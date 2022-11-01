Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
mynbc5.com
Funding is headed to many in need projects throughout Vermont
On Thursday, Gov. Phil Scott announced just over $2 million in awards for seven projects that are a part of the Brownfields Economic Revitalization Alliance. The goal of the program is to turn hazardous areas due to ground contamination into revitalized businesses, housing, and mixed-use developments. "We want to get...
mynbc5.com
Forest Service opens online application for Christmas tree permits
The Christmas season is just around the corner, and the U.S. Forest Service is now allowing Vermonters to purchase permits to cut down their own tree from the Green Mountain National Forest. The permits cost $5 each and can be purchased online or in person at the GMNF offices in...
mynbc5.com
9th annual Trotting of the Turkeys event to be held in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A parade of frozen turkeys will make its way down Church Street in Burlington this weekend as part of an annual holiday fundraiser. The 9th annual Trotting of the Turkeys is scheduled to take place on Saturday, with the goal of helping food insecure Vermonters to celebrate the holiday season with a special meal.
mynbc5.com
Small Business Administration shines light on resources for vets looking to start businesses
RANDOLPH, Vt. — In recognition of "Veteran's Small Business Week" and Veteran's Day later this month, the Small Business Administration and Veteran Business Outreach Branches of Vermont are letting service members know the opportunities that are available to them. “The reason it’s important to provide these services for veteran,...
mynbc5.com
SUNY Plattsburgh education students landing jobs before graduating
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — From being a student to teaching students. SUNY Plattsburgh's education program is already seeing some of its students living out what they've been studying. "All of our education programs are amazing because our students are out in the field at an early stage," said Cindy McCarty,...
mynbc5.com
Special vote could expand broadband access to residents in Chittenden County
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, Vt. — A special election ballot item could widen broadband internet access for Vermonters across the state. Other areas of Vermont have already begun tackling the problem but Chittenden County could be next in line to connect. "In Williston there are approximately 140 home addresses that don't...
mynbc5.com
Burlington 'pods' on Elmwood Ave. push back opening date again
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington's new housing pods on Elmwood Avenue were first expected to open in July 2022, then delayed to a hopeful start date of November first. Now, as that deadline has passed, the opening has been pushed back again. "We feel pretty confident we're going to get...
WCAX
HUD officials tour Burlington pod community ahead of Dec. opening
Vt. cannabis marketplace spurring ancillary business growth. Vermont’s new cannabis retail market has been operating for one month and regulators have so far approved more than a dozen retail licenses. Campaign Countdown: Can GOP dent Dem’s Statehouse supermajority?. Updated: 6 hours ago. Election Day is just a week...
Addison Independent
The Lewis & Parini wedding: A match made in Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY — When Phoebe Lewis and Leo Parini crossed paths at the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival in 2015, neither of them knew they would be married in the same New England town seven summers later. Lewis was working the MNFF as an associate producer and Parini was a junior...
montpelierbridge.org
Country Club Road Planning Under Way
It’s been called a confusing array of names, but the Montpelier City Council has settled on “Country Club Road” for the development of the 130-acre parcel just off Route 2, on the east side of the city. Development of housing — affordable housing in particular — and recreational facilities continue to be at the top of the list of options being proposed for the future of the former golf course.
mynbc5.com
New England teacher selected for Teachers in Space Human Flight Program
A middle school teacher at St. John's Catholic School in Brunswick was one of five teachers to be selected for a Human Flight Program. The Teachers in Space Human Flight Program will take the teachers on a microgravity flight. The teachers will then be able to collect and compare heart rate data, ECG, blood oxygen and other vital signs.
mynbc5.com
Burlington selects new director of racial equity, inclusion and belonging
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger announced the appointment of Kimberly Carson as the city’s new director of racial equity, inclusion and belonging on Wednesday following a nationwide search to fill the role. "I'm at a point of my career where I can really choose where I...
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh massage parlor reopens after devastating fire
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — StoneWorks Massage & Skincare is back open for business 21 days after a fire burned down its previous building. The Plattsburgh business was in the process of moving to a new site on Tom Miller Road before the fire. Since then, owners tell us the community has been helping them get back on their feet, making donations and moving furniture.
WCAX
Day in the life: Vermont’s substitute teachers
Vermont is receiving $25.4M to help heat up an energy assistance program. A Vermont food shelf is working to ensure no one goes hungry during the holidays. New Director of Racial Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging to be announced in Burlington. Updated: 5 hours ago. Mayor Miro Weinberger is scheduled to...
mynbc5.com
Looking back 95 years later at the deadly Vermont flood of 1927
It's one of Vermont's most devastating natural disasters in state history. The 1927 flood killed dozens of people, livestock and ruined critical infrastructure in the state. The flood began on Nov. 2, 1927, around 10 pm. Nov. 3 was the worst of it, when it rained more than 7 inches...
countryfolks.com
‘Fantastic Farmer’ Award headlines efforts to support VT farmers
On a hillside in Chittenden, VT, a 104-year-old family farm surrounded by a forest of maples has earned the second annual “Fantastic Farmer” title and an award of $5,000 from the A. Pizzagalli Family Farm Fund at the VT Community Foundation. Jenna Baird of Baird Farm Maple was...
mynbc5.com
Burlington school district hopes to reach as many voters before Election Day
BURLINGTON, Vt. — In a final push before Election Day, the Burlington School District hopes to connect with voters answering questions about the upcoming bond vote over a cup of coffee. Through an event, they call "Coffee with Tom". "What I like about these events is it gets you...
montpelierbridge.org
A Perfect Storm: Homelessness in Central Vermont
Homeless shelters across the nation are reporting a surge in people seeking help, and central Vermont is no exception, according to Rick DeAngelis, co-executive director of the Good Samaritan Haven, who gave a talk to about 60 at the Montpelier Senior Activity Center last week. During his presentation, “A Perfect...
mynbc5.com
Vermont receives $25.4 million in funding for LIHEAP home heating program
Vermont is set to receive $25.4 million in federal funding to help families pay for home heating costs through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. The funding will also help low-income Vermonters to help with unpaid utility bills and make heating and cooling repairs to their homes. The money...
All Six New England States Made This Top 10 List
Every state has its pros and cons, so did every New England state land in the top 10 of a pro or con list?. Granted, many pros and cons lists are relative depending on the topic. Yes, traffic in the Boston area can severely suck. However, for many, it's worth the price of living there for the water, beaches, restaurants, sports teams, accessible city, proximity to other New England states, or it's simply where you grew up. You get the idea.
