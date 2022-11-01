SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In the final weekend before Election Day, candidates in Utah's heated race for U.S. Senate are making their final arguments to voters. Recent polls have shown the momentum in favor of Sen. Mike Lee as he seeks a third term. But supporters of challenger Evan McMullin say it's a close race that will be decided on Election Day.

