ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colchester, VT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynbc5.com

Funding is headed to many in need projects throughout Vermont

On Thursday, Gov. Phil Scott announced just over $2 million in awards for seven projects that are a part of the Brownfields Economic Revitalization Alliance. The goal of the program is to turn hazardous areas due to ground contamination into revitalized businesses, housing, and mixed-use developments. "We want to get...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Forest Service opens online application for Christmas tree permits

The Christmas season is just around the corner, and the U.S. Forest Service is now allowing Vermonters to purchase permits to cut down their own tree from the Green Mountain National Forest. The permits cost $5 each and can be purchased online or in person at the GMNF offices in...
ROCHESTER, VT
mynbc5.com

9th annual Trotting of the Turkeys event to be held in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A parade of frozen turkeys will make its way down Church Street in Burlington this weekend as part of an annual holiday fundraiser. The 9th annual Trotting of the Turkeys is scheduled to take place on Saturday, with the goal of helping food insecure Vermonters to celebrate the holiday season with a special meal.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

SUNY Plattsburgh education students landing jobs before graduating

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — From being a student to teaching students. SUNY Plattsburgh's education program is already seeing some of its students living out what they've been studying. "All of our education programs are amazing because our students are out in the field at an early stage," said Cindy McCarty,...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Burlington 'pods' on Elmwood Ave. push back opening date again

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington's new housing pods on Elmwood Avenue were first expected to open in July 2022, then delayed to a hopeful start date of November first. Now, as that deadline has passed, the opening has been pushed back again. "We feel pretty confident we're going to get...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

HUD officials tour Burlington pod community ahead of Dec. opening

Vt. cannabis marketplace spurring ancillary business growth. Vermont’s new cannabis retail market has been operating for one month and regulators have so far approved more than a dozen retail licenses. Campaign Countdown: Can GOP dent Dem’s Statehouse supermajority?. Updated: 6 hours ago. Election Day is just a week...
BURLINGTON, VT
Addison Independent

The Lewis & Parini wedding: A match made in Middlebury

MIDDLEBURY — When Phoebe Lewis and Leo Parini crossed paths at the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival in 2015, neither of them knew they would be married in the same New England town seven summers later. Lewis was working the MNFF as an associate producer and Parini was a junior...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
montpelierbridge.org

Country Club Road Planning Under Way

It’s been called a confusing array of names, but the Montpelier City Council has settled on “Country Club Road” for the development of the 130-acre parcel just off Route 2, on the east side of the city. Development of housing — affordable housing in particular — and recreational facilities continue to be at the top of the list of options being proposed for the future of the former golf course.
MONTPELIER, VT
mynbc5.com

New England teacher selected for Teachers in Space Human Flight Program

A middle school teacher at St. John's Catholic School in Brunswick was one of five teachers to be selected for a Human Flight Program. The Teachers in Space Human Flight Program will take the teachers on a microgravity flight. The teachers will then be able to collect and compare heart rate data, ECG, blood oxygen and other vital signs.
BRUNSWICK, NY
mynbc5.com

Plattsburgh massage parlor reopens after devastating fire

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — StoneWorks Massage & Skincare is back open for business 21 days after a fire burned down its previous building. The Plattsburgh business was in the process of moving to a new site on Tom Miller Road before the fire. Since then, owners tell us the community has been helping them get back on their feet, making donations and moving furniture.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Day in the life: Vermont’s substitute teachers

Vermont is receiving $25.4M to help heat up an energy assistance program. A Vermont food shelf is working to ensure no one goes hungry during the holidays. New Director of Racial Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging to be announced in Burlington. Updated: 5 hours ago. Mayor Miro Weinberger is scheduled to...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Looking back 95 years later at the deadly Vermont flood of 1927

It's one of Vermont's most devastating natural disasters in state history. The 1927 flood killed dozens of people, livestock and ruined critical infrastructure in the state. The flood began on Nov. 2, 1927, around 10 pm. Nov. 3 was the worst of it, when it rained more than 7 inches...
VERMONT STATE
montpelierbridge.org

A Perfect Storm: Homelessness in Central Vermont

Homeless shelters across the nation are reporting a surge in people seeking help, and central Vermont is no exception, according to Rick DeAngelis, co-executive director of the Good Samaritan Haven, who gave a talk to about 60 at the Montpelier Senior Activity Center last week. During his presentation, “A Perfect...
MONTPELIER, VT
95.9 WCYY

All Six New England States Made This Top 10 List

Every state has its pros and cons, so did every New England state land in the top 10 of a pro or con list?. Granted, many pros and cons lists are relative depending on the topic. Yes, traffic in the Boston area can severely suck. However, for many, it's worth the price of living there for the water, beaches, restaurants, sports teams, accessible city, proximity to other New England states, or it's simply where you grew up. You get the idea.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy