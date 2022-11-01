It’s been called a confusing array of names, but the Montpelier City Council has settled on “Country Club Road” for the development of the 130-acre parcel just off Route 2, on the east side of the city. Development of housing — affordable housing in particular — and recreational facilities continue to be at the top of the list of options being proposed for the future of the former golf course.

MONTPELIER, VT ・ 3 DAYS AGO