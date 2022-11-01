Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
greenwichsentinel.com
The Best Sushi in Greenwich Isn’t Where You Think
Tsuki combines high quality ingredients at the peak of freshness with explosive flavors, creating a restaurant that’s not only a meal but an. experience. Earlier this month, I had the wonderful opportunity to try some of their most popular dishes. I walked into Tsuki pretty much knowing what to expect, or so I thought. If there’s one thing Greenwich maybe has too many of, it’s sushi places. We just cannot get enough sushi in this town for some reason, and everyone has their opinions. Well, Greenwich, here’s your new favorite sushi restaurant.
7 of the Best Thanksgiving Caterers in Greater Danbury
Do you really want to spend all day in the kitchen creating that Thanksgiving feast? Do you want to be held hostage in the kitchen while your family is having a good old time pregaming in the living room while you're making that green bean casserole that nobody's going to eat? Of course not!
birchrestaurant.com
11 Best Restaurants in White Plains, NY
White Plains, New York is a city in the southernmost part of Westchester County. Originally part of the Dutch settlement that took place in Manhattan in the 1700s, the area has quickly become a travel hub for outsiders who are curious about New York. The Farmer’s Market is open all...
ctbites.com
Bernard’s in Ridgefield Has Sold: New Year’s Eve Celebration Passes Torch
After 22 years of wowing Tri-State area restaurant goers, Bernard and Sarah Bouissou are closing the doors of the beloved Bernard’s to undertake their next culinary endeavor. Since opening in March of 2000, the elegant French restaurant and wine bar quickly won the heart of Ridgefield, CT, stood the test of time, and became a truly iconic dining scene. Their legacy will continue in the Ridgefield area through the esteemed Sarah Bouissou Catering and a new prepared food storefront that brings Bernard’s fabulous food to your family’s table.
Long Island deli will stay open thanks to help from landlord
PLAINVIEW, N.Y. -- The owners of a Jewish deli on Long Island that had planned to close for good after 56 years say they're staying open.The last day of business at Regal Kosher Delicatessen in Plainview was set for this Sunday.READ MORE: Long Island diners shuttering as labor shortage, inflation puts restaurants in a tight spotThe Weiss family says they've been struggling to make ends meet with rising rent, high meat costs and a labor shortage.After CBS2's story aired in October, however, the owners say the landlord offered to help with rent.One of the deli employees also offered to buy the place and keep it running.
This Iconic French Pastry House Is Bringing A Taste Of Paris To NYC
New York City and France are no strangers–an area in Nolita/SoHo has a rich history of French culture and immigrant communities and has therefore become NYC’s very own “Little Paris” neighborhood. And now us New Yorkers are getting even more of a taste of the Parisian lifestyle. Iconic French tearoom and pastry house Angelina Paris is popping up at French restaurant L’Avenue at Saks, and if you take any of our suggestions let it be this one–their pastries and hot chocolate are an absolute must-try. The Midtown restaurant will serve what can safely be considered the most famous hot chocolate in all of Europe alongside the cult-favorite patisserie’s Mont Blanc dessert, a dessert made of sweetened chestnut purée in the form of vermicelli and topped with whipped cream. In addition to the grab-and-go bakery, the pop-up’s counter space will also include a retail shop offering Angelina’s famous hot chocolate in bottle or powder form, as well as Cocoa and Gianduja spread creams, mixed teas, caramels, jams, chocolate boxes, and more, making it possible for visitors to bring Angelina’s fine dining experience to their own home.
darienite.com
Latest Health Reports for Darien Food-Serving Establishments
Here’s how Darien restaurants and other food-serving places fared in the latest inspection reports, released Thursday by the Darien Health Department. The department on Thursday released six reports of inspection visits from Oct. 26 to Nov. 2. All six received an “A” rating. Keep in mind that...
Cheap 'JFK Airport' Hack to Get to Midtown Manhattan Is a Game-Changer
Most people aren't aware of this!
westchestermagazine.com
7 Places to Get the Most Delicious Ramen in Westchester
As the weather gets colder, here’s where to grab a warm bowl of ramen full of your favorite toppings in Westchester County. Who doesn’t love a warm and cozy bowl of ramen? Just in time for the arrival of cooler temperatures, Westchester restaurants heat up the dining scene with steamy bowls of slurpable, twirlable noodles topped with all the fixings. Here’s where to go the next time you’re craving an order of the good stuff.
New Dutchess County Mexican Restaurant Getting Rave Reviews
When a new restaurant opens, it may take a while before you start hearing the buzz about it. Maybe a few friends go, and they let you know what they think. Well, there is a new restaurant that has opened in Dutchess County, and it hasn’t taken long at all for the word to spread. And that’s because from what I’m hearing, this place is great.
Mahopac Restaurant To Appear On 'Man V. Food'
A Hudson Valley restaurant is set to be featured on the Cooking Channel's 'Man v. Food,' where host Casey Webb will try popular menu items. The show, featuring Putnam County's Countryside Kitchen in Mahopac at 493 Route 6, will air on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 9 p.m., according to the Cooking Channel.
Exclusive Photos, Videos of Horror Movie ‘Candlewood’ Filmed in Western Connecticut
In August 2022 a horror movie began filming in western Connecticut called "Candlewood." Now filming has wrapped and we have a chance to recap all that we've learned and seen. Below you'll see pictures from the set of the movie. We talked to the filmmakers again on Tuesday (11/1/22) and...
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling Fakes
I spot a fake...or four!(@linnys_plainview/Instagram) Shoppers and long-time customers of a boutique in Long Island are furious after discovering the trust they gave Lindsey Castelli, 31 of Smithtown, was betrayed. Castelli was selling the customers of Linny’s Boutique in Plainview, New York fake versions of luxury items.
Hundreds flock to new Barnes & Noble bookstore on opening day in Riverhead
The line outside the new Barnes & Noble in Riverhead snaked around the building and looped back through the parking lot this morning as hundreds of people waited for the doors of the bookstore open for the first time. The grand opening event featured a meet-and-greet book signing with bestselling author Nelson DeMille.
16-year-old Westport teen starts business creating LED clouds
Aiden Schachter will be exhibiting his creations at Craft Westport this weekend at Staples High School.
IKEA Closes Location In New York
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Tarrytown set to host cannabis convention
Hundreds of growers, legacy operators and business owners are getting ready for a first-of-its-kind conference at the Westchester Marriot.
architecturaldigest.com
Inside a 20,000-Square-Foot Greenwich Estate That Blends California Cool With East Coast Tradition
At first, the Brentwood, California–based couple, who were in the process of relocating to Greenwich, Connecticut, requested “bright and white” for their new East Coast home. But their interior designer, Mike Moser, who works bicoastally, set them straight: “It’s a traditional Greenwich house,” he explains. “You can’t leave it white or it’ll feel unfinished. It requires more layers.”
The Longest Running Record Show in CT Returns to Danbury This Weekend
Music collectors will unite in Danbury, CT this weekend. Music fans love collecting vinyl. We all had records growing up, and the popularity of vinyl started to decline with the invention of cassettes, compact discs, and eventually the internet making music downloads available. But there has been a niche resurgence for vinyl in the rock music community in recent years.
News 12
Powerball ticket worth $50K sold on Long Island
Multiple third-prize Powerball tickets from last night's drawing were sold in New York, including one on Long Island. A third-prize ticket was sold at Bayville Pharmacy on Bayville Avenue in Bayville. The tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for Nov. 2 were 2-11-22-35-60 and the Powerball...
Comments / 0