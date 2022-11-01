Read full article on original website
Twitter employee says he was fired 'while sleeping' as Elon Musk halves company workforce
Twitter employees spoke out on social media, some saying they had been fired as new owner Elon Musk moved forward with company-wide layoffs.
As DeSantis sails towards reelection, Florida newspapers endorse Crist in hopes of ousting 'bully' governor
Despite having a solid favorability among Florida voters, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has not earned support from the Sunshine State's biggest newspapers.
Miami Herald
Assailant encouraged GOP canvasser to ‘do your job’ — raising questions about Rubio’s account
The man accused of a politically motivated attack on a Republican Party canvasser in Hialeah last month actually encouraged the canvasser to keep handing out fliers just moments before the fight started, according to cellphone videos obtained by the Miami Herald — raising more questions about whether the canvasser was attacked for being a Republican, as both he and Sen. Marco Rubio have repeatedly stated.
Influencers debate leaving Twitter, but where would they go?
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pariss Chandler built a community for Black tech workers on Twitter that eventually became the foundation for her own recruitment company. Now she’s afraid it could all fall apart if Twitter becomes a haven for racist and toxic speech under the control of Elon Musk, a serial provocateur who has indicated he could loosen content rules. With Twitter driving most of her business, Chandler sees no good alternative as she watches the uncertainty play out. “Before Elon took over, I felt like the team was working to make Twitter a safer platform, and now they are kind of not there. I don’t know what’s going on internally. I have lost hope in that,” said Chandler, 31, founder of Black Tech Pipeline, a jobs board and recruitment website. “I’m both sad and terrified for Twitter, both for the employees and also the users.”
