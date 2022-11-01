ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankton, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

Bomb threats made at three Sioux Falls businesses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three separate bomb threats were reported at businesses in southern Sioux Falls yesterday afternoon. Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said that Costco, Dollar Tree and Goodwill each recieved calls around 5:30 p.m. from someone claiming that there was a bomb on the grounds of each facility.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kynt1450.com

Governor Coming to Yankton

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is coming to hold a town hall meeting in Yankton. She will be at JoDean’s Steakhouse (2809 Broadway Avenue) at 4 pm, this afternoon (Saturday). This will be a great opportunity for anyone who wishes to see the Governor in person before Tuesday’s Election...
YANKTON, SD
Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls Police Respond To Two Bomb Threats

Shoppers and passersby wondered what was going on Wednesday afternoon at the Sioux Falls Costco. There was a police presence that apparently disrupted shopping at the Costco located at 3700 S Grange Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57105. People were commenting on Facebook asking “Anyone Know what's going on at Costco?”...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Falls man cited for meth at casino

LARCHWOOD—A 58-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 9:20 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrest of Timothy John Trimble stemmed from...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

SFPD: 30-year-old man arrested for 58 grams of meth

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 30-year-old man is behind bars Wednesday after authorities in Sioux Falls made a drug arrest on Tuesday night. Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said detectives called for a patrol car to stop a car near 10th Street and Omaha Avenue around 8 p.m. Tuesday. The passenger in the car took off running and the car left the scene. Police were able to catch the suspect and arrest Antoine Demetrius Richardson Jr., of Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

November expected to be an above-average snow month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a quiet month so far, but we’ll start hearing noise soon enough. And that noise will be in the form of rain or snow, which is in the forecast for tonight. Snow amounts will remain light with many staying less than an inch. If you do wake up to some white tomorrow, keep in mind it will most likely be gone by midday on Friday. It’s just a taste of snow, which in November tends to be all or nothing.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sioux City driver arrested for marijuana

SUTHERLAND—A 29-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 5:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, near Sutherland on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The arrest of Justin Patrick Guy stemmed from the stop of a 2011 Ford Focus clocked...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Missing Nebraska man located

HARTINGTON, Neb. (KELO) — Law enforcement in northeast Nebraska says a missing man is safe. The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office updated it’s post about the missing man on Wednesday morning to say the man has been located.
CEDAR COUNTY, NE
amazingmadison.com

Two men involved in pursuit and shooting indicted on Moody County charges

The two men arrested in connection with a high speed pursuit and officer-involved shooting that ended in Madison in July have now been indicted on charges in Moody County, similar to what they are facing in Lake County. 40-year-old James Lanpher, Jr. of Sioux Falls and 45-year-old Bonner Juel of Harrisburg were both indicted by a Moody County grand jury last week.
MOODY COUNTY, SD
KCRG.com

Body found in Missouri River identified as man who jumped from railroad bridge in September

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - According to the Sioux City Police Department, a body found in the Missouri River yesterday has been identified as 26-year-old Kyle Bottorff. The Dakota County Sheriff, Chris Kleinburg, told KTIV some city workers were working at the docks when the body was discovered around 2:30 in the afternoon. They contacted the Sioux City Police to inform them.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Shots-fired during Halloween gathering

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A report of shots fire brought a heavy police presence to a neighborhood in central Sioux Falls early Sunday. It happened just after 2:30 a.m. in the area of West Burnside Street and West Avenue. Police say multiple shots were fired during a Halloween...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Driver facing multiple charges after hit-and-run crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities say a hit-and-run driver’s preliminary breath test came back more than four times the legal limit. Shiloh Kalinay faces his fourth DUI and several other charges following a pair of hit-and-run crashes in southeast Sioux Falls. He’s accused of driving drunk, running...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

