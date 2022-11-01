ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Comments / 0

Related
KUTV

New track & field named after longtime U of U, Weber State football coach

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A middle school on Salt Lake City’s west side has a new track and field. But it’s not just any track. This one has a special name right above it. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday afternoon at the Ron McBride Track and Field. It will serve a diverse group of students at Glendale Middle School as well as nearby Mountain View Elementary.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

One hospitalized after semi-truck catches fire in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — One person was hospitalized after a semi-truck caught fire in Weber County. Crews were called to the scene of reports of a vehicle fire a short time after 1 a.m. Friday near 3200 Pennsylvania Avenue. When firefighters arrived on scene, they said they saw smoke...
OGDEN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy