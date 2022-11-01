ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
KUTV

Economy concerns could help GOP win more Latino votes

(TND) — Latino voters helped Democrats win the White House and make inroads in red states in 2020. But polling shows that Democratic support from Latinos has weakened this election. Economic stress appears to be the main driver of the slipping support. The economy, and specifically the rising cost...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Iran Revolutionary Guard launches satellite-carrying rocket

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran's powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard on Saturday launched a new satellite-carrying rocket, state TV reported, seeking to demonstrate the force's space prowess even as anti-government protests rage across the country. State TV said the Guard successfully launched the solid-fueled rocket —...
KUTV

McMullin, Lee make final arguments to voters ahead of Election Day

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In the final weekend before Election Day, candidates in Utah's heated race for U.S. Senate are making their final arguments to voters. Recent polls have shown the momentum in favor of Sen. Mike Lee as he seeks a third term. But supporters of challenger Evan McMullin say it's a close race that will be decided on Election Day.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy