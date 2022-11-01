ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspected Pelosi attacker pleads not guilty to all state charges at San Francisco arraignment

By CNN Newsource
 3 days ago
Originally Published: 01 NOV 22 14:31 ET

Updated: 01 NOV 22 17:17 ET

By Veronica Miracle, Julia Jones and Zachary Cohen, CNN

(CNN) -- David DePape, the man accused of violently attacking Paul Pelosi last week, entered a not guilty plea Tuesday to all state charges during his initial appearance in court.

He also waived his right to a hearing within 10 days at his arraignment at a San Francisco court room. Judge Diane Northway set a hearing for November 4 in San Francisco Superior Court to set a date for the preliminary hearing and bail setting.

No cameras were allowed in court for Tuesday's arraignment.

DePape, 42, has been charged with a litany of crimes, including assault, attempted murder and attempted kidnapping, following last week's break-in at the couple's San Francisco home, the US attorney's office and San Francisco district attorney announced on Monday. He was charged with one count of "attempted kidnapping of a US official," according to the US attorney's office for the Northern District of California. That charge relates to Nancy Pelosi, who DePape told police he planned to "hold hostage," according to an FBI affidavit also unsealed on Monday.

The attempted kidnapping charge carries a maximum of 20 years in prison. He has not yet entered a plea in federal court.

Earlier, DePape has been released from Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and moved to the county jail, according to Kelvin Wu, a spokesman for the San Francisco Sheriff's Office.

CNN has reported that DePape allegedly shouted "Where's Nancy?" after breaking into their home.

DePape also was charged with one count of assault of an immediate family member of a US official with the intent to retaliate against the official. That charge relates to a crime allegedly committed against Paul Pelosi and carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

The federal charges against DePape are in addition to state charges, which the San Francisco district attorney said later Monday include "attempted murder, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, false imprisonment of an elder, as well as threats to a public official and their family."

This story has been updated with additional developments.

