wind storm in store for the Inland Northwest this Friday
A multi-faceted and powerful storm system will hit the Pacific Northwest by this Friday. With a variety of possible impacts, the most important for Spokane and the Inland Northwest appears to be the high winds. The weather setup leading into this Friday is driven by a powerful conveyer belt in...
inlander.com
Mt. Spokane: Mountain on a mission
Located just 30 miles and a one hour's drive from downtown, Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park is as local as it gets. The mountain's proximity to the city has been attracting dedicated customers and curious beginners from Spokane and the wider region for decades. Don't be fooled by the location, though, as Mt. Spokane strives to offer visitors an experience that feels truly out in nature.
Have You Visited These 5 Oldest Towns in Washington State?
Some of the oldest towns in Washington State are so old that they are technically older than the state. You might have visited these tiny cities without even realizing how old they actually are. Where are the oldest towns in Washington and when were they built?. What are the Oldest...
KHQ Right Now
Former Spokane city councilman, Steve Salvatori dies at 67
SPOKANE, Wash. - Steve Salvatori, a former Spokane city council member, has died after undergoing leukemia treatment for years, our partners at The Spokesman-Review reported. He was 67-years-old. Salvatori was a city council member from 2011-2014 who "helped bring people together from all different parties, to try to find a...
FOX 28 Spokane
Storm brings on power outages in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash.- As stormy weather continues, power outages are starting to hit the region. Here is a map of power outages throughout the city. Last Updated: Nov. 4 at 7:57 a.m. Avista:. Customers impacted: 1,313To view the outage map, click here. Inland Power. Customers impacted: 388To view the outage map,...
KXLY
The first winter storm rolls in tonight – Mark
A winter storm moves in tonight. It will start as rain and then move to snow with 2 inches possible. There will be 50 mph winds possible from Friday night into Saturday, then we calm down with more showers Sunday. Snow is possible Monday morning making for a slippery commute and it will be much colder next week.
New facility near Spokane airport celebrates groundbreaking
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new rail-truck facility celebrated its groundbreaking on Wednesday. The facility is on South Craig road, about 10 minutes from the Spokane airport. The new tracks were built with the intention of making the import of cargo and goods faster and more efficient. Construction on the...
‘I kept reoffending’: why unhoused people are choosing to go to jail￼
People on the street who are resistant to shelters face a cruel choice: living rough in the cold or spending time behind bars. Chris Carver waits in the courtroom for two hours before his name is called. Spokane Municipal Judge Mary Logan tells him to stand: “We’re dealing with your case now.”
KXLY
Rain ends Tuesday night right before it turns to snow – Kris
We are tracking SEVERAL things in the 4 News Now First Alert Weather Center! We are tracking an end to the rain tonight, most likely before it turns to snow. That said, don’t be surprised if you see a little white on your lawn late tonight or early tomorrow morning. We are also tracking the first measurable valley snow of the season for Thursday night and Friday. In addition, we are tracking a strong storm Friday night into Saturday morning that will bring more rain and snow in addition to potentially damaging wind gusts.
KHQ Right Now
School closures on Nov. 4
SPOKANE, Wash. - Winter weather has hit the Inland Northwest and as a result, some local districts are canceling and delaying school. Last Updated: Nov. 4 at 8:30 a.m.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Restaurants In Sandpoint Idaho
Many of us here are foodies, so naturally, we’re always on the hunt to eat at the most popular spots anytime we travel somewhere new. So, if you’re planning a trip to Sandpoint, Idaho, or simply looking for a new restaurant, you’ve come to the right place!
Spokane, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
