Read full article on original website
Donna Johnson
3d ago
holy crap! if my 16 yr old ever did something like this he better start running from me & not the cops! SMH
Reply(1)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ourquadcities.com
1 injured in Friday evening shooting
One person suffered non-life threatening injuries Friday evening, Davenport Police told Local 4 News. Shortly after 5 p.m. Friday, police were called to the 1900 block of Clark Street near Wilson Elementary School for a report of gunfire. Officers found one casing at the scene. A victim with non-life-threatening injuries...
ourquadcities.com
Deputy alleges suspect punched him, tried to grab gun, taser
After officials allege he punched a deputy and tried to take his gun, a 51-year-old Bettendorf man is behind bars. Matthew Peters faces felony charges of assault on persons in certain occupations – use/display of weapon, and disarming a peace officer, along with an aggravated misdemeanor charge of assault on persons in certain occupations – bodily injury, and a serious misdemeanor of interference with official acts – bodily injury, court records say.
ourquadcities.com
Suspect left Home Depot with cart of tools she didn’t purchase, police allege
A 40-year-old Rock Island woman faces a felony charge after police allege, she walked out of The Home Depot, Bettendorf, with a shopping cart of tools she didn’t purchase. Brianna Sand faces a charge of second-degree theft, court records say. According to arrest affidavits, police allege Sand loaded a...
13-year-old arrested after robbery, carjacking in bi-state incident
Davenport Police have arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection with a Monday night robbery/carjacking.
KWQC
13-year-old boy charged with stealing car in Davenport, crashing it in Rock Island
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 13-year-old is charged with robbery and theft after police say he stole a car in Davenport and crashed it in Rock Island. A 13-year-old boy is charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree theft in Davenport, according to a media release. He is also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing and no driver’s license in Rock Island.
"For them, it's a game" | Rock Island police chief frustrated by deadly stolen car hit-and-run crash
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island Police are still searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that happened near the Centennial Bridge. Police said on Nov. 1 at 3:56 PM, the suspect was driving a stolen red Hyundai Azera on Route 92 just near the bridge's off-ramp before crashing into a silver Chevrolet Aveo.
KWQC
Coroner identifies man killed in Rock Island hit-and -run
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Davenport man killed in a hit-and-run crash in Rock Island Tuesday has been identified by the Rock Island County coroner as 52-year-old Abbott Lee Perry. According to Coroner Brian Gustafson, an autopsy was performed Wednesday, prelim investigation showed he died from traumatic blunt force...
KCJJ
Johnson County Sheriff’s Office investigating drive-by shooting in Tiffin
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting in Tiffin. According to a sheriff’s office news release, at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Monday, October 24th, deputies responded to a report of multiple gunshots being fired in the area of Highway 6 and the Park Road roundabout in Tiffin. The victim’s vehicle was shot at multiple times by occupants of another vehicle while traveling through the roundabout. No victims were injured during this incident.
ourquadcities.com
1 killed in two-car crash Thursday
A woman was killed Thursday in a Knox County crash involving two vehicles, according to a news release from Illinois State Police.y. The crash happened at 7:10 p.m. Thursday on U. S. Route 34 westbound near Seminary Street in Galesburg, the release says. Roly V. Molenga, 22, of Galesburg, was...
ourquadcities.com
One hospitalized after downtown crash Thursday night
One person was transported to a hospital Thursday night after a crash left a pickup truck on its top in the heart of downtown Davenport. The crash happened at 8:40 p.m. at the intersection of 3rd and Brady streets. Police told our Local 4 News crew the injured person suffered non-life threatening injuries.
KCJJ
Second CR man faces felony charges after fight outside H Bar leaves woman unconscious
A second Cedar Rapids man faces a felony charge after he and an associate were allegedly involved in a fight that left one woman unconscious outside an Iowa City nightclub. 20-year-old Kendel Thompson of 17th Street NE was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 11:45 Tuesday morning. Iowa City Police say Thompson and 19-year-old Antonio Scotton of North Towne Court Northeast were involved in a fight that started inside H Bar on South Van Buren Street just before 1:45am on October 23rd. Several participants were removed from the premises, but the fight continued into the street. Police say Thompson and Scotton were involved in kicking, shoving, pushing and stomping other people during the incident.
aledotimesrecord.com
Burglaries report: $2K of tools, bikes stolen from garage on North Broad Street, Galesburg
GALESBURG — At 4:51 p.m. Friday, over $2,000 in items were reported stolen from a garage in the 1000 block of North Broad Street. The victim advised four bicycles, a sewer auger, a Dewalt drill, and a nail gun, had been stolen from his unlocked garage. Speaking with a neighbor, it seemed that the thefts occurred around 3:20 a.m. due to the neighbors garage alarm going off at that time with two individuals on bicycles being seen. The total value of the stolen items is $2,480.
ourquadcities.com
3rd sentenced in Brady St. Stadium slaying
Just before he was sentenced to serve up to 35 years in prison, the third man convicted in the death of a teen killed five years ago at Brady Street Stadium, Davenport, apologized to members of the teen’s family. On Thursday in Scott County Court, 25-year-old Darryl Merritt, of...
KWQC
Deputies identify Maquoketa man killed after shooting in Jackson County
JACKSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Maquoketa man is dead after a shooting in Jackson County, according to deputies. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Maquoketa Police Department responded around 5:35 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a man being shot in rural Jackson County near Fulton, according to a media release.
Chicago man wanted for questioning after GPD responds to motorist dispute involving a firearm
Galesburg Police are investigating an incident stemming from Saturday where a dispatch received reports of a dispute between two motorists where one of the motorists displayed a firearm. The incident occurred near Walmart on Knox Square Drive where the driver of a blue Honda sedan reportedly displayed a gun to another driver. The sedan is registered to a Galesburg female on Iowa Avenue. Officers responded to Iowa Avenue where police saw the sedan being driven by a black male subject. The subject refused to stop for police and a high-speed pursuit ensued before it was terminated for public safety. The sedan reached speeds of nearly 70 miles per hour in a 30 miles per hour zone while running numerous stop signs in the process. Neighbors on Iowa Avenue were able to identify the suspect to police, and police have had previous dealings with the mother of the suspect’s child. The suspect, a 34-year-old male with a listed address of Chicago is wanted for questioning.
KWQC
Lawyer for woman charged in fatal crash files motion to dismiss 1 charge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An attorney for a woman charged in connection with a crash that killed 49-year-old Cecilia Nache in 2021 filed a motion to dismiss a charge of unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Larry Vandersnick, the attorney for 36-year-old Brittany Griswold, also filed a motion to...
1 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Knox County Thursday evening
KNOX COUNTY, Illinois — A Galesburg woman is dead after her vehicle left the roadway of U.S. Route and struck another vehicle head-on near Seminary Street in Knox County, according to Illinois State Police. Roly V. Molenga, 22, and her passenger Donnell Mathews, 25, also of Galesburg, were traveling...
KWQC
One dead following Rock Island car crash
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - One man is dead following a car crash Tuesday afternoon in Rock Island. The Rock Island Police Department responded to a car crash at the intersection of Route 92 and the off-ramp of the Stanley Talbot Memorial Bridge. A 52 year-old male driver of a...
KCJJ
Hills man accused of defrauding employer of over $200,000
A Hills man has been arrested after it was alleged that he defrauded his employer of over $200,000. According to the arrest report, 37-year-old Travis Hotz worked for Balfour Beatty Communities, who manages Aspire at West Campus housing primarily for University of Iowa graduate students and faculty. From January 2020 to March of this year, he allegedly fraudulently obtained nearly $219,000 in finances and property from his employer using a variety of methods and schemes.
ourquadcities.com
Police allege suspect used 4 credit cards in 3 minutes for fraudulent purchases
A 47-year-old Bettendorf man faces two felony charges after police allege he used four credit cards that weren’t his within three minutes for thousands of dollars of Walmart items. Michael Buckley faces a charge of unauthorized use of a credit card and another of identification theft, court records say.
WQAD
Davenport, IA
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Quad Cities local newshttps://www.wqad.com/
Comments / 7