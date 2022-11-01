ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

greenwichsentinel.com

Fahey named Commended Student

Thomas Joseph “TJ” Fahey of Greenwich has been named a Commended Student in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. Fahey, the son of Scott and Susan Fahey of Greenwich, is a senior at The Frederick Gunn School in Washington, Connecticut. He will receive a Letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC®), which conducts the program.
GREENWICH, CT
New Haven Independent

Treasurer Hopefuls Split On ESG

Erick Russell promises to put Connecticut’s investments to double use: building returns for retirees and ​“helping families in this state.”. Harry Arora promises to do the first in order to give the legislature more dollars to do the second. That’s one way to view a core philosophical...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Yale Daily News

Paul Bass ’82, a giant in local life, steps down as New Haven Independent editor

After 17 years, Paul Bass ’82 will step down from his role as editor of the New Haven Independent and return to full-time reporting. A lifelong reporter, Bass launched the Independent in 2005 after stints at various area papers. The paper’s online-only format and Bass’ strong community ties gave his scrappy newsroom a competitive edge against legacy papers in decline. Produced with a small budget and tight team of reporters, the Independent’s production of daily stories and deep-dive investigations have received national recognition from media experts and organizations as a uniquely successful and hyperlocal form of journalism.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Blue fences and yellow tape: a look into ongoing campus construction and renovation

Yale has a slate of major facilities projects in the works around campus. Last week, University Provost Scott Strobel released Yale’s annual facilities report, detailing 11 ongoing major projects. This new infrastructure, the provost said, will be critical for advancing the University’s academic priorities into the future. The flurry of construction and renovation projects has shuffled students and faculty around research spaces, offices, residences and classrooms at a rapid rate.
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Obscenities Over Political Signs

2022-11-01@5:44pm–#Fairfield CT– Police dispatched to the 600 block of Jennings Road because someone keeps coming by shouting obscenities at him because of the political signs in his yard. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Yale Daily News

Two Yale Professors Elected to National Academy of Medicine

Saad Omer and Peter Glazer GRD ’87 MED ’87 have been elected to the National Academy of Medicine, joining 100 of the world’s leading scholars in the fields of healthcare and medicine. Throughout his career, Omer led studies investigating maternal immunization and vaccine refusal around the world....
NEW HAVEN, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

News Briefs: November 4

The Town Clerk’s office will be open this Saturday, November 5th for absentee ballot voting. Special hours for this Saturday are 8AM to 12-Noon. The last day to come in person to apply for an absentee ballot and complete the ballot in the Town Clerk’s office is Monday, November 7th. All absentee ballots must be received into the Town Clerk’s office by 8pm on Election Day. There are three Official Ballot Drop Boxes in Greenwich. One is located in the parking area of Greenwich Town Hall, one in the Lobby of Town Hall and one in the Lobby of the Greenwich Police Station. For any questions or further information please contact the Town Clerk’s office. town.clerk@greenwichct.org or 203-622-7897.
GREENWICH, CT
WTNH

Actor, former New Haven mayor sit down with News 8

(WTNH) — A milestone is coming up for a valued member of the New Haven community. She’s celebrating 50 years of service to the Greater New Haven community in the Elm City, where you’ll find a rich history in education, the arts, and health and human services. News 8 sat down with former New Haven […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities

HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
HARTFORD, CT
105.5 The Wolf

The Longest Running Record Show in CT Returns to Danbury This Weekend

Music collectors will unite in Danbury, CT this weekend. Music fans love collecting vinyl. We all had records growing up, and the popularity of vinyl started to decline with the invention of cassettes, compact discs, and eventually the internet making music downloads available. But there has been a niche resurgence for vinyl in the rock music community in recent years.
DANBURY, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

Town Clerk Special Saturday Hours for Absentee Ballot Voting in General Election

Town Clerk, Jackie Budkins, announces that the Greenwich Town Clerk’s office will be open this Saturday, November 5, 2022 for absentee ballot voting. Special hours for this Saturday are 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. This offers an additional opportunity for residents to vote if they are not able to make it to the polls on Election Day.
ctexaminer.com

State Okays Fairfield Schools Timeline Toward Redistricting, Addressing Racial Balance

FAIRFIELD — The State Board of Education on Wednesday approved an agreement requiring Fairfield Public Schools to develop a redistricting plan that addresses a racial imbalance at McKinley Elementary School exceeding state guidelines. Under the agreement, the district administration must recommend a plan to the Fairfield Board of Education no later than June 2023.
FAIRFIELD, CT

Comments / 0

