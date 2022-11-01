Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ctexaminer.com
Will you Support the Democratic Party of ‘Yes’ or the Republican Party of ‘No’?
No matter your politics, just about everyone agrees we live in extraordinary times. Democrats have sounded the alarm, locally and nationally, calling on us to work together as a community and address everything from crumbling schools to a warming climate. But time and again, with their words and their votes,...
Controversy brewing at Westchester school district over assignment based on book addressing racism
The assignment is part of a larger divide between parents: the hiring of an employee for diversity, equity and inclusion.
Connecticut synagogues on high alert following online threat in New Jersey
Federal agents who apprehended that person say he did not have the means or motive to carry out the threat, but that he harbored anger toward Jewish people.
greenwichsentinel.com
Fahey named Commended Student
Thomas Joseph “TJ” Fahey of Greenwich has been named a Commended Student in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. Fahey, the son of Scott and Susan Fahey of Greenwich, is a senior at The Frederick Gunn School in Washington, Connecticut. He will receive a Letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC®), which conducts the program.
Treasurer Hopefuls Split On ESG
Erick Russell promises to put Connecticut’s investments to double use: building returns for retirees and “helping families in this state.”. Harry Arora promises to do the first in order to give the legislature more dollars to do the second. That’s one way to view a core philosophical...
National teacher’s union leader hitting the campaign trail in Connecticut
The head of the American Federation of Teachers, Randi Weingarten, is coming to Meriden this Sunday for a labor rally. The post National teacher’s union leader hitting the campaign trail in Connecticut appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Yale Daily News
Paul Bass ’82, a giant in local life, steps down as New Haven Independent editor
After 17 years, Paul Bass ’82 will step down from his role as editor of the New Haven Independent and return to full-time reporting. A lifelong reporter, Bass launched the Independent in 2005 after stints at various area papers. The paper’s online-only format and Bass’ strong community ties gave his scrappy newsroom a competitive edge against legacy papers in decline. Produced with a small budget and tight team of reporters, the Independent’s production of daily stories and deep-dive investigations have received national recognition from media experts and organizations as a uniquely successful and hyperlocal form of journalism.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Derby Alderman Details His Experience During The Attack On The U.S. Capitol
DERBY – Alderman Gino DiGiovanni, Jr. said Tuesday he did not enter the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021 with ill intent, but will answer to any criminal charges if filed. “If something comes of it, I’ll cross that bridge when I get there. And if...
Yale Daily News
Guilford Democrat Sean Scanlon runs for Connecticut state comptroller
In his bid for the state comptroller seat, State Rep. Sean Scanlon hopes to pull from his experience in the Connecticut House of Representatives and at the Tweed New Haven Airport to equitably manage state finances. In the upcoming election on November 8, Connecticut residents will vote for six state...
Yale Daily News
Blue fences and yellow tape: a look into ongoing campus construction and renovation
Yale has a slate of major facilities projects in the works around campus. Last week, University Provost Scott Strobel released Yale’s annual facilities report, detailing 11 ongoing major projects. This new infrastructure, the provost said, will be critical for advancing the University’s academic priorities into the future. The flurry of construction and renovation projects has shuffled students and faculty around research spaces, offices, residences and classrooms at a rapid rate.
ctexaminer.com
Leaders of Stamford Board Of Reps Ask to Meet Simmons Over Claims of Racism
The leaders of the Stamford Board of Representatives have sent a letter to Mayor Caroline Simmons asking her to meet with them to resolve a conflict they say stems from unfounded remarks by the mayor that opposition to an affordable housing project was racially charged. In a carefully worded letter,...
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Obscenities Over Political Signs
2022-11-01@5:44pm–#Fairfield CT– Police dispatched to the 600 block of Jennings Road because someone keeps coming by shouting obscenities at him because of the political signs in his yard. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting...
Yale Daily News
Two Yale Professors Elected to National Academy of Medicine
Saad Omer and Peter Glazer GRD ’87 MED ’87 have been elected to the National Academy of Medicine, joining 100 of the world’s leading scholars in the fields of healthcare and medicine. Throughout his career, Omer led studies investigating maternal immunization and vaccine refusal around the world....
greenwichsentinel.com
News Briefs: November 4
The Town Clerk’s office will be open this Saturday, November 5th for absentee ballot voting. Special hours for this Saturday are 8AM to 12-Noon. The last day to come in person to apply for an absentee ballot and complete the ballot in the Town Clerk’s office is Monday, November 7th. All absentee ballots must be received into the Town Clerk’s office by 8pm on Election Day. There are three Official Ballot Drop Boxes in Greenwich. One is located in the parking area of Greenwich Town Hall, one in the Lobby of Town Hall and one in the Lobby of the Greenwich Police Station. For any questions or further information please contact the Town Clerk’s office. town.clerk@greenwichct.org or 203-622-7897.
Actor, former New Haven mayor sit down with News 8
(WTNH) — A milestone is coming up for a valued member of the New Haven community. She’s celebrating 50 years of service to the Greater New Haven community in the Elm City, where you’ll find a rich history in education, the arts, and health and human services. News 8 sat down with former New Haven […]
DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities
HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
The Longest Running Record Show in CT Returns to Danbury This Weekend
Music collectors will unite in Danbury, CT this weekend. Music fans love collecting vinyl. We all had records growing up, and the popularity of vinyl started to decline with the invention of cassettes, compact discs, and eventually the internet making music downloads available. But there has been a niche resurgence for vinyl in the rock music community in recent years.
sheltonherald.com
Two Connecticut school districts among top 50 in the nation, according to a new Niche report
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut school districts were named among the 50 best in the U.S., according to Niche's newly released report titled "2023 Best School Districts in America." Westport School District was named the best school district in all of Connecticut,...
greenwichsentinel.com
Town Clerk Special Saturday Hours for Absentee Ballot Voting in General Election
Town Clerk, Jackie Budkins, announces that the Greenwich Town Clerk’s office will be open this Saturday, November 5, 2022 for absentee ballot voting. Special hours for this Saturday are 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. This offers an additional opportunity for residents to vote if they are not able to make it to the polls on Election Day.
ctexaminer.com
State Okays Fairfield Schools Timeline Toward Redistricting, Addressing Racial Balance
FAIRFIELD — The State Board of Education on Wednesday approved an agreement requiring Fairfield Public Schools to develop a redistricting plan that addresses a racial imbalance at McKinley Elementary School exceeding state guidelines. Under the agreement, the district administration must recommend a plan to the Fairfield Board of Education no later than June 2023.
Comments / 0