dakotanewsnow.com
Bomb threats made at three Sioux Falls businesses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three separate bomb threats were reported at businesses in southern Sioux Falls yesterday afternoon. Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said that Costco, Dollar Tree and Goodwill each recieved calls around 5:30 p.m. from someone claiming that there was a bomb on the grounds of each facility.
Missing Cedar County man found, authorities say
According to the Cedar County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Rich Pedersen has been found.
kynt1450.com
Governor Coming to Yankton
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is coming to hold a town hall meeting in Yankton. She will be at JoDean’s Steakhouse (2809 Broadway Avenue) at 4 pm, this afternoon (Saturday). This will be a great opportunity for anyone who wishes to see the Governor in person before Tuesday’s Election...
Does The Sioux Falls Street Department Care About Their Work?
With miles and miles of road construction just in the Sioux Falls city limits, you would think a simple repair wouldn't be a complicated project. Let's take a look at one such area that received its second go-around. The portion repaired is north of the 49th Street and Terry Avenue intersection in southwest Sioux Falls.
Body pulled from Missouri River near Dakota City
A body has been pulled from the Missouri River Tuesday, according to officials.
Sioux Falls Police Respond To Two Bomb Threats
Shoppers and passersby wondered what was going on Wednesday afternoon at the Sioux Falls Costco. There was a police presence that apparently disrupted shopping at the Costco located at 3700 S Grange Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57105. People were commenting on Facebook asking “Anyone Know what's going on at Costco?”...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls man cited for meth at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 58-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 9:20 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrest of Timothy John Trimble stemmed from...
KELOLAND TV
SFPD: 30-year-old man arrested for 58 grams of meth
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 30-year-old man is behind bars Wednesday after authorities in Sioux Falls made a drug arrest on Tuesday night. Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said detectives called for a patrol car to stop a car near 10th Street and Omaha Avenue around 8 p.m. Tuesday. The passenger in the car took off running and the car left the scene. Police were able to catch the suspect and arrest Antoine Demetrius Richardson Jr., of Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
November expected to be an above-average snow month
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a quiet month so far, but we’ll start hearing noise soon enough. And that noise will be in the form of rain or snow, which is in the forecast for tonight. Snow amounts will remain light with many staying less than an inch. If you do wake up to some white tomorrow, keep in mind it will most likely be gone by midday on Friday. It’s just a taste of snow, which in November tends to be all or nothing.
Sioux City Warming Shelter in need of donations to hit their goal
Those wanting to donate to the warming shelter can do so by walking into the shelter during daytime hours.
KELOLAND TV
Effort to stop mail-in ballots from being counted in Minnehaha County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the election just days away, a bombshell has been dropped in Minnehaha County that could have huge implications on the outcome. Two people have filed court documents to stop Minnehaha County from counting mail-in absentee ballots. There are more than 100 pages. The...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux City driver arrested for marijuana
SUTHERLAND—A 29-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 5:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, near Sutherland on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The arrest of Justin Patrick Guy stemmed from the stop of a 2011 Ford Focus clocked...
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: Missing Nebraska man located
HARTINGTON, Neb. (KELO) — Law enforcement in northeast Nebraska says a missing man is safe. The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office updated it’s post about the missing man on Wednesday morning to say the man has been located.
amazingmadison.com
Two men involved in pursuit and shooting indicted on Moody County charges
The two men arrested in connection with a high speed pursuit and officer-involved shooting that ended in Madison in July have now been indicted on charges in Moody County, similar to what they are facing in Lake County. 40-year-old James Lanpher, Jr. of Sioux Falls and 45-year-old Bonner Juel of Harrisburg were both indicted by a Moody County grand jury last week.
Sioux City Police Department confirms missing Siouxland woman found safe
The Sioux City Police Department said that they received word from Brenda Payer's family that she has been located.
KELOLAND TV
Shots-fired at Halloween event; fatal rollover; Wildfire in Pennington County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, October 30. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A report of shots-fire brought a heavy police presence to a neighborhood in central Sioux Falls early Sunday morning. Multiple officers...
KCRG.com
Body found in Missouri River identified as man who jumped from railroad bridge in September
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - According to the Sioux City Police Department, a body found in the Missouri River yesterday has been identified as 26-year-old Kyle Bottorff. The Dakota County Sheriff, Chris Kleinburg, told KTIV some city workers were working at the docks when the body was discovered around 2:30 in the afternoon. They contacted the Sioux City Police to inform them.
KELOLAND TV
Shots-fired during Halloween gathering
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A report of shots fire brought a heavy police presence to a neighborhood in central Sioux Falls early Sunday. It happened just after 2:30 a.m. in the area of West Burnside Street and West Avenue. Police say multiple shots were fired during a Halloween...
KELOLAND TV
Driver facing multiple charges after hit-and-run crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities say a hit-and-run driver’s preliminary breath test came back more than four times the legal limit. Shiloh Kalinay faces his fourth DUI and several other charges following a pair of hit-and-run crashes in southeast Sioux Falls. He’s accused of driving drunk, running...
$100,000 of marijuana seized by Yankton police
Yankton Police executed a search warrant in Gayville where law enforcement found more than 22 pounds of cannabis products and guns.
