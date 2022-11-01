ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

Independence man sentenced after fleeing in stolen car with officer in back seat

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W82M9_0iuuZmuC00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence man will spend the next 10 years in federal prison after he tried to drive away in a stolen vehicle with an officer in the back seat.

A judge sentenced 30-year-old Hussein Ali during a hearing Tuesday. Ali will serve the entire sentence without being eligible for parole.

Ali previously pleaded guilty to drug possession and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Kansas City man charged with premediated murder in Overland Park shooting

A sentencing document shows Ali admitted having drugs and two guns in his possession in November 2021, when Kansas City, Missouri police officers responded to a Northland hotel. The officers arrived to investigate a report of a stolen car in the parking lot.

The court document shows Ali seemed to be asleep in the driver’s seat of the car. After failing to wake him up, officers the document shows officers opened the driver’s side door to move Ali out of the car.

As the door opened, Ali fought with the officer, and at one point, bit him. A second officer got into the back seat of the car to help the first officer, according to court documents. Ali put the car in drive and drove out of the parking lot with the officer still in the car.

Douglas County DA to appeal convicted rapist’s probation sentence

The officer was able to put the vehicle into park. Ali got out of the car but refused to comply with officers’ commands and continued to pull away from officers, according to court documents.

Ali was eventually taken into custody.

Court records show Ali has three prior convictions for tampering with a motor vehicle, as well as prior convictions for possession of a controlled substance, resisting a lawful stop, and domestic assault.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 5

Susie Levine Alfaro
3d ago

10 years without parole for this guy for stealing a police car with an officer in back seat and a drunk driver related to a Chief's Coach get 3 years after leaving a child injured and disabled? Someone tell me what's wrong with these Court system ?

Reply(3)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Kearney Police take three into custody following brief overnight car chase

KEARNEY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers in Kearney, Missouri, were involved in a brief car chase overnight which resulted in three people being taken into custody. Police said they observed a suspicious vehicle and utilized stop sticks which caused the suspect vehicle to lose a tire and come to a stop in the median on southbound I-35. A 23-year-old male suspect from Kansas City fled the scene on foot but was quickly taken into custody by Clay County Sheriff deputies.
KEARNEY, MO
KCTV 5

Local police departments join forces for Police Involved Investigations Team

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - The Blue Springs Police Department announced a joint agency Police Involved Investigations Team along with the police departments of Lee’s Summit, Grandview and Independence. The multi-agency team will pool resources to conduct joint investigations for incidents that result in officer-involved fatalities or serious injuries,...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
KMBC.com

JOCO sheriff's office asks for help finding 2 runaway teens

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding two teenage runaways. Authorities said 14-year-old Makenzie Goodall (pictured, left) and 16-year-old Genesis Shead ran away from their home in Edgerton, Kansas, early Thursday. The sheriff's office said they were last seen driving...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy