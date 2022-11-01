The Town Clerk’s office will be open this Saturday, November 5th for absentee ballot voting. Special hours for this Saturday are 8AM to 12-Noon. The last day to come in person to apply for an absentee ballot and complete the ballot in the Town Clerk’s office is Monday, November 7th. All absentee ballots must be received into the Town Clerk’s office by 8pm on Election Day. There are three Official Ballot Drop Boxes in Greenwich. One is located in the parking area of Greenwich Town Hall, one in the Lobby of Town Hall and one in the Lobby of the Greenwich Police Station. For any questions or further information please contact the Town Clerk’s office. town.clerk@greenwichct.org or 203-622-7897.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO