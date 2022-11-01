Read full article on original website
USDA expands rural initiative to more Wisconsin counties
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The United States Department of Agriculture has announced an expansion of the Rural Partners Network to 12 Wisconsin counties. The program provides access to job creation, infrastructure and support for economic stability, according to the USDA. Secretary Tom Vilsack and Ambassador Susan Rice traveled to...
Candidates for governor campaign on opposite sides of the state
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With just days before the votes are counted on Nov. 8, candidates are making their closing arguments with voters. In the race for governor, Republican challenger Tim Michels was in Northeast Wisconsin on Friday while Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers focused on the western side of the state.
Green Bay City Clerk reaches resolution with poll watchers in lawsuit
54th Assembly District race could shape balance of power in Madison
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin governor and U.S. Senate races are getting the most attention ahead of election day, but some other races in our area could have a significant impact on the political control of the state for the next several years. In the race for the 54th...
INTERVIEW: Political analysis of Wisconsin poll
Lawsuit asks Wisconsin election officials to sequester military ballots
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The conservative Thomas More Society, on behalf of veterans and Waukesha County voters, filed a lawsuit Friday asking a court to order Wisconsin elections officials to sequester all military absentee and mail-in ballots. The lawsuit asks the Waukesha County Circuit Court for a temporary injunction requiring...
Johnson, Barnes blitz the state before election
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The midterm election is just days away. In the tight race for Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate seat, both incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes are blitzing the state, making their final pitches to voters. This is a very expensive...
Donald Driver shares ownership of Cousins Subs stores in Northeast Wisconsin
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin-based Cousins Subs is partnering with former Green Bay Packers player Donald Driver to share ownership of six sandwich shops in Northeast Wisconsin. Cousins Subs, which is family-owned, expressed its excitement over the collaboration, citing Driver’s sincerity and drive to help others as a big reason...
Gubernatorial candidates make campaign stops in Northeast Wisconsin
FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - Both gubernatorial candidates were in Northeast Wisconsin on Wednesday, as Marquette University Law School polls on the election were being released. Tony Evers rallied supporters in Kewaunee, while Tim Michels made an appearance in Oshkosh. Two candidates, two cities, two rallies -- both in locally-owned...
Evers, Michels campaign around Northeast Wisconsin
IN-DEPTH: The Wisconsin attorney general’s race
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - In the race for Wisconsin attorney general, incumbent Josh Kaul, a Democrat, is facing a challenge from Eric Toney, a Republican. Despite having opposing views on a number of issues, they share some common ground -- literally. The one common denominator? Fond du Lac....
One-on-one with Mandela Barnes
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is a Democrat running for Ron Johnson’s U.S. Senate seat. Barnes previously served in the state Assembly, representing a portion of Milwaukee County from 2013 to 2017. Now, he says, he’s ready to represent Wisconsin in Washington. Just...
MARQUETTE POLL: Wisconsin’s major races very tight heading into election day
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s major races are dead heats heading into the Nov. 8 general election. A Marquette Law School poll released Wednesday shows neck-and-neck races for Wisconsin governor and U.S. Senate. In the Senate race, 50 percent of likely voters support Republican incumbent Ron Johnson to 48...
Remembering Lily Peters's birthday by collecting gifts for less-fortunate children
RECORD WARMTH FOR NORTHEAST WISCONSIN
We’ll be mild overnight with partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Skies will turn mostly sunny by the afternoon and a quick warm-up is expected. Inland highs will be in the lower-half of the 70s once again. These highs are 20-25 degrees warmer than normal for early November. Meanwhile, folks along the lakeshore will stay in the middle 60s. Southwest winds could gust to 30 mph.
