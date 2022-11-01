A local committee that wants the federal government to decontaminate Gould Island so it can be safe for public recreation is eyeing the southernmost 17 acres for its proposal. The Gould Island Committee will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at Town Hall following an advisory session with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. David Sommers, chairman of the committee, said he will propose a plan that would reassign 17 of the 39 state-owned acres to be earmarked for recreation. The entire 39-acre section currently is operated as a wildlife reserve from April through August to allow migrating birds to breed. Although Gould is the smallest of three islands comprising Jamestown, following Conanicut and Dutch, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management owns the 39 southern acres. The northern 23 acres are owned and operated by the U.S. Navy. Under Sommers’ proposal, 22 of the 39 state-owned acres would remain a wildlife reserve.

JAMESTOWN, RI ・ 14 DAYS AGO